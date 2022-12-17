BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus extends win streak to five games after downing Bulls

CONCORD – The first two games of the season are a distant memory for the West Cabarrus boys basketball team.

What seems to matter now is that the Wolverines are rolling, and Friday night was the latest example.

West Cabarrus took control in the first quarter and simply kept on going, finishing with a 76-65 home win over Hickory Ridge, which held down first place in the Greater Metro 4 Conference entering the game.

West Cabarrus, however, handed the Ragin’ Bulls their first league loss and took over first place itself.

The Wolverines have won five consecutive games and now have a 5-2 record overall, 2-0 in GMC play.

Hickory Ridge fell to 6-4, 2-1.

The duo of Trey Minard and Gianni Vines wreaked havoc on the Bulls. Minard, a senior guard, finished with a game-high 24 points. Vines, a junior guard, posted his third consecutive double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Maleek Green also reached double figures for the Wolverines, winding up with 11 points.

Other scorers for West Cabarrus were Trace Hall (eight points), Correll Johnson (seven), Channing Black (five) and Adam Spaugh (two).

Junior guard Miles Beard led Hickory Ridge with 22 points, Senior forward Khareem Thompson had 14, and freshman guard Ezekiel Kelly added 10.

The rest of the scoring for the Bulls was done by Caden Haywood (six points), James Wood (five), Luke Brigman (four), Dakoda Daniel (three) and Jalen Harris (one).

West Cabarrus travels to South Iredell Tuesday for its next game.

The Bulls take the court again on Dec. 30, when it faces Charlotte Elite Academy in the Phenom New Year’s Eve Bash at Charlotte Julius Chambers High.