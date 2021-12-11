BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus finds a way against GMC foe South Iredell

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus boys basketball team used a critical fourth-quarter surge to defeat South Iredell, 58-47, in the Greater Metro 4 Conference opener for both teams on the Wolverines’ home floor Friday night.
The win also ended a two-game losing streak for the Wolverines, who improved their record to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in the GMC.
West Cabarrus held a 31-22 lead at halftime but stumbled a bit after coming out of the locker room, posting just eight points in the third quarter while the Vikings put up 16, making the score 39-38, Wolverines, going into the final stanza.
But in that decisive fourth quarter, West Cabarrus outscored South Iredell 19-10 to secure the victory.
Trey Minard paced the Wolverines with a game-best 20 points, and Gianni Vines had 18. Josh Harris snatched 16 rebounds for West Cabarrus, which travels to Cox Mill on Tuesday.
South Iredell (2-4, 0-1 GMC) was led by MJ Chambers’ 13 points.