BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus handles Northwest Cabarrus in Day 1 CabCo matchup

Adams believes this convincing win against a local rival will provide a spark to his team.

“I told (the team) that you have to take care of your home,” Adams added. “Our guys fought tonight, and they found a way to win. We have won two in a row so far, and we are starting to play well. We are starting to be a team and bond. I want to keep that going.”

As for the Trojans, the morale was a bit more somber. New Northwest Cabarrus coach Ricky Moore, the former University of Connecticut star, believes he will need to challenge his team to bring out its best going forward.

“We are in a rebuilding process,” Moore said. “It is tough. We have good practices, but the competition in the game is different. At the end of the day, (the Wolverines) punched us in the mouth, and we just took it.”

When the Trojans found success during that second quarter stretch, Moore pointed out this was largely spearheaded by some of his bench players providing a spark on the court.

“The guys that played the best were the guys coming off the bench,” Moore said. “Those guys are creating opportunities for themselves going forward.”