BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus handles Northwest Cabarrus in Day 1 CabCo matchup

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus boys basketball team earned a crucial non-conference victory over crosstown rival Northwest Cabarrus Friday, defeating the Trojans, 69-47, in the CabCo Tip-Off Classic at the West Cabarrus High School gymnasium.
It was a dominant effort from start to finish for the Wolverines (2-2), as they at one point held a 21-4 lead over the Trojans (1-2) early in the second quarter.
The Trojans would go on some runs to make the game interesting, cutting the halftime deficit to 25-17. However, the Wolverines took control in the second half, outscoring the Trojans by 10 in the third quarter and four in the third.
“We did what we are special at,” West Cabarrus coach Jabarr Adams said. “We sat down, and we guarded. We played well defensively, getting out in the passing lanes. We pressured them a little bit and forced them to turnovers to try to get easy baskets at the other end.”
Even though the Wolverines faced the rally from the Trojans in the second quarter, Adams was pleased with how his team did not falter down the stretch.
“We had a couple of guys in foul trouble, which limited us offensively,” Adams said. “We just tried to sustain the lead and take it into the half. Then we were able to get our guys back out of foul trouble and into the game.”
Adams believes this convincing win against a local rival will provide a spark to his team.
“I told (the team) that you have to take care of your home,” Adams added. “Our guys fought tonight, and they found a way to win. We have won two in a row so far, and we are starting to play well. We are starting to be a team and bond. I want to keep that going.”
As for the Trojans, the morale was a bit more somber. New Northwest Cabarrus coach Ricky Moore, the former University of Connecticut star, believes he will need to challenge his team to bring out its best going forward.
“We are in a rebuilding process,” Moore said. “It is tough. We have good practices, but the competition in the game is different. At the end of the day, (the Wolverines) punched us in the mouth, and we just took it.”
When the Trojans found success during that second quarter stretch, Moore pointed out this was largely spearheaded by some of his bench players providing a spark on the court.
“The guys that played the best were the guys coming off the bench,” Moore said. “Those guys are creating opportunities for themselves going forward.”
As Moore tinkers with his lineups, he will try to get the team ready to face another Cabarrus County foe Saturday when the face Hickory Ridge at . The Ragin’ Bulls are also 1-2 on the season.