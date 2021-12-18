 Skip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus knocks Lake Norman from the ranks of the unbeaten
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus knocks Lake Norman from the ranks of the unbeaten

  Updated
12-19 JOSH HARRIS

Josh Harris, seen in this file photo, had 15 points and 10 rebounds in West Cabarrus' win over previously undefeated Lake Norman Friday night.

 LESTER BARNES, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

CONCORD – Using a tough fourth-quarter surge Friday night, the West Cabarrus boys basketball team fought back to hand Lake Norman its first loss of the season, 53-49, in a Greater Metro 4 Conference battle on the Wolverines’ home floor.

The game was tight throughout, as the teams went into the locker room tied 23-23 at halftime. In the third quarter, Lake Norman got the slight edge and entered the final period holding a 34-33 lead over the Wolverines.

But West Cabarrus made its difference-making move in the final stanza and walked away with its biggest win of the young season.

The Wolverines improved to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the GMC, while Lake Norman is now 7-1, 1-1.

Trey Minard led the Wolverines with 18 points, while Josh Harris had 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Joseph Serra and Jaden Smith had seven points apiece.

Tre McKinnon was tops for the Wildcats with 16 points.

