BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus struggles to find footing against Blue Devils

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus boys basketball team fell at home Friday to Mooresville, 66-57.
It was a steady performance for the Blue Devils (11-1 overall, 3-1 Greater Metro 4 Conference), who proved to be too much for the Wolverines (7-8, 3-2 GMC).
The Wolverines fell behind in the game early, finishing the first quarter down 20-10. From there, the Blue Devils controlled much of the game.
West Cabarrus would make things interesting in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to single digits after entering the quarter down 48-32. However, Mooresville’s lead was too much to overcome.
“We did not come out ready to play,” West Cabarrus head coach Jabarr Adams said. “We struggled in the first half taking care of the basketball. We had 12 turnovers at halftime and ended up with 19. We took better care of the ball in the second half, but we were playing catch-up.”
It was a raucous crowd on hand to watch the highly anticipated game, as Adams pointed out that this was the largest home crowd in the two-year history of the Wolverine program.
Leading into the game, Adams said his team’s focus defensively was to try to limit the scoring output from Mooresville’s top player, KC Shaw, who is viewed by many as one of the best guards in the conference.
Shaw nevertheless ended up leading his team in scoring, but with only 15 points. In theory, Adams believed this would have been enough for his team to get the victory. However, Mooresville had other players step up and score in ways the Wolverines had not anticipated.
In addition to Shaw, the Blue Devils had three other players in double figures: Evaan Ezhilan (14 points), Kawarn Howell (12) and AJ Parsley (12). Adams believes these performances provided Moorseville with the balance it needed to get the win.
“Coming in, I knew (Shaw) was pretty good,” Adams explained. “I wanted somebody else to beat us tonight; and that is what happened. Guys that usually do not make shots made shots tonight. It was just their night.”
Ever searching for points of optimism, Adams was pleased that the score was as close as it was, given Mooresville’s spread-out scoring and the Wolverines’ numerous missed opportunities.
“We had so many shots in the paint that we could not convert, and they only beat us by nine,” Adams said. “We played bad and still only lost by nine. That is the good side of it.”
Adams was sure to express that thought to his team after the game. He hopes the Wolverines can find confidence in believing that if they had converted on a few more opportunities inside, they very well could have knocked off one of their top conference opponents.
The Wolverines will have some time off, as the players will spend next week taking mid-term exams.
They will take the floor again on Jan. 15 when they play host to Huntersville Hopewell in a non-conference matchup.
Mooresville plays a home game against Statesville on Monday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mooresville 20 15 13 18 – 66
West Cabarrus 10 13 9 25 -- 57
MOORESVILLE – Shaw 15, Ezhilan 14, Howell 12, Parsley 12, Stewart 8, Shaw 3, Kennedy 2
WEST CABARRUS – Vines 17, Green 10, Minard 9, Harris 8, Jean-Pierre 6, Hayden 4, Spaugh 3