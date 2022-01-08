BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus struggles to find footing against Blue Devils

Shaw nevertheless ended up leading his team in scoring, but with only 15 points. In theory, Adams believed this would have been enough for his team to get the victory. However, Mooresville had other players step up and score in ways the Wolverines had not anticipated.

In addition to Shaw, the Blue Devils had three other players in double figures: Evaan Ezhilan (14 points), Kawarn Howell (12) and AJ Parsley (12). Adams believes these performances provided Moorseville with the balance it needed to get the win.

“Coming in, I knew (Shaw) was pretty good,” Adams explained. “I wanted somebody else to beat us tonight; and that is what happened. Guys that usually do not make shots made shots tonight. It was just their night.”

Ever searching for points of optimism, Adams was pleased that the score was as close as it was, given Mooresville’s spread-out scoring and the Wolverines’ numerous missed opportunities.

“We had so many shots in the paint that we could not convert, and they only beat us by nine,” Adams said. “We played bad and still only lost by nine. That is the good side of it.”