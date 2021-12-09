BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: With Carnes’ career night, Duke’s shooting, Tigers outduel upstart Comets

“We stuck to our game plan, hoping we could get stops,” said Barbee, who led Cox Mill to two state titles before taking over at his alma mater last season. “And at the end, I think our seniors made some really big plays to get us in position to win the game.

“(The Comets) made more plays than us the majority of the game, but I felt like, in the last four minutes, we made more plays than they did. It’s really good for our kids to play in an atmosphere like this. They really haven’t played in that in two years, and some of them haven’t really played in it at all.”

Ultimately, the 6-foot-2 Power fouled out, as did senior wing Jake Wais, who added seven points and a team-best six rebounds for the Comets, who dipped to 1-4.

“Fouls were big, but not being disciplined on defense really hurt us in the end,” Comets coach Derix Bell said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined than that, especially when we’re in this type of environment, so we’ve got to be more cautious of that and have a better understanding of rotations.”

Bell was not disappointed in his team, however, especially since the Class 1A program was an overwhelming underdog entering a CabCo Tip-Off Classic filled with much bigger schools.