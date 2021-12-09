BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: With Carnes’ career night, Duke’s shooting, Tigers outduel upstart Comets

CONCORD – As the lone charter school in the field for the CabCo Tip-Off Classic, little was known about the Carolina International School boys basketball team, especially as it prepared to take on undefeated Mount Pleasant, which was coached by a two-time state champion and led on the floor by one of the county’s top scorers.
Well, it became evident early on that Carolina International is a team to be taken seriously, as the Comets snatched the lead with hot 3-point shooting, aggressive defense and speed all over the court.
But by the end of the night, Mount Pleasant showed it’s a team to be taken seriously, too, as the Tigers rallied from a late, fourth-quarter deficit to overcome the Comets, 85-81, Friday night in a game played in the rowdy Winkler Middle School gym.
Mount Pleasant’s leading scorer, senior Jadon Carnes, again proved his wares, putting up a career high for the second time in three games this season, finishing with 35 points to go with eight assists.
Carnes had posted a career-best 30 points in the Tigers’ season opener at East Rowan 10 days earlier.
The 6-foot-4 Carnes had lots of help, though, as fellow Mount Pleasant senior Brady Duke pumped in 30 points against CIS, scoring from all levels, while adding 10 rebounds in the Tigers’ move to 3-0 on the young season.
The Tigers needed it all – and then some – to overcome a shaky start and take down the upstart Comets, who appeared unintimidated in a gym that was mostly filled with excited Mount Pleasant fans looking to see their team build on the playoff-caliber progress it made last season before its campaign ended early because of COVID-19 concerns.
Tigers coach Jody Barbee certainly doesn’t take his team’s three-game winning streak for granted, especially after going blow-for-blow with the surprising Comets and emerging unscathed.
“Well, we’ve won ugly all three times, but it’s not going to say ‘ugly’ beside the 3-0, so we’ll take it,” Barbee said with a chuckle. “We’ve just got to make free throws, that’s the big thing. We’re shooting ourselves in the foot.
“I’ll give (the Comets) credit: That bunch right there plays hard. They made shots. We didn’t think they shot it very well (coming into the game), but they made 3’s tonight like nobody else. They played well, but I think our guys showed resilience.”
Carolina International played a poised game from the outset, moving the ball around the court with quickness and crispness until finding the open man, who many times culminated the possession by draining a 3-pointer.
In all, the Comets sank 12 treys, with junior guard Davion Featherston (20 points) leading the way with five makes from long range.
The Comets led for the bulk of the first half until Mount Pleasant began its comeback, with Brennen Jones sinking a pair of free throws to give the Tigers a 37-36 edge at halftime.
Still, the Comets were undaunted and opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run to take control once more. The tear was sparked by highly regarded CIS junior Kimman Power, who was plagued by foul trouble most of the night.
Power showed a vast display of scoring options – from spin moves toward to hoop to 3-pointers to turnaround jumpers to free throws – and posted all 12 of his points during the third quarter, including seven straight at one point.
But what made CIS so lethal on this night was virtually every Comet’s ability to be an offensive threat, whether it was Featherston, Power, Jermayne Brewton (team-high 23 points) or Kobe Phannavong (17). No CIS player was hesitant to put up a shot when he was in the game.
But the fourth quarter is when Carnes and Duke really began to do the heavy lifting for the Tigers, at least offensively, as each senior scored 12 points in the final stanza. Meanwhile, guard Easton Leonard gave the Tigers the lead for the good with 2 minutes, 29 seconds to go. And while things stayed close until the final buzzer, the Tigers remained unbeaten.
“We stuck to our game plan, hoping we could get stops,” said Barbee, who led Cox Mill to two state titles before taking over at his alma mater last season. “And at the end, I think our seniors made some really big plays to get us in position to win the game.
“(The Comets) made more plays than us the majority of the game, but I felt like, in the last four minutes, we made more plays than they did. It’s really good for our kids to play in an atmosphere like this. They really haven’t played in that in two years, and some of them haven’t really played in it at all.”
Ultimately, the 6-foot-2 Power fouled out, as did senior wing Jake Wais, who added seven points and a team-best six rebounds for the Comets, who dipped to 1-4.
“Fouls were big, but not being disciplined on defense really hurt us in the end,” Comets coach Derix Bell said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined than that, especially when we’re in this type of environment, so we’ve got to be more cautious of that and have a better understanding of rotations.”
Bell was not disappointed in his team, however, especially since the Class 1A program was an overwhelming underdog entering a CabCo Tip-Off Classic filled with much bigger schools.
“I feel pretty good about our performance,” Bell said. “We’ve been playing some strong non-conference teams to help us for our conference season coming up. It would’ve been nice if we’d gotten this one, but we’ve got to keep building on toward that. But the fact that we’re playing public schools – getting awareness, getting this culture going – is exciting for the school overall.”