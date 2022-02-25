BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: With collaborative effort, Chargers clip Ravens to move on to Round 3

“The same (Weddington) team we played two years ago is the same team now,” said Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson. “They were sophomores then, and they’re seniors now. They’re a good group. They are unbelievably well-coached.

“Defensively, I think tonight was good for us to get back to us and realize we have to do it together, that it’s not just going to be one guy. It’s going to be a fun environment. It’s what high school basketball’s all about on a Saturday night in Smalltown, USA.”

It took a valiant defensive effort just to hold Lyles to his season-high 33 points. The wiry-but-physical lefthander scored 14 in the first half and 15 more in the third quarter. Eleven of his points came from the free-throw line on 16 attempts.

Cox Mill led 44-28 at halftime and maintained that margin with two minutes remaining in the third quarter. But Rocky River scored 12 of the period’s final 14 points, including Javares Green’s fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired.

When Green strung together two more treys to start the final quarter, the Ravens were down by a paltry two points, 59-57.