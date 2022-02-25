BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: With collaborative effort, Chargers clip Ravens to move on to Round 3

CONCORD – The Cox Mill boys basketball team got solid performances from several key players in its 75-64 second-round Class 4A state playoff victory over visiting Mint Hill Rocky River Thursday, but the game may have been won without any of them attempting to score.
Ravens junior guard Jaden Lyles lit up the Chargers for 33 points, more than half his team’s production, but his rush of foul trouble in the fourth quarter, including a charge drawn by Cox Mill playmaker Marcus Morgan, rendered him useless when his team needed him most.
As ninth-seeded Rocky River (16-9 overall) chipped away at a 16-point second-half deficit and got close to overcoming it, Lyles picked up three fouls in a matter four-and-a-half minutes and fouled out with 46 seconds remaining in the game. Eighth-seeded Cox Mill (20-7) led 69-64 at the time but made six of eight free-throw attempts down the stretch to close the deal.
The Chargers will travel to top-seeded Weddington for a third-round game on Saturday at 6 p.m. Also on Thursday, the Warriors won a 70-60 decision over Mooresville, Cox Mill’s Greater Metro 4 Conference rival.
Cox Mill was defeated by Weddington (27-0) at home, 68-48, on Dec. 3. The Chargers would also like to avenge a third-round playoff loss to the Warriors from two years ago, when Cox Mill relinquished a double-digit second-half lead.
“The same (Weddington) team we played two years ago is the same team now,” said Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson. “They were sophomores then, and they’re seniors now. They’re a good group. They are unbelievably well-coached.
“Defensively, I think tonight was good for us to get back to us and realize we have to do it together, that it’s not just going to be one guy. It’s going to be a fun environment. It’s what high school basketball’s all about on a Saturday night in Smalltown, USA.”
It took a valiant defensive effort just to hold Lyles to his season-high 33 points. The wiry-but-physical lefthander scored 14 in the first half and 15 more in the third quarter. Eleven of his points came from the free-throw line on 16 attempts.
Cox Mill led 44-28 at halftime and maintained that margin with two minutes remaining in the third quarter. But Rocky River scored 12 of the period’s final 14 points, including Javares Green’s fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired.
When Green strung together two more treys to start the final quarter, the Ravens were down by a paltry two points, 59-57.
“Our message to our guys was getting back to winning the game on the defensive end,” said Johnson. “We got our lead because we were getting shots off the rim. We were hitting someone in transition after getting a rebound, and it’s really hard when you’re taking the ball out of the net a lot.”
One of those transition baskets followed Morgan’s driving layup as he made a steal under Rocky River’s basket. He made a long, contested pass to teammate CJ Wilson just past midcourt, and Wilson raced ahead for a layup and a 63-57 lead with 6:29 to go.
A minute later, Lyles fouled Morgan on the floor, and the Cox Mill senior made both double-bonus free throws to regain the Chargers’ six-point lead.
Two Rocky River possessions later, Lyles got ahead of traffic as he drove to the lane, only to have Morgan step in to take a charge: Lyles’ fourth foul. With 1:40 remaining, the Ravens’ halfcourt defense opened up like the Red Sea, allowing Morgan’s easy driving layup for a 69-62 advantage.
“We did a great job yesterday breaking down film, and I watched film with my brothers and father,” said Morgan, who scored 15 points and dished out eight assists. “We saw key spots of where to attack and how to get downhill. I think my teammates were standing wide and keeping their composure, trusting me on offense, and letting me do my job.”
Lyles answered with a layin 13 seconds later, but it was his and the Ravens’ last points of the game. Lyles fouled out with 46 seconds left when he slapped a dribbling Sean Dunn near midcourt. The Cox Mill freshman sank both free throws to complete his seven points.
Dunn was one of several Chargers players who quietly put together solid games. Another was Wilson, the senior guard who scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half.
Senior sharpshooter Rasheed Baldwin tallied 14 of his team-high 16 points over the second and third quarters. He drilled two 3-pointers and another long field goal late in the first half was initially ruled a 3 before officials took a point off the scoreboard.
Junior forward Chandler Conrad scored seven of his 11 points in the first two quarters, finished with five rebounds, and drew a charge in the game’s opening minute. Reserves Titus Ivy and Kendall Harris also shined.
Ivy (seven points, three rebounds) was perfect on four free-throw attempts in the third quarter when Cox Mill was outscored 23-13 and lost its huge lead. Harris grabbed a team-high six rebounds and added a couple buckets.
SCORING SUMMARY
Rocky River 13 15 23 13 -- 64
Cox Mill 17 27 13 18 -- 75
ROCKY RIVER – Johnson 2, Franchi 5, Javares Green 15, Price 7, Ratchford 2, Lyles 33