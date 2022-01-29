BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: With many contributing once again, Eagles notch third win in row

INDIAN TRAIL – The Concord Academy boys basketball team is closing the regular season in impressive fashion.

On Friday night, the Eagles won their third game in row – all conference games – by defeating Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy, 71-56, on the road.

The Eagles now have a record of 11-15 overall and 6-4 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference, in which they have sole possession of third place.

And for the second consecutive night, it was a multi-pronged attack that carved the path to victory for the Eagles.

DJ Cuttino was the top scorer for Concord Academy on this night, as the senior guard put up 17 points. However, teammates Jayden Munson and Kany Tchanda also exhibited the ability to score effectively, as they each registered a 16-point outing.

Tucker Johnson added nine points, Serj Cvetkovic and Noah Van Bibber had five apiece, and Magnus Swinger chipped in with three points.

One night earlier, in a win at Huntersville SouthLake Christian, Concord Academy produced five double-figure scorers and several other players who made key contributions.