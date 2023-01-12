BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolverines get back to winning ways by edging Devils

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus No. 4 West Cabarrus boys basketball team used a push in the final period to ease past Mooresville Wednesday night, 65-62, in a Greater Metro 4 Conference contest.

After squandering a halftime lead, the Wolverines trailed 44-42 at the start of the fourth quarter, but their late burst was enough to help them secure their first victory since having a nine-game winning streak snapped last week in a loss to Lake Norman.

West Cabarrus is now 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the GMC, while Mooresville is 10-6, 1-3 GMC.

Leading the way for the Wolverines was Gianni Vines, who poured in a game-best 21 points.

Meanwhile, Trey Minard had 18 points and six rebounds for West Cabarrus, and Channing Black added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Completing the scoring for West Cabarrus were Correll Johnson (four points), Wes White (four), Tyson Williams (two) and Maleek Green (two).

Evaan Ezhilian and Travelle Bryson provided the scoring punch for the Blue Devils, with each putting up 19 points. Jalen Chambers had eight.

West Cabarrus travels to Winston-Salem Mount Tabor Saturday, and Mooresville plays host to A.L. Brown Friday.