BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolverines hang on for hard-fought road win over Ragin’ Bulls

HARRISBURG – The road was looking ominous for the West Cabarrus boys basketball from the outset Thursday night.
The Wolverines were in the midst of a three-game losing streak, their longest of the season, heading into their game at Hickory Ridge. And in the opening moments, leading scorer Trey Minard left the game in visible agony with a sprain on the wrist of his shooting hand.
To make matters more complicated, Hickory Ridge sophomore Miles Beard was a walking basket, raining shots from all over the court to help keep the Bulls in a game few people outside their locker room expected them to win, and 6-foot-7 center Luke Brigman was doing damage on the inside.
Yet there the two teams on drastically different ends of the Greater Metro 4 Conference spectrum were: West Cabarrus white-knuckle clinging to a three-point lead with only 30 seconds left as Hickory Ridge’s Jalen Harris and Kendal McDougald applied unrelenting pressure in the backcourt.
A veritable millisecond before West Cabarrus was about to be whistled for a 10-second violation for failing to cross midcourt, Wolverines coach Jabarr Adams called timeout to end the chaos.
It was a much-needed respite.
When play finally resumed, West Cabarrus’ Josh Harris was fouled and sank one of two free throws to provide a four-point margin, and the Wolverines held on for a timely 63-59 victory over the hard-charging Bulls.
West Cabarrus improved to 8-10 overall and 4-3 in the GMC, where they sit in third place.
Hickory Ridge is now 4-13 and 1-6, and the Bulls are tied for last place with A.L. Brown in the standings.
It was another tough defeat for a young team that’s put its share of scares into teams listed higher in the GMC standings and some outside the league that are more highly regarded. On Thursday, the Bulls certainly gave West Cabarrus a jolt and kept the home crowd energized the whole night.
But ultimately, they were saddled with their fifth consecutive loss.
“I thought in the beginning, transition defense hurt us,” said first-year Hickory Ridge coach Scott Fortune. “There was a lack of communication, talking. We’re a young team, and we’re making a lot of the same mistakes over and over, which is a little frustrating. But the kids worked so hard and fought so hard tonight.
“Kudos to Coach (Jabarr) Adams and West Cabarrus. They made more plays than we did.”
But, boy, did the Bulls make them work for it.
With Minard leaving the game twice with his injury, the Bulls held leads for much of the first half, with Beard’s scoring being a major factor as he drained four 3-pointers and had 16 of his 24 points in the game’s first 16 minutes.
The Wolverines also had few answers for Brigman, who corralled timely rebounds and put up eight of his 14 points in the first half.
Fortunately for West Cabarrus, the Wolverines were able to use their athleticism and get to the basket for layups, and the score was tied 28-28 at halftime.
Minard opened the second half by going hard to the hole and drawing a foul, and his team seemed to feed off the play. The Wolverines later went on a 14-2 run, with Gianni Vines, having seven points during the tear, to build a 10-point lead with about four minutes left in the period.
“We had to make little adjustments for (Minard),” said Adams, the Wolverines’ coach. “When he sprained (his wrist), he said he really didn’t want to shoot it. And then he came in and got some layups. He got some easy buckets for us. I told him, ‘I need you out on the floor for your presence. If it isn’t just taking care of the basketball, rebounding or whatever, I need your presence on the floor.’
“And he did it. He came back in, gave us what we wanted, and helped us out down the stretch.”
Minard finished with 11 points, second on the team only two Vines (16).
It also helped that Beard began to cool off – at least a little bit.
“I went in and made some adjustments at halftime,” Adams explained. “Miles made some big shots. He’s a scorer. He can really score the basketball, and he made some big shots with hands in his face. I mean, I can’t say anything (bad to my team) about that. We had to push up on him and try to deny him the basketball. I tried to tell my guys, ‘He’s all a rhythm guy. If he gets his feet right, it’s going up, so you can’t let him set his feet. You’ve got to press up on him.’
“In the second half, we did a better job of pressing up on him and getting up on him on the switch.”
But that still didn’t stop the Bulls, who ratcheted up the intensity defensively.
With more than five minutes remaining in the game, West Cabarrus’ Maleek Green made a basket after driving the lane and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but the Wolverines held a 62-53 lead.
The Wolverines would score a single point the rest of the night, as the Bulls forced seven turnovers and three missed shots during that span.
However, after the timeout under pressure of McDougald and Jalen Harris with just 30 seconds left, West Cabarrus’ Harris effectively closed the game with his free throw.
“I think if there’s a minute left in the game, I think it kind of goes in our favor,” Fortune said. “But they made more plays than we did at the end, and I think that was the difference in the game.
“Like I said, we’re a young team. At the end of the game, I had two juniors and three sophomores in there. We’re making mistakes, but we’re moving in the right direction. The scores don’t indicate it, but the kids are fighting and playing hard, and we’re becoming closer as a family. At the end of the day, that’s all I can ask.”
Adams’ second-year team is young, too, though. And he felt Thursday’s victory could be a springboard to more success this season after having gone through arguably its roughest stretch of games.
“We brought a little bit more energy in the second half,” Adams said. “We made some big plays down the stretch. Playing back-to-back nights, playing a limited number of guys, it’s tough. We played seven or eight guys, and they played a lot of minutes (Wednesday night in a loss to Cox Mill) and a lot of minutes tonight, and I think it wore us down.
”But I think as the game went on, toward the end, we caught our energy a little bit. The guys were motivated to win. We wanted to get back on the winning track.”
SCORING SUMMARY
West Cabarrus 12 16 27 8 – 63
Hickory Ridge 19 9 18 13 – 59