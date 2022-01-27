BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolverines hang on for hard-fought road win over Ragin’ Bulls

“I went in and made some adjustments at halftime,” Adams explained. “Miles made some big shots. He’s a scorer. He can really score the basketball, and he made some big shots with hands in his face. I mean, I can’t say anything (bad to my team) about that. We had to push up on him and try to deny him the basketball. I tried to tell my guys, ‘He’s all a rhythm guy. If he gets his feet right, it’s going up, so you can’t let him set his feet. You’ve got to press up on him.’

“In the second half, we did a better job of pressing up on him and getting up on him on the switch.”

But that still didn’t stop the Bulls, who ratcheted up the intensity defensively.

With more than five minutes remaining in the game, West Cabarrus’ Maleek Green made a basket after driving the lane and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but the Wolverines held a 62-53 lead.

The Wolverines would score a single point the rest of the night, as the Bulls forced seven turnovers and three missed shots during that span.

However, after the timeout under pressure of McDougald and Jalen Harris with just 30 seconds left, West Cabarrus’ Harris effectively closed the game with his free throw.