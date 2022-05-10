BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Cabarrus trio falls short in state title bid

Pinehurst No. 6 can be a daunting course even for the most seasoned of golfers.

On Tuesday, it took its toll on three talented high schoolers from Cabarrus County.

After each player was in the top 10 on Day 1 of the Class 3A boys golf tournament on the famed Pinehurst course, they ultimately took tumbles on the second day of competition and fell short of their individual bids to become the state champion.

Central Cabarrus junior Ryan Masterton, who was tied for second place by shooting a 74 on the first day, followed that up with a 92 in the second and final round to finish in a tie for 43rd place.

Northwest Cabarrus sophomore Cooper Burris was in a fourth-place tie with a Day 1 score of 75 but shot an 86 in the second round and ended the tournament tied for 30th place.

Trojan freshman Talan Harrison didn’t struggle on either day. He shot a 77 on Monday, which tied him for ninth place, and he put up the same score on Tuesday. However, several other golfers posted low rounds on the final day and pushed Harrison to a tie for 14th, which was the highest position of the Cabarrus County trio.

Luke Mosely, a sophomore from Greenville’s J.H. Rose High School, had a two-day score of 149 and went on to win the state title in sudden death. Rose also won the team championship.