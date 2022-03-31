 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Falcons win first SPC match of season; Trojans' Harrison comes in three-way, second-place tie

SALISBURY – The West Rowan boys golf team edged out Huntersville Lake Norman Charter on Monday at McCanless Golf Course as the Falcons won their first South Piedmont 3A Conference match of the season.

Northwest Cabarrus’ Talan Harrison shot a 35 to finish in a three-way, second-place tie with East Rowan’s Landon Merrel and West Rowan’s Owen McGwire among individual performers, and they were one shot behind medalist Will Dalton of Lake Norman Charter (34). East Rowan’s Jaden Sprinkle (36) was fifth,

The rest of the top 10 included Carson’s Harrison McCall (37), West Rowan’s Tyler Kepley (37) and East Rowan’s Jackson Black (38), West Rowan’s Gage Ludwick (38) and Lake Norman Charter’s Brady Rowland (38).

Cabarrus County golfers who shot rounds below 50 were Central Cabarrus’ Ryan Masterton (39) and Logan Rice (39); Concord’s Zack Barbee (44); Northwest Cabarrus’ Cooper Burris (42), Gavin Slawter (47) and Logan Swanger (48); Central Cabarrus’ Ayden Rogers (48); and Concord’s Ayden St. John (49).   

West Rowan finished with a team score of 149 and was followed by Lake Norman Charter’s 151. Other scores included Carson (168), Northwest Cabarrus (172), South Rowan (173), East Rowan (176), Central Cabarrus (182) and  Concord (202).

