BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Harrison, Masterton, Burris head to states

It’s down to the final three.

A triumvirate of Cabarrus County boys golfers – all from the South Piedmont 3A Conference – qualified to compete this week in the Class 3A state tournament.

Talan Harrison and Cooper Burris will represent Northwest Cabarrus High School as pursuants of the championship, while Ryan Masterton takes the course for Central Cabarrus.

The Class 3A state tournament will be played Monday and Tuesday at popular Pinehurst No. 6.

Harrison gets on the course first, teeing off at 7:30 a.m. Burris will be 10 minutes later at 7:40 a.m. Finally, Masterton hits his first tee shot at 8:40 p.m.

This is the second consecutive year that Burris has played in the state tournament. After threatening to take the lead midway through the tournament, Burris hit a wayward shot on the fairway, was given a one-stroke penalty, and ultimately finished tied for 20th place last season. Now, after a strong effort in the conference and at regionals, he is looking to improve at the state level.

Harrison, a freshman, was the SPC individual tournament champion, and he nearly matched that effort last week at the 3A Midwest Regional tournament at the Country Club of Salisbury, where he shot a 71 to finish in second place.

Burris, who is sophomore, also had a strong effort, finishing three strokes behind Harrison to take third place at regionals.

During the regular season, Harrison and Burris helped Northwest Cabarrus enjoy its best season as a team in about three decades, according to the school’s athletics officials.

Masterton, a talented junior who finished third in the SPC, shot a 79 to walk away with 13th place at regionals, which allowed him to qualify individually for states.