BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Homeboys: Trojans pull Irish Creek daily double

KANNAPOLIS – For the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans, there really was no place like home Monday evening.

Teeing off at nearby The Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis, the Trojans won their first South Piedmont 3A Conference boys golf match of the season, and Northwest Cabarrus freshman Talan Harrison walked off the course with medalist honors.

Harrison shot a nine-hole score of two-under par 33 on the 2,993-yard course to claim individual honors for the day by one stroke, while the Trojans’ team total of 152 was enough to win by two shots.

Huntersville Lake Norman Charter’s Ben Bailey and East Rowan’s Landon Merrel both shot 34 to finish tied for second among individuals, and Northwest’s Cooper Burris and Lake Norman Charter’s Will Dalton each fired 35.

Other golfers who shot in the 30’s included Carson’s Cade Cranfield (37), East Rowan’s Jaden Sprinkle (37) and South Rowan’s Jackson Black (37); Central Cabarrus’ Ryan Masterton (38) and West Rowan’s Gage Ludwick (38); Northwest Cabarrus’ Gavin Slawter (39); and West Rowan’s Justin Cole (39) and Tyler Kepley (39).

Noteworthy Cabarrus County golfers were Concord’s Zack Guerrero (44), Zack Barbee (45) Gabe Hinson (46) and Ayden St. John (49); Central Cabarrus’ Logan Rice (46); and Northwest Cabarrus’ Logan Swanger (45) and Jacob Pasch (48).

Coming in behind the Trojans in the team standings were Lake Norman Charter (154), Carson (159), West Rowan (161), East Rowan (170), South Rowan (179), Concord (184) and Central Cabarrus (194).