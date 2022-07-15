BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Northwest’s Harrison on top of conference heap as Burris, Masterton also make All-SPC

CONCORD – Northwest Cabarrus talented freshman Talan Harrison capped off a superb freshman season by being selected as the 2022 South Piedmont 3A Conference’s Boys Golfer of the Year.

Harrison was joined on the league’s all-conference team by Northwest Cabarrus sophomore standout Cooper Burris.

The only other Cabarrus County product to be honored on the squad was Central Cabarrus junior Ryan Masterton.

Harrison led the Trojans this spring with a nine-hole stroke average of 34.5, while winning medalist honors in two regular-season competitions.

Harrison also was the 3A Midwest Regional runner-up and finished tied for 14th place in the Class 3A state tournament.

Burris, meanwhile, ranked second on the Northwest Cabarrus team with a 36.8 average over nine holes and went on to finish in a 30th-place tie at the state tournament.

This season, the Harrison-Burris duo helped the Trojans win their first match in nearly three decades while also taking the SPC tournament championship.

Masterton also played well throughout the season and was the only other player from Cabarrus County to qualify for the state tournament. He was tied for second place by shooting a 74 on the first day of competition in Pinehurst but eventually in a tie for 43rd place.

The rest of the 2022 all-conference team featured Lake Norman Charter’s Ben Bailey, Will Dalton and Brady Rowland; West Rowan’s McGwire Owen; and East Rowan’s Jaden Sprinkle and Landon Merrel.

Lake Norman Charter’s Eric Johnson is the SPC Coach of the Year.