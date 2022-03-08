BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Trojans Burris, Harrison have top-five finishes at Irish Creek

KANNAPOLIS – Two Northwest Cabarrus boys golfers finished among the top five of Monday’s South Piedmont 3A match at The Club at Irish Creek.

East Rowan’s Jaden Sprinkle, firing a nine-hole score of 32, took medalist honors, but Trojans Cooper Burris (36) and Talan Harrison (37) had strong showings as well.

East Rowan’s Landon Merrell (34) finished second, and Huntersville Lake Norman Charter’s Will Dalton took third place. West Rowan’s Justin Cole tied Harrison for fifth place.

In the team standings, Lake Norman Charter won Tuesday’s match, followed by West Rowan, Northwest Cabarrus, East Rowan, Carson, Concord, Central Cabarrus and South Rowan.

Cabarrus County golfers who finished their rounds with a score of 45 or lower were Central Cabarrus’ Ryan Masterton (41); Northwest Cabarrus’ Logan Swinger (41); Concord’s Zach Barbee (42) and Ayden St. John (42); Concord’s Gabe Hinson (44); and Central Cabarrus’s Logan Rice (45).

The next SPC match is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, at Salisbury’s The Revival at The Crescent Golf Course.