BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Trojans come out on top in the SPC tournament

SALISBURY – With its young but talented roster, the Northwest Cabarrus boys golf team has been making strides all spring.

Throughout the season, Northwest underclassmen Talan Harrison and Cooper Burris have been at or near the top of the leaderboard during South Piedmont 3A Conference matches. And just a few weeks ago, the Trojans won their first match as a team in more than a decade.

For perspective on the latter accomplishment, most of the players on this year’s Northwest team hadn’t even started school yet.

Then, on Monday, the Trojans took their most monumental stride yet, as they outclassed the eight-team field to win the SPC tournament at Salisbury Country Club.

Northwest Cabarrus, which finished with a team score of 320, was able to come out on top in a fight to the end with second-place Huntersville Lake Norman Charter (321). After that, no other teams were really in striking distance.

West Rowan (334) was third, followed by East Rowan (355), Carson (367), Central Cabarrus and South Rowan (368), and Concord (373).

Individual medalist honors went to East Rowan’s Jaden Sprinkle, who shot an 18-hole score of 74, but three Trojans finished in the top five: Harrison (75) was second, Central Cabarrus’ Ryan Masterton tied with East Rowan’s Landon Merrel (76), and Northwest’s Burris and Gavin Slawter both shot 78.

Other top Cabarrus County finishers were Central’s Logan Rice (81) and Ayden Rogers (95); Northwest’s Logan Swanger (89); and Concord’s Zack Guerrero (92), Ayden St. John (93), Gabe Hinson (93) and Zack Barbee (95).