BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bulldogs, Spiders, Chargers, Ragin’ Bulls reach second round; Wolverines fall

Cabarrus County boys soccer represented itself quite well Monday night.

In the first round of state playoff action, four of the five teams that qualified for the postseason moved on to the second round by notching victories – all via shutout.

Concord, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge and Jay M. Robinson all advanced, while the only Cabarrus County loss was by West Cabarrus.

Concord, which was seeded sixth in the West Region, defeated Winston-Salem Oak Grove, 6-0, in the Class 3A tournament at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.

The Spiders got a big boost from senior Jackson Kirila, who had a hat trick with three goals and two assists. Other Spiders to hit the back of the net were Matthew Avila-Chona, Parker Stephens and Alexis Rosario-Beltran. Junior Zayne Martin delivered two assists, while Stephens added one. Senior Will Bowers spent most of the game at in goal and registered the shutout, while Rosario-Beltran was in the role for 10 minutes.

The Spiders (20-1-3) will play host to No. 22 North Iredell (11-11) Thursday at 6 p.m.

This marks the third time in the last four years that Concord has notched at 20 wins in a season. The Spiders reached the state semifinals last year.

In the Class 4A tournament Monday night, Cox Mill moved on by vanquishing Greensboro Grimsley, 6-0, on the Chargers’ home field.

The 11th-seeded Chargers, who improved to 16-2-5, received contributions from several players. Senior Aadi Singh led the way with two goals, while Daniel Martin II, Pat Cormier, Ethan Sanders and Cole Wilson tallied one goal apiece. Senior Ethan Moreno had a pair of assists, while Wilson and Piercon Selland also had helpers. Senior goalkeeper Drew Draisey made one save while getting the shutout.

Cox Mill will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 6 Asheville A.C. Reynolds (17-3-2) and No. 27 Mooresville (11-10-2).

Hickory Ridge edged Charlotte Garinger, 1-0, Monday night in Harrisburg, also is the 4A tournament.

The 15th-seeded Ragin’ Bulls improved to 14-4-2.

The lone goal of the game was scored by Ragin’ Bulls junior Sami Elhani on an assist by senior Andry Rosales-Nunez. Junior goalkeeper Nolan Trout got the save for Hickory Ridge and had strong support from his defense, as he never had to make a save.

Hickory Ridge will next take on the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 2 Charlotte Providence (18-2-1) and No. 31 South Caldwell (11-5-3).

Jay M. Robinson defeated Randleman, 4-0, at Bulldog Stadium in the first round of the Class 2A tournament. The seventh-seeded Bulldogs (20-2-1) will play host to No. 10 Black Mountain Owen (17-2-1) in the second round.

West Cabarrus fell in 4A play to heavily favored Watauga, 3-2, in Boone.

Fabian Caceres and Jason Hernandez-Salinas scored goals for West Cabarrus, which had a second-half lead, according to the Watauga Democrat. The Wolverines were seeded 25th, and Watauga was seeded eighth. West Cabarrus ends its season with a record of 13-10.

SECOND ROUND

Class 4A

No. 11 Cox Mill (16-2-5) vs. No. 6 Asheville A.C. Reynolds (17-3-2)-No. 27 Mooresville (11-10-2) winner, TBA

No. 15 Hickory Ridge (14-4-2) vs. No. 2 Charlotte Providence (18-2-1)-No. 31 South Caldwell (11-5-3) winner, TBA

Class 3A

No. 22 North Iredell (11-11) at No. 6 Concord (20-1-3), Thursday at 6 p.m.

Class 2A

No. 10 Black Mountain Owen (17-2-1) at No. 7 Jay M. Robinson (20-2-1), TBA