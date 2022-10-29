BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Five Cabarrus County teams set to compete for NCHSAA championships

It’s playoff time, and five boys soccer teams from Cabarrus County have their sights set on state titles this week, including one club that already has a conference championship to its credit.

The Concord Spiders, who won the South Piedmont 3A Conference crown with a 14-0 league record (19-1-3 overall) this season, has the most favorable seeding among local teams in the state playoffs, coming in at No. 6 in the Class 3A West Region brackets.

The Spiders boast the SPC’s top scorer in Jackson Kirila, a forward who’s put up 43 goals and 19 assists this season. Richard Leon-Marcial has played well (15 goals, 11 assists), along with Alexis Rosario-Beltran, who doubled as the kicker for the Concord football team this fall.

Other key contributors for the Spiders have been Patrick Garrett, Jaiden Laqua, Gunnar Cottrell, Luca Parrella and goalkeeper Will Bowers.

The Spiders, who have gone 17 consecutive games without a loss entering the postseason, will play host to Winston-Salem Oak Grove on Monday at 6 p.m.

Jay M. Robinson, which finished second in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, earned a seventh seed and will play host to Randleman on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs (19-2-1overall) are led by senior striker Elijah Orren, who is averaging an astounding 2.9 goals per game. Orren ranks fourth in the nation in goals scored (56) and fifth in points (116).

However, Jay M. Robinson also receives strong scoring from Jake Stephens, Ivan Molina-Segovia and Mikey Kilzi. Kilzi (22) is the YVC’s top assist man, and Piero Roditti and Chris Vides rank among the leaders as well.

Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge finished in second and third place, respectively, in the Greater Metro 4 Conference. Both teams made the Class 4A state playoffs and have strong chances to do well despite some tough first-round draws.

The 11th-seeded Chargers (15-2-5) will face Greensboro Grimsley Monday at 7 p.m. in Concord. Cox Mill is powered by the play of Pat Cormier, Aadi Singh, Cole Wilson, David Boone and goalkeeper Drew Draisey.

The Ragin’ Bulls (13-4-2), who are seeded 15th, will play host to Charlotte Garinger. Ty Fritts leads the Bulls in points (25) and Karim Ndiaye (22 points, eight assists) is a key players as well. Andry Rosales-Nunes (seven assists), Shane Maletta, Yeiko Garibo and Riley Mathes have also contributed mightily.

West Cabarrus received a No. 25 team and is the only local team slated to play out of town, as the Wolverines (13-9-0) travel to Watauga on Monday at 6 p.m.

Drew Waller leads the way for West Cabarrus and is the GMC’s leading scorer with 80 points (37 goals and six assists), but teammate Fabian Caceres is lethal, too, with 16 goals and 20 assists.

Here’s a listing of all five Cabarrus County teams in each classification of the NCHSAA playoffs, starting with their seeding.

CLASS 2A

No. 26 Randleman at No. 7 Jay M. Robinson

CLASS 3A

No. 27 Oak Grove at No. 6 Concord

CLASS 4A

No. 22 Greensboro Grimsley at No. 11 Cox Mill

No. 18 Garinger at No. 15 Hickory Ridge

No. 25 West Cabarrus at No. 8 Watauga