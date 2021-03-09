 Skip to main content
BOYS SOCCER: A.L. Brown slides past rival Northwest Cabarrus, thanks to Candela’s late goal
BOYS SOCCER: A.L. Brown slides past rival Northwest Cabarrus, thanks to Candela’s late goal

CONCORD – The A.L. Brown boys soccer team spoiled Northwest Cabarrus’ Senior Night after a late goal from Fabian Candela produced the game-winning point in the Wonders’ a 2-1 win over their rival at Trojans Stadium.

It was the first time the two teams have met this season, as A.L. Brown improved to 6-5 on the season and 5-5 in South Piedmont 3A Conference play. Northwest Cabarrus fell to 1-8-1 overall and in SPC play.

Lino Aguirre (22) fights Jacob Rinker (4) for control

On a brisk Monday night, the Wonders were aggressive in the opening minutes. A.L. Brown attacked the goal several times in the early stages of the game, and then forward Lino Aguirre scored a goal from eight yards out off an assist from Axel Martinez to give the visiting team a 1-0 lead. The goal came just five minutes in.

A.L. Brown continued to put on the pressure, keeping the Trojans’ defense busy. Even though the Trojans have only won one game this season, Wonders coach Sean Szakal knew a victory wouldn’t be handed to his team.

Wonders coach Sean Szakal making halftime adjustments

“(The Trojans are) always disciplined,” Szakal said. “(Northwest coach Harald von Klahr) always has them disciplined, they always play hard and play behind the ball. They always play with a lot of heart.”

A.L. Brown took a 1-0 lead into halftime after neither team could capitalize on small offensive bursts. 

As the Northwest Cabarrus defense started to contain the A.L. Brown offense in the second half, the Wonders missed out on numerous opportunities.

Cesar Sanchez Lopez (18) with the nice play

Cesar Sanchez-Lopez scored the first goal of the night for Northwest Cabarrus via a header after a loose ball was kicked into the air with 17 minutes to go. The goal from Sanchez-Lopez was the first for the Trojans in three games.

With a 1-1 score, it was desperation time.

Players leaving it all on the field

Both teams attacked the goal aggressively, with A.L. Brown missing five shots on goal in a span of five minutes. After his earlier goal, Aguirre dribbled around defenders and found Candela open. Candela would then punch it in from 10 yards out to put A.L. Brown ahead with 11 minutes to go.

Candela, an unlikely hero, was promoted to the varsity team just two games ago after playing with the junior varsity this season. He was put in at right wing to help to find a goal in the second half and did just that.

Trojan goalie is focused (23) is all eyes on the ball

“We had a hard time getting goals,” Candela said. “I was there at the right time. The winger passed it, and I just put it in. It feels really good to help my team.”

Szakal finally saw the improvement he wanted from his team late in the second half. Even though the Wonders had been aggressive, he wanted more shots off the bar instead of going straight at the goalkeeper.

“We told them before the game and at halftime,

‘That puts more pressure on the keeper. He likes to have it come straight at him,’” Szakal said. “The (late) goal was created by crosses. The more crosses you create, one is eventually going to break through.”

A.L. Brown starting to find more shots that challenged the Northwest Cabarrus defense was the adjustment needed. On the offensive side, Northwest Cabarrus couldn’t find another spark and didn’t have any real chances to score down the stretch.

It was the first game on their own field all season for the Trojans, and their coach said all he could ask for was a tough game from his players.

Northwest coach Harald von Klahr making adjustments at the half

“It being Senior Night, we wanted to come out and play hard,” von Klahr said. “There were some things we could have done better. It was back and forth but overall a good game.”

The two teams will face each other again on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., this time at A.L. Brown.

during Monday night high school soccer action at Northwest Cabarrus High School,Concord,North Carolina, The Wonders defeated the Trojans 2-1.

Szakal hopes his team keeps attacking cross-field, just like the Wonders did in the last 15 minutes Monday night.

"If we play like we did in the last 15 minutes of the game, then I'll be happy," Szakal said.

