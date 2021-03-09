BOYS SOCCER: A.L. Brown slides past rival Northwest Cabarrus, thanks to Candela’s late goal

Cesar Sanchez-Lopez scored the first goal of the night for Northwest Cabarrus via a header after a loose ball was kicked into the air with 17 minutes to go. The goal from Sanchez-Lopez was the first for the Trojans in three games.

With a 1-1 score, it was desperation time.

Both teams attacked the goal aggressively, with A.L. Brown missing five shots on goal in a span of five minutes. After his earlier goal, Aguirre dribbled around defenders and found Candela open. Candela would then punch it in from 10 yards out to put A.L. Brown ahead with 11 minutes to go.

Candela, an unlikely hero, was promoted to the varsity team just two games ago after playing with the junior varsity this season. He was put in at right wing to help to find a goal in the second half and did just that.

“We had a hard time getting goals,” Candela said. “I was there at the right time. The winger passed it, and I just put it in. It feels really good to help my team.”

Szakal finally saw the improvement he wanted from his team late in the second half. Even though the Wonders had been aggressive, he wanted more shots off the bar instead of going straight at the goalkeeper.

“We told them before the game and at halftime,