BOYS SOCCER: Chargers draw with Lake Norman, lose bid to take control of GMC

CONCORD – The Cox Mill and Lake Norman boys soccer teams played to a 0-0 tie Wednesday night on the Chargers’ home field.
The Chargers (15-1-3, 7-1-2 Greater Metro 4 Conference) needed a win over the Wildcats (14-3-2, 8-1-1 GMC) to take control of first place in the GMC.
Though the Chargers saw numerous opportunities to score, they could not capitalize.
Likewise, the Wildcats also saw opportunities near the goal to put one in the net, but to no avail.
Tensions swarmed as these two heavyweights went head-to-head. But in 100 minutes of play, including the two 10-minute overtime periods, neither team could break through.
“It was a tough result,” Cox Mill head coach Eric Clark said. “Those were two really, really good teams. As you would have expected, they battled all the way to the end.”
Though the outcome was not what he hoped for, Clark was proud of his team’s effort.
“(The Chargers) showed up to play,” Clark said. “The moment was not too big for them. They knew they had to win, and they played hard from the opening whistle. There is nothing for them to be ashamed of.”
With the draw occurring, the Wildcats now possess a half-game lead over the Chargers in the GMC standings. The Chargers had controlled their own destiny but now need the Wildcats to lose one of their two remaining games in order to have a chance at the conference title.
But Clark is still hopeful for what can come of this season.
“Even with a draw tonight, we are likely going to end up in the playoffs,” Clark said. “Once you get into the playoffs, it is a new season. That is what we hoped for. The only difference is we will have to go on the road. It is what it is. But we are not afraid of it.”
Cox Mill will wrap up its regular season when they travel to Hickory Ridge (Oct. 26) and play host to South Iredell (Oct. 28).
The Wildcats’ final two games will come on the road against South Iredell (Oct. 26) and at home against Mooresville on (Oct. 28). Mooresville accounted for the Wildcats’ only GMC loss on Oct. 5.