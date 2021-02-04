BOYS SOCCER: Cox Mill shrugs off early deficit, tops Concord in meeting of highly ranked teams

The Spiders stunned the home crowd with a goal in the first minute of the game. Clemente got slightly in behind the Cox Mill defense, and his shot from the top of the box found the back of the net for a 1-0 Concord lead.

“I was glad it was the first minute and not the last minute,” said Clark, when asked what was going through his mind when the Spiders scored so quickly.

“I knew that as long as our kids kept their composure that we’d be fine, and we got that one back pretty quick.”

It didn’t take long for the Chargers to equalize, as three minutes later Vasquez got a head on Ryan Gadwah’s free kick. Vasquez’s header eluded Spiders’ goalie Landis Haynes, and the game was tied at 1-1.

In the 22nd minute, Cox Mill would get its first lead of the game, as Adam Maldonado dribbled through the midfield and then sent a perfect through-ball to Singh. The sophomore striker fired a low 15-yard shot in for the Chargers’ second goal of the game and a 2-1 advantage.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cormier scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 30th minute by depositing Justin Ginn’s blocked shot past Haynes for a 3-1 Cox Mill lead.