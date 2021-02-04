BOYS SOCCER: Cox Mill shrugs off early deficit, tops Concord in meeting of highly ranked teams

CONCORD – An early one-goal deficit didn’t deter the Cox Mill Chargers in their battle with boys soccer rival and fellow undefeated South Piedmont 3A Conference member Concord Wednesday at Cox Mill.
But the Chargers responded with three consecutive goals and then hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Spiders.
Entering Wednesday’s game, the Chargers were ranked No. 2 in NC Division 3A, while the Spiders were ranked No. 3.
Cox Mill got goals from Andres Vasquez, Aadi Sungh and Pat Cormier, while the Concord goals came from Edwin Clemente and Steven Lozano. Chargers’ goalie Ethan Ratliff was stellar the entire contest and sparkled in stopping a penalty shot attempt and also a Spiders’ point-blank shot in the final minute of regulation which would have tied the game.
The win keeps Cox Mill unbeaten at 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the SPC, while Concord suffered defeat for the first time and fell to 3-1, 3-1.
Cox Mill was playing its second game in as many nights, coming off a 3-0 shutout win Tuesday night at Central Cabarrus.
“It’s very satisfying to be 4-0, but to beat a great program like Concord that was a Final Four team last season, we knew it would be tough,” said Cox Mill coach Eric Clark. “It’s very satisfying, but we have a lot of work to do.”
The Spiders stunned the home crowd with a goal in the first minute of the game. Clemente got slightly in behind the Cox Mill defense, and his shot from the top of the box found the back of the net for a 1-0 Concord lead.
“I was glad it was the first minute and not the last minute,” said Clark, when asked what was going through his mind when the Spiders scored so quickly.
“I knew that as long as our kids kept their composure that we’d be fine, and we got that one back pretty quick.”
It didn’t take long for the Chargers to equalize, as three minutes later Vasquez got a head on Ryan Gadwah’s free kick. Vasquez’s header eluded Spiders’ goalie Landis Haynes, and the game was tied at 1-1.
In the 22nd minute, Cox Mill would get its first lead of the game, as Adam Maldonado dribbled through the midfield and then sent a perfect through-ball to Singh. The sophomore striker fired a low 15-yard shot in for the Chargers’ second goal of the game and a 2-1 advantage.
Cormier scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 30th minute by depositing Justin Ginn’s blocked shot past Haynes for a 3-1 Cox Mill lead.
The Spiders never gave up after trailing 3-1 at the break and came out at the start of the second half by dominating play for the first 10 minutes. Concord also put the pressure on in the final six minutes of the contest in a desperate attempt to tie the score.
Concord got within one goal at 3-2 when the Spiders were awarded a penalty kick in the 49th minute. Lozano’s shot was stopped by Ratliff, but the senior midfielder got to the saved PK attempt first and deposited the rebound into the net.
Senior Cox Mill sweeper Isaac Clark was a force in the back all night for the Chargers and was asked what the strategy was to hold on to their 3-1 halftime advantage.
“At halftime all of the coaches talked about was us keeping our composure,” said Clark. “In the second half, we were able to get some good stops in.”
The conference rematch of Wednesday’s game will take place Monday, March 1, at Concord at 6 p.m.
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord 1 1 -- 2
Cox Mill 3 0 -- 3
FIRST HALF
C -- Goal (Edwin Clemente)
CM – Goal (Andre Vasquez), assist (Ryan Gadwah)
CM – Goal (Aadi Singh), assist (Adam Maldonado)
CM – Goal (Pat Cormier) assist (Justin Ginn)