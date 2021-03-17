BOYS SOCCER: Lake Norman defeats Hickory Ridge in first round of 4A playoffs

For the rest of the first half, Hickory Ridge kept its intensity up, but the Wildcats were able to fight back, keeping the Ragin’ Bulls away from their goal despite not producing too many attacking chances. Gaither spearheaded Hickory Ridge’s aggressiveness and was key in putting pressure on Lake Norman.

“I just wanted to go out there and play hard,” said Gaither. “I put it all on the line.”

The tense playoff atmosphere and physical play of both teams had already led to a Lake Norman yellow card. But with less than a minute before halftime, a Wildcat and Ragin’ Bull got into a heated exchange, and were both penalized with yellow cards.

Hickory Ridge expended that energy with two shot attempts - with forwards TJ Eno and Yeiko Garibo each responsible for one - but with fewer than 10 seconds to play the Ragin’ Bulls could not convert and halftime arrived.

Coming right out of the break, Lake Norman showed the same spark it had during the first minute of the game, driving down the field and forcing the play into Hickory Ridge’s goalie box. Due to a Ragin’ Bulls penalty, Lake Norman was awarded a penalty kick, and Bice sent the ball into the goal to regain his team’s lead and set the score at 2-1.