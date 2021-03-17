BOYS SOCCER: Lake Norman defeats Hickory Ridge in first round of 4A playoffs

CONCORD – The Lake Norman Wildcats boys soccer team defeated Hickory Ridge, 3-1, in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs on Tuesday night.
The game was played on Jay M. Robinson’s field because of wet field conditions at Hickory Ridge. The Ragin’ Bulls entered as the home team and were the No. 8 seed, while Lakke Norman was No. 9. This was the second meeting of the year for these two squads, the first being a 1-1 draw to start off their respective seasons in January.
Just 33 seconds after the opening whistle, Lake Norman midfielder Bodie Bice sent a pass ahead to forward Luis Tuttle, who zipped past defenders and scored on a breakaway, putting the Wildcats up 1-0.
After that opening moment, Hickory Ridge began to settle down and establish its playstyle, maintaining possession and keeping the ball on Lake Norman’s side of the field. Senior Ragin’ Bull Jake McLendon had two good shots off a corner kick, but Wildcats goalie Connor Cherry came up big with two saves to preserve the lead.
The Ragin’ Bulls pressed onward, but Cherry kept answering. He made a critical save on a wide-open shot by Hickory Ridge senior striker Max Gaither - jumping sideways to deflect the ball - to continue to stop Lake Norman.
Hickory Ridge kept fighting, however, and its play within Wildcat territory paid off when a Lake Norman penalty gave the Ragin’ Bulls a chance at a penalty kick. With 20 minutes left in the half, Hickory Ridge senior Grayson Mathes stepped up and scored, tying the contest at 1 apiece.
For the rest of the first half, Hickory Ridge kept its intensity up, but the Wildcats were able to fight back, keeping the Ragin’ Bulls away from their goal despite not producing too many attacking chances. Gaither spearheaded Hickory Ridge’s aggressiveness and was key in putting pressure on Lake Norman.
“I just wanted to go out there and play hard,” said Gaither. “I put it all on the line.”
The tense playoff atmosphere and physical play of both teams had already led to a Lake Norman yellow card. But with less than a minute before halftime, a Wildcat and Ragin’ Bull got into a heated exchange, and were both penalized with yellow cards.
Hickory Ridge expended that energy with two shot attempts - with forwards TJ Eno and Yeiko Garibo each responsible for one - but with fewer than 10 seconds to play the Ragin’ Bulls could not convert and halftime arrived.
Coming right out of the break, Lake Norman showed the same spark it had during the first minute of the game, driving down the field and forcing the play into Hickory Ridge’s goalie box. Due to a Ragin’ Bulls penalty, Lake Norman was awarded a penalty kick, and Bice sent the ball into the goal to regain his team’s lead and set the score at 2-1.
“I think in the first half, we struggled a little bit,” said Bice. “But we were able to rally together and use that momentum to pull out the victory in the second half.”
After Lake Norman scored, Hickory Ridge began to press the issue as it had in the first half, responding to the Wildcats’ score by putting shots on goal. But this time, Lake Norman quickly turned things around and took control of possession, thanks in large part to defensemen Dylan Wallace and Connor Anthony thwarting Hickory Ridge with well-timed deflections and intercepted passes.
With Lake Norman now in control, the Wildcats advanced on Hickory Ridge and put the Ragin’ Bulls on their heels. Wildcat senior Brett White led the charge, sending multiple shots toward Hickory Ridge’s netminder, Connor Karpey.
Nineteen minutes into the second half, Lake Norman forward Angelo Sica took advantage of his team’s increased offense and - taking a pass from Bice - lofted the ball over Karpey and into the goal, putting the Wildcats up 3-1.
From there on out, Lake Norman held firm in order to preserve its edge, with Cherry going to work and stifling various Ragin’ Bulls advances while Wildcat defenders and midfielders kept Hickory Ridge on its side of the field. Cherry finished the game with four big saves.
“We stepped up to the plate and went at ‘em like we’re capable of,” said Lake Norman coach Matt Bice. “I think it was the seniors just willing us to a victory tonight - they didn’t want this to be their last time playing.”
For the Ragin’ Bulls, their season concludes with a record of 6-3-4. As for the Wildcats, they now sit at 10-2-1 and will travel to Myers Park on Thursday for the second round of the playoffs.
Hickory Ridge coach Sean Noble was proud of his team, especially his seniors.
“I tried to tell them,” Noble said. “I tried to sum up enough of the words to tell them what they mean to me. They completely changed our program around. We went from being in seventh place in our conference our first year in 4A to us coming in second this year. These seniors created a foundation that I’ll always be grateful for.”