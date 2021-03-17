BOYS SOCCER: Resilient Chargers get past North Henderson to reach 3A second round

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the rain slowed, North Henderson became more content on frustrating Cox Mill by maintaining possession near midfield and trying to ease ball movement toward the goal. In the 28th minute, the Knights’ Jermy Villa broke loose with the ball from near midfield and weaved through several Charger defenders.

None of them seemed to slow Villa as he launched a shot from 10 yards on the left side of the goal to the back of the net on the right side for 1-1 tie, which the teams maintained through most of the second half.

Ratliff denied Riddle on a tip-in of Jahaziel Perez’s cross in the 24th minute, and teammate Giancarlo Juarez also nearly scored when his direct kick from about 45 yards out skidded all the way to the goal but hit the left post. Another Knights player was in perfect position to tap it in, but he was ruled offsides.

Cox Mill scored the game-clinching goal on only its second shot of the second half. Adam Maldonado’s corner kick from the left somehow slithered through players on both teams and reached Ryan Gadwah only a few yards in front of the goal.

With Soto committed to the right side of the net, Gadwah swiftly poked it toward the left side, making its way past a helpless Perezm who stood at the goal line trying to compensate for Soto’s absence.