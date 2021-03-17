BOYS SOCCER: Resilient Chargers get past North Henderson to reach 3A second round

CONCORD – As if a worst-to-first conference improvement wasn’t enough, on Tuesday night the Cox Mill boys soccer team took another step toward a return to prominence.
The Chargers got bookend goals inside the game’s first 11 minutes and in the final 11 minutes to defeat visiting North Henderson 2-1 in the first round of the 3A state playoffs, earning their first postseason victory since the fall of 2017 when they reached the fourth round.
The South Piedmont 3A champion, Cox Mill (12-2-1 overall) finished in the conference basement last season. Now, the West Region’s seventh seed will play at second-seeded Watauga in the second round on Thursday.
“(Getting a first-round win) is always good,” said winning goalkeeper Ethan Ratliff, a senior. “It kind of sets the tone, especially after last year when we only had six wins. I was the only all-conference, all-region player coming back, but I had faith in my team.
“One thing coach (Eric) Clark always told us about is just staying together and holding each other accountable. Just play your game. Play Cox Mill soccer, and we’ll be fine and beat every team we play.”
The North Henderson (11-3-1) game plan of controlling ball possession covered much of the game, but Cox Mill had already built a 1-0 lead by the time the Knights settled into their offense.
In mid-40 temperatures and a steady rain, no one was surprised to see an empty net in front of him in the game’s 11th minute more than sophomore midfielder Pat Cormier.
Challenging a couple of oncoming Chargers with the ball, North Henderson goalkeeper Edgar Soto came out of the goal by about 20 yards with no defenders behind him or flanking him. Cox Mill forward Brendan Vacek had just received a throw-in from Cormier and had the first crack at scoring on Soto.
Vacek’s shot hit Soto head on and the ball dribbled to the keeper’s left as he fell to the ground. Appearing in mild shock that the net was so open, Cormier paused for a split second before easing the shot to the back of the net with his right foot.
“I was like ‘I really hope I make this shot’,” said Cormier, reflecting on his good fortune. “Not to sound arrogant, but I kind of knew I was going to score. It was just a tap in, so it was just right there.”
The Knights almost answered just four minutes later on a similar play. Ratliff was compelled to challenge North Henderson’s Ezekel Riddle about 10 yards from the goal, but Riddle’s point-blank attempt hit Ratliff squarely in the chest and bounced away from the goal.
Ratliff dodged another bullet just minutes later when a Knight’s header from about five yards in front of the goal directly off a corner kick sailed high.
As the rain slowed, North Henderson became more content on frustrating Cox Mill by maintaining possession near midfield and trying to ease ball movement toward the goal. In the 28th minute, the Knights’ Jermy Villa broke loose with the ball from near midfield and weaved through several Charger defenders.
None of them seemed to slow Villa as he launched a shot from 10 yards on the left side of the goal to the back of the net on the right side for 1-1 tie, which the teams maintained through most of the second half.
Ratliff denied Riddle on a tip-in of Jahaziel Perez’s cross in the 24th minute, and teammate Giancarlo Juarez also nearly scored when his direct kick from about 45 yards out skidded all the way to the goal but hit the left post. Another Knights player was in perfect position to tap it in, but he was ruled offsides.
Cox Mill scored the game-clinching goal on only its second shot of the second half. Adam Maldonado’s corner kick from the left somehow slithered through players on both teams and reached Ryan Gadwah only a few yards in front of the goal.
With Soto committed to the right side of the net, Gadwah swiftly poked it toward the left side, making its way past a helpless Perezm who stood at the goal line trying to compensate for Soto’s absence.
“It was a team effort,” said Gadwah, a senior defender. “It was a great cross by Adam. And I just got lucky it slipped in the back post.”
North Henderson’s last scoring opportunity started with seven seconds left in the game, when the Knights were awarded a direct kick from midfield after one of their players hit the turf. Soto was called on to make the kick, but Vacek defended against a clear path and the ball never reached a threatening distance to the goal.
“We start four sophomores, so we’re still very young,” said Clark, in his first year as head coach. “We won six games last year, and whenever we got everyone together for fall workouts we talked about changing the culture that we had and to believe in each other. And the boys really bought into that.”
SCORING SUMMARY
North Henderson 1 0 -- 1
Cox Mill 1 1 – 2
Goals
North Henderson: Jermy Villa (no assist)
Cox Mill: Pat Cormier (assist, Brendan Vacek), Ryan Gadwah (assist Adam Maldonado)