BOYS SOCCER: Vikings and Wolverines play to a draw

As the horn sounded to end regulation, neither squad had managed to score a game-winner. Overtime was required, and West Cabarrus coach Demetrius Marlowe was pleased with his team’s comeback to force the extra period.

“They’ve realized that they can play and they can win,” said Marlowe of his players. “I’m proud of these guys, and I’m definitely proud of how they showed up near the end of the game.”

Central Cabarrus appeared reenergized to open the extra period, putting up a flurry of shots that either barely missed or were saved by Torres. The Wolverines then returned fire, attacking Central’s defense relentlessly, with sophomore Fabian Caceres hitting the crossbar on two shots and Medina saving anything that was put on goal.

“I was just focused on scoring the whole time,” said Caceres. “I was just wanting my team to win.”

The Wolverines maintained a steady offensive, thanks in part to a Central Cabarrus yellow card. It was a scrappy night overall, as Central had three yellow card penalties and West had one.

No matter how good the looks were for either team, though, the goalies continued coming through with stops. Medina made clutch saves for the Vikings down the stretch, and Torres made sure to do the same for the Wolverines.