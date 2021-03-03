BOYS SOCCER: Vikings and Wolverines play to a draw

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus and West Cabarrus boys soccer teams tied, 2-2, on Tuesday night after an extra period of play.
This was the second meeting for both teams and the second to go into overtime, with the first an eventual victory for Central. This time, the Wolverines held on to preserve a draw.
Central Cabarrus (2-5-2, 2-5-2 South Piedmont 3A Conference) started off its Senior Night strong, with junior midfielder Ellis Sheridan tipping in an assist from sophomore Tyler Dunn to open the scoring.
Central maintained its pressure for most of the first half, putting multiple shots up against West Cabarrus and coming away with close misses. With a little more than eight minutes to go in the half, Vikings senior forward Jackson Arno sped past a Wolverine defender for a breakaway and scored Central’s second goal of the night to put his team up, 2-0.
Yet West Cabarrus (5-5-1, 4-5-1 SPC) was far from done. With just a few minutes remaining before halftime, West Cabarrus junior midfielder Luis Marin received a pass from freshman Drew Waller and sniped the ball into the net, cutting the lead to 2-1.
After numerous shot attempts following the goal, the halftime buzzer ended West’s first-half rally. At halftime, the senior Vikings were honored as part of the Senior Night festivities.
Vikings senior defenseman Justin Cooper reflected on his time spent with Central Cabarrus.
“It’s been a good time, just seeing players all come together and try to win games,” Cooper said.
The Wolverines’ steam did not wear off during the extra-long break, though, as West Cabarrus came out of the half aggressively. The Wolverines kept shooting, trying to get past Central’s experienced back line.
With a little less than 30 minutes to play, it looked like West would do just that, as Waller found himself one-on-one with Vikings senior goalie Marco Medina. Medina, however, stuck out a leg and blocked what seemed like a sure goal to protect Central’s lead.
That lead was facing more and more harassment from the Wolverines, with Marin keeping the ball in Central Cabarrus territory and Medina forced to make increasing amounts of saves for the Vikings.
The Wolverines finally tied the game at 2-2 when sophomore Zac Azra’s free kick was deflected by Central’s Medina, but Wolverine midfielder Nesswen Morales followed up for a goal.
After that, the game appeared to be up for grabs. Vikings junior forward Andrew Roller was stopped on a breakaway by West Cabarrus goalie Wesly Torres, Medina stopped multiple Wolverine shots, and both teams traded hard fouls as time wound down.
As the horn sounded to end regulation, neither squad had managed to score a game-winner. Overtime was required, and West Cabarrus coach Demetrius Marlowe was pleased with his team’s comeback to force the extra period.
“They’ve realized that they can play and they can win,” said Marlowe of his players. “I’m proud of these guys, and I’m definitely proud of how they showed up near the end of the game.”
Central Cabarrus appeared reenergized to open the extra period, putting up a flurry of shots that either barely missed or were saved by Torres. The Wolverines then returned fire, attacking Central’s defense relentlessly, with sophomore Fabian Caceres hitting the crossbar on two shots and Medina saving anything that was put on goal.
“I was just focused on scoring the whole time,” said Caceres. “I was just wanting my team to win.”
The Wolverines maintained a steady offensive, thanks in part to a Central Cabarrus yellow card. It was a scrappy night overall, as Central had three yellow card penalties and West had one.
No matter how good the looks were for either team, though, the goalies continued coming through with stops. Medina made clutch saves for the Vikings down the stretch, and Torres made sure to do the same for the Wolverines.
“My job is to keep our defense confident that I’m back there so they don’t have to worry about any mistakes,” said Medina.
When the clock wound to zero once again, Central and West had played to a hard-fought draw, but that did not diminish the effort Central Cabarrus coach Kendall Jackson saw from his team.
“Our guys stepped up and battled when we had to battle,” said Jackson. “Playing through injuries, fighting when most teams would quit, these kids just don’t quit. There’s no give-up in them.”