BOYS TRACK & FIELD: Cox Mill boys wear SPC championship crown; Spiders' Clark nabs four gold medals

CONCORD – The Cox Mill’s boys track and field team took first place at the South Piedmont 3A conference championships Saturday at West Cabarrus High School.
It was a meet contest that boiled down to the final two events, but at the end Cox Mill managed to cruise by second-place West Cabarrus, totaling 154 points to the Wolverines’ 143.5.
Distance running was critical to Cox Mill’s team victory, as the Chargers took all three medals in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Cox Mill senior Spencer Connick took home a gold medal along with a silver to lead the Chargers distance runners, and senior Alex Garcia had a standout day, taking home gold in the 800 and the 4x400 relay with Noah Helm, JaRon Williams and Prince Ford. Garcia also took third place in the 1,600.
“We’re really excited, our boys worked so hard,” said Cox Mill coach Tiffany Ramsey. “We do have an exceptional distance group, but all of our boys are amazing, and we’re lucky to have all of them.”
The individual spotlight, however, was on Concord senior Isaiah Clark. He went off for four gold medals, one for each event he raced in. Clark recorded first place in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the 110-meter hurdle, and the long jump. His times of 10.80 in the 100 and 15.18 in the 110 hurdles are both good for top 10 in the state.
“I was tired, this heat was killing me, but I was just trying to beat myself, get a little bit better,” said Clark. “I think everybody did good, everybody was out here running good times.”
Other than Clark, Garcia was the only participant to snag more than one gold medal, showcasing both Clark’s dominance as well as the closeness of the field.
Yet as a team, it was Cox Mill that came out on top, placing at least one medalist in nine out of 18 total events. For Ramsey’s first year at the helm, it’s extra special to have both the girls and boys win conference championships.
“They’ve worked their butts off,” said Ramsey, “it (means) a lot to the boys, too.”
While Cox Mill and West Cabarrus dueled for conference team supremacy throughout the day, and Clark racked up the individual golds, there was not an excessive amount of exciting races. One that did punctuate the evening, though, was the 4x800 photo finish between Northwest Cabarrus of Logan O’Daniel, Raj Patel, Owen Evans and Cameron Beaver (8:34.64) and A.L. Brown’s quartet of Onesimo Rosas, J.P. Bautista, Gabe Blackwelder and Kevin Stegall (8:34.68), coming down to the wire. Beaver and Stegall dove for the finish line to help the Trojans win the first running event of the day.
RESULTS
Team Scores
1 Cox Mill, 154
2 West Cabarrus, 143.5
3 Concord, 117
4 Northwest Cabarrus, 106
5 A.L. Brown, 94.5
6 Central Cabarrus, 21
6 Jay M. Robinson, 21
Individuals
100-meter dash
1 Isaiah Clark (Concord), 10.80
2 Zaiyon Evans (Cox Mill), 11.13
3 William Suttles (Jay M. Robinson), 11.25
110-meter hurdles
1 Isaiah Clark (Concord), 15.18
2 Daunte Marshall (A.L. Brown), 15.92
3 Joshua Clark (West Cabarrus), 17.10
200-meter dash
1 Isaiah Clark (Concord), 22.72
2 Tru Sierra (Northwest Cabarrus), 22.91
3 Darren Vongphachanh (Northwest Cabarrus), 23.10
300-meter hurdles
1 Daunte Marshall (A.L. Brown), 42.86
2 Joshua Clark (West Cabarrus), 44.59
3 Kendall Ward (Cox Mill) 45.31
400-meter dash
1 Grayson Taylor (Northwest Cabarrus), 50.79
2 Prince Ford (Cox Mill), 51.16
3 Jaylen Currence (Concord), 51.80
800-meter run
1 Alex Garcia (Cox Mill), 2:02.60
2 Raj Patel (Northwest Cabarrus), 2:07.58
3 Kevin Stegall (A.L. Brown), 2:10.96
1,600-meter run
1 Spencer Connick (Cox Mill), 4:35.51
2 Izic Harris (Cox Mill), 4:41.77
3 Alex Garcia (Cox Mill), 4:51.43
3,200-meter run
1 Tanner Gibson (Cox Mill), 10:22.43
2 Spencer Connick (Cox Mill), 10:32.42
3 Izic Harris (Cox Mill), 10:51.12
4x100 relay
1 Northwest Cabarrus (Darren Vongphachanh, Tevin Tucker, Tru Sierra, Marquan Williams), 44.10
2 A.L. Brown (Amareon Plummer, Navi McClendon, Kash Smith, Jacob Booker), 44.31
3 West Cabarrus (Joshua Clark, Ian Johnson, Grayson Vasquez, Gerard Evans), 44.38
4x200 relay
1 West Cabarrus (Joshua Clark, Arthur Nealy, Grayson Vasquez, Gerard Evans), 1:32:59
2 A.L. Brown (Daunte Marshall, Keidren Lott, Kash Smith, Jacob Booker), 1:34.19
3 Northwest Cabarrus (Dillan Sharp, Aaron Waters, Marquan Williams, Coleson Rowe), 1:37.39
4x400 relay
1 Cox Mill (Noah Helm, JaRon Williams, Prince Ford, Alex Garcia), 3:34.16
2 Northwest Cabarrus (Tru Sierra, Darren Vongphachanh, Raj Patel, Grayson Taylor), 3:34.51
3 West Cabarrus (Bryson Medlock, Jordan Jean-Pierre, Grant Stilwell, Gabrel Morrison), 3:45.29
4x800 relay
1 Northwest Cabarrus (Logan O’Daniel, Raj Patel, Owen Evans, Cameron Beaver), 8:34.64
2 A.L. Brown (Onesimo Rosas, J.P. Bautista, Gabe Blackwelder, Kevin Stegall), 8:34.68
3 West Cabarrus (Jordan Jean-Pierre, Grant Stilwell, Luke Dolan, Gabrel Morrison), 9:09.16
Shot put
1 Christopher Coates (West Cabarrus), 43-5
2 Keenan Pierce (West Cabarrus), 38-10
3 Caius Hartsell (Concord), 38-0
Discus
1 Zaydn Moore (Cox Mill), 116-7
2 Caleb Hargrove (Jay M. Robinson), 105-7
3 Marcus Ammerman (A.L. Brown), 103-4
High jump
1 Jordan Jean-Pierre (West Cabarrus), 5-10
2 Joseph Serra (West Cabarrus), J5-8
3 Myster Stevenson (Concord), J5-8
Long jump
1 Isaiah Clark (Concord), 21-9.75
2 Jamari Rodgers-Freeman (West Cabarrus), 21-2
3 Joshua Ros (Cox Mill), 21-0
Triple jump
1 Kobe Williams-Watts (Concord), 41-2
2 Jamari Rodgers-Freeman (West Cabarrus), 40-2
3 Johnathan Richards (Cox Mill), 40-1.25
Pole vault