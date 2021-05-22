BOYS TRACK & FIELD: Cox Mill boys wear SPC championship crown; Spiders' Clark nabs four gold medals

CONCORD – The Cox Mill’s boys track and field team took first place at the South Piedmont 3A conference championships Saturday at West Cabarrus High School.

It was a meet contest that boiled down to the final two events, but at the end Cox Mill managed to cruise by second-place West Cabarrus, totaling 154 points to the Wolverines’ 143.5.

Distance running was critical to Cox Mill’s team victory, as the Chargers took all three medals in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Cox Mill senior Spencer Connick took home a gold medal along with a silver to lead the Chargers distance runners, and senior Alex Garcia had a standout day, taking home gold in the 800 and the 4x400 relay with Noah Helm, JaRon Williams and Prince Ford. Garcia also took third place in the 1,600.

“We’re really excited, our boys worked so hard,” said Cox Mill coach Tiffany Ramsey. “We do have an exceptional distance group, but all of our boys are amazing, and we’re lucky to have all of them.”

The individual spotlight, however, was on Concord senior Isaiah Clark. He went off for four gold medals, one for each event he raced in. Clark recorded first place in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the 110-meter hurdle, and the long jump. His times of 10.80 in the 100 and 15.18 in the 110 hurdles are both good for top 10 in the state.