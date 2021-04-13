BREAKING SPORTS NEWS: Cox Mill loses two top coaches in one day

CONCORD – In one fell swoop, Cox Mill lost two of its most successful coaches on Tuesday.
Volleyball coach Ralph Viegelmann, who led the Chargers to the South Piedmont 3A Conference title and the state championship match this past season, is retiring, Cox Mill athletics director Philip Davanzo III told the Independent Tribune.
In addition, highly respected girls basketball coach Lin Smithson, who led the Chargers to a share of the SPC crown this past season, is retiring, Davanzo said.
In 2019, Viegelmann took over for Michelle Phillips, who led Cox Mill to the program’s only state title in 2016, and he maintained the program’s high level of play. The Chargers went undefeated in the regular season this past season and did not lose until the final match of the season, falling to Greenville D.H. Conley in the state championship in January.
Davanzo said Viegelmann stepped down because of his heavy work schedule away from the school.
“He owns a business, and he just cannot commit to the time that is required to be a high school volleyball coach,” Davanzo said. “Ralph has done a great job taking over for Michelle and getting us back to the state championship match and has done a tremendous job with our program. I’m going to deeply miss him.”
Smithson came out of retirement to become the Chargers’ girls basketball coach, replacing former coach Justin Thomas at midseason in 2018. She previously was the coach at Jay M. Robinson.
This past season, Smithson led the Chargers to their first conference championship, as Cox Mill shared the title with Northwest Cabarrus, and a playoff berth.
“She’s done an amazing job over the last 2½ years at the helm of Cox Mill High School basketball,” Davanzo said of Smithson. “I’ve loved working with her. She’s done a great job. I’m just excited for her to be able to retire and enjoy golf even more.
“I am very thankful to both (Viegelmann and Smithson) for the two years that they put in at Cox Mill and for the time that they put into building our students to be model students and model athletes.”
Davanzo said he will post both job openings on Wednesday.