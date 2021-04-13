BREAKING SPORTS NEWS: Cox Mill loses two top coaches in one day

CONCORD – In one fell swoop, Cox Mill lost two of its most successful coaches on Tuesday.

Volleyball coach Ralph Viegelmann, who led the Chargers to the South Piedmont 3A Conference title and the state championship match this past season, is retiring, Cox Mill athletics director Philip Davanzo III told the Independent Tribune.

In addition, highly respected girls basketball coach Lin Smithson, who led the Chargers to a share of the SPC crown this past season, is retiring, Davanzo said.

In 2019, Viegelmann took over for Michelle Phillips, who led Cox Mill to the program’s only state title in 2016, and he maintained the program’s high level of play. The Chargers went undefeated in the regular season this past season and did not lose until the final match of the season, falling to Greenville D.H. Conley in the state championship in January.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Davanzo said Viegelmann stepped down because of his heavy work schedule away from the school.

“He owns a business, and he just cannot commit to the time that is required to be a high school volleyball coach,” Davanzo said. “Ralph has done a great job taking over for Michelle and getting us back to the state championship match and has done a tremendous job with our program. I’m going to deeply miss him.”