C. JEMAL HORTON: Championship Mettle: Winning girls soccer title is day to remember for all Chargers

There were junior Savannah Noll and sophomore Skylar Noll, who, even though they aren’t twins, probably did have the Tigers seeing double.

The list goes on and on. So many Chargers made a difference on this day. Cox Mill, of course, had been good all season; that’s the only way you end up with an undefeated record (18-0-1).

But this team just had something different going on with it from the game’s opening moments. It was as if the Chargers had decided they simply weren’t going to be denied.

Cox Mill was the more aggressive team, the sharper team. For most of the game, it looked as if the Chargers were firing shots at the goal or setting up their offense to get in position for one. And their defense was so fierce, Chapel Hill never seemed to get a clear chance to score.

What happened three years ago just didn’t matter. Not on this day.

“The girls just had this confidence about them all year,” Henry explained. “The conversations were always, ‘When we win.’ I’m not trying to sound cocky about it, but that’s what it was. Their conversation was not, ‘If we win.’ Their conversation was, ‘When we win.’ That was it the entire time.