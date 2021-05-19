C. JEMAL HORTON: Championship Mettle: Winning girls soccer title is day to remember for all Chargers

CONCORD – One by one, the Cox Mill girls soccer players walked to the center of Greensboro Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium and accepted their state championship medals.
The Chargers had just pulled off what some in the state considered an upset by defeating North Carolina powerhouse Chapel Hill High, 1-0, in the Class 3A finale Saturday. And after 80 near-flawless minutes of play, this was the moment they’d been waiting for: the actual crowning of the champions.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association began a new tradition this year, as the organization’s commissioner, Que Tucker, was to hand off the championship medals to the winning team’s head coach, who would then deliver them to the players.
And for Cox Mill mentor Adam Henry, draping those medals around his players’ necks, created an amalgamation of emotions.
There was the excitement of winning the title, the sheer thrill of seeing the gleam in the young Chargers’ eyes as they lowered their heads and were adorned with the hardware every high school athlete desires.
The pomp and circumstance of the entire day had been special, be it the first bus ride of the season for the Chargers, watching the precision with which they executed to take down the mighty Tigers, or hearing the final horn sound to signify that Cox Mill’s dream had indeed come true.
But the medal ceremony?
Well, it was enough to make hardened coach like Henry turn to molasses.
“I think that was a really special moment,” Henry said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “It’s not something that’s normally done, but I really, really like it because those girls have worked so hard to get there.”
As delightful as that was to celebrate, though, the moment tugged so hard at Henry’s heartstrings, especially when the seniors who would never take the pitch for him again approached.
It wasn’t so much sadness for Henry as much as it was empathizing with the heartbreak four of his seniors endured after losing to this very opponent by this very score three years ago.
Reagan Cullen, Jillian Ginn, Lexi Hanson and Julianne Patterson were freshman Chargers when Cox Mill lost to Chapel Hill in the 2018 title game. But through mounds of adversity, they’d clawed their way back and avenged the one loss that haunted them during their decorated high school careers.
The road was particularly tough for Cullen and Hanson, who’d suffered season-ending injuries earlier in the year but still showed up at games, donning uniforms -- and walking casts -- and leading cheers as the Chargers tore through the South Piedmont 3A Conference for the 12th consecutive season en route to this day.
Now, euphoria.
And their coach’s heart, at long last, also was finally full as he made things official with them at midfield.
“I’m telling you, as soon as every one of those seniors walked up, I remembered the conversation that we had when we went into the locker room after the game three years ago,” Henry recalled. “The conversation was, ‘We’re going to be back.’
“We didn’t expect for it to be four years, but we got back, and those four girls were mentally focused to get the job done. To be able to get back your senior year with all the circumstances they had to go through, to get back there and come away with that win, it was really special.”
Added Henry, “But my heart goes out to all 23 of (of our players).”
Yes, this one was for all the Chargers. All those players who made this day happen. And there were plenty of them.
There was junior forward Emily Mooney, who scored the only goal of the day, eight minutes into the game.
There was senior Jessie Dunn, who was so dynamic from her defender position that she was named the game’s most outstanding player.
There was senior Emily Bertanzeti, who was literally everywhere on the field, wreaking havoc, making life difficult for Chapel Hill players.
There were junior Savannah Noll and sophomore Skylar Noll, who, even though they aren’t twins, probably did have the Tigers seeing double.
The list goes on and on. So many Chargers made a difference on this day. Cox Mill, of course, had been good all season; that’s the only way you end up with an undefeated record (18-0-1).
But this team just had something different going on with it from the game’s opening moments. It was as if the Chargers had decided they simply weren’t going to be denied.
Cox Mill was the more aggressive team, the sharper team. For most of the game, it looked as if the Chargers were firing shots at the goal or setting up their offense to get in position for one. And their defense was so fierce, Chapel Hill never seemed to get a clear chance to score.
What happened three years ago just didn’t matter. Not on this day.
“The girls just had this confidence about them all year,” Henry explained. “The conversations were always, ‘When we win.’ I’m not trying to sound cocky about it, but that’s what it was. Their conversation was not, ‘If we win.’ Their conversation was, ‘When we win.’ That was it the entire time.
“Those girls were confident, and it showed on the field. I didn’t feel like there were any anxieties there. They stepped up.”
But see, as happy as Henry was delivering the medals to his players after the game Saturday, he also emotionally was handing out championship hardware to ghosts of Chargers past.
This wasn’t just a victory for the 2021 Cox Mill girls soccer team; this was about so many who’d worn the purple and teal before, people who’d laid the groundwork.
This was their championship, too.
As mentioned earlier, this year marked the 12th season in a row that Cox Mill had either shared the SPC title or won it outright. Think about that: 12 years. Some of the current Chargers hadn’t even started school when Cox Mill first started dominating the conference.
Incredible.
So to be the team to finally break through and win the state title for the program, that meant everything to Henry.
The Chargers no longer are “that great program down in Cabarrus County that doesn’t have a state title.” On Saturday, they joined that exclusive club that only has a handful of members.
“It’s huge,” said Henry, who completed his fourth season leading the Chargers. “Before I even came to Cox Mill, two years prior they were regional finalists two years in a row. Really, to me, you’ve got to look back to the girls that came before: the Mary Perkinses, the Sarah McHales, the Sydney Smiths – the girls that were there and built the program into what it was. The coaching, from Kellie Pierrot and Kate Williams, who was able to help out again this year.
“To have all those girls when I came in my first year to buy into what I wanted to do, which was different, and for this program to finally breakthrough and get a win, I can’t tell you how it feels.”
Winning the state title, of course, was how Henry had always imaged the season ending. He believed in his team. It took on all comers, both in and out of the SPC. The single tie on the Chargers’ record this season came while playing Class 4A heavyweight Charlotte Ardrey Kell.
After one of the Chargers’ last practices last week, Henry even told his players they were good enough to beat anybody in the state, regardless of classification. This state championship, he advised them, was theirs for the taking. All they had to do Saturday was go get it.
Still, as the final seconds were ticking away Saturday, Henry looked as his brother Justin, who is his lead assistant, and gave a sigh of relief.
“Hey, man,” Henry said, “we finally got here.”
Justin looked back at his big brother and said, “The hard work’s paid off.”
Henry can vouch for that. He demanded that.
“The girls, they busted their butts every day in practice, they busted their butts training in the offseason,” Henry said. “They deserve this.”
The beauty of it all is how the Chargers got to rewrite their narrative, their memories. Three years ago, the team bus ride back down I-85 to Concord was much different. That night, there was sadness, brokenness, a melancholy air. On Saturday, there was pure glee.
COVID took away their chance to vie for a title last season, and this year, it robbed the Chargers of team-bonding bus rides. Instead, they carpooled or made their way to games individually, much like many of them did with rec ball or club games in the summers.
Largely due to the gas shortage, and also because of restrictions lifted by the governor, Saturday was different. For the first time all season, the Chargers were able to pile onto a bus and be one as a team as they trekked to Greensboro with a beautiful send-off from fans and students.
And coming back, they celebrated as a team. A championship team.
“They were pumped up, they were excited,” Henry recalled of the bus ride back to campus. “They didn’t stop singing. They just celebrated with each other the entire ride back.
“The first thing I did when I got on the bus, I just looked at all the girls and said, ‘We just won a freakin’ state championship!’”
And they had the medals around their necks to prove it.