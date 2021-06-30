C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: A Tiger state of mind: Led by its first-year head coach, Mount Pleasant claims 2A state wrestling title

MOUNT PLEASANT – Amid the pandemonium in the middle of Trinity’s Wheatmore High School gym Saturday evening – the screaming, the dogpiling, the celebrating – Mount Pleasant wrestling coach Jarin Spradley had to walk away and have a moment to himself.
Well, it wasn’t entirely to himself.
This would be a moment with the love of his life, “the real MVP,” if you will, even if she was more than 50 miles away on the edge of her seat with anticipation.
Right there, in the midst of it all, Spradley whipped out his smartphone and texted as fast as his beefy fingers could go. It was a simple message to his wife, Meredith:
“We just won a team state championship!!!!” he wrote.
They were words Spradley didn’t know if he’d ever utter, via text or otherwise, but here he was in his first year as the Tigers’ head wrestling coach talking about the ultimate accomplishment for any leader of a high school sports program.
Mount Pleasant had literally beaten the odds after finishing second in its own conference but taking six determined grapplers to Trinity and leaving town as the No. 1 Class 2A wrestling team in all of North Carolina.
In a finish that came down to the last few matches of the day, Mount Pleasant wound up with 124 points, ahead of Newton Fred T. Foard (119.5) and the team the Tigers had been runners-up to in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference, Monroe Central Academy (119).
Spradley was beside himself with emotion. One minute, he’s imagining how he will do things in his first season as the Tigers’ coach, and the next he’s hoisting the state championship plaque.
Who knew?
“It was unbelievable,” Spradley said. “Honestly, we had kind of been watching points, but Foard had 11 guys, (Central Academy) had eight, and we had six. We knew we had a chance if everybody wrestled well, but it was kind of a longshot. When you have 11 guys, points-wise, it’s hard to catch a team like that.
“We were kind of hanging around and hanging around, and after the semis, we jumped into first. We started kind of counting up points and matching up where we could be, and I was like, ‘We really have a chance!’”
By the end of the day, not only did Mount Pleasant have its team title, but it had also produced two individual state champions in Levi Kluttz (195 pounds) and Chase Crayton (220). For Crayton, it marked the second year in a row that he had won a title.
Three other Tigers -- David McEachern ( 120), Dalton Miller (160) and Kyler Pickard (170) -- had second-place finishes, while Trent Almond (106) was fourth.
It was a proud coach moment for Spradley.
His dad, Scott, who is one of his assistant coaches, was there to share it, and that was particularly special for Spradley. Some supportive parents and faculty were also there, as were some other members of the team encouraging their teammates. But it was still tough for Spradley because Meredith and their son, Xander, couldn’t make the trip because of limits on ticket sales since state tournaments were being held at high schools instead of the roomy Greensboro Coliseum because of COVID protocols.
But although it wasn’t Zoom or FaceTime or any of the various social media “lives” there are now, a good old-fashioned text message – is it too soon for those of us who are 50-somethings to describe text messages as old fashioned? – worked just fine for Spradley to bring his wife there.
“Coaching three sports and not being around a whole lot, she was supportive of it,” said Spradley, who also is Mount Pleasant’s head tennis coach and an assistant football coach.
“Coaches’ wives are extremely patient. They’re the ones, a lot of times, really behind the kids and the teams. It was a good feeling to be able to share that with her.”
A little while later, there were so many other important people in his life that were not physically in Trinity but phoned to congratulate Spradley, who turns 31 next week.
The first time Spradley’s phone rang, it was his wrestling mentor, Greg Hinson, on the line. Hinson had been the longtime Tigers’ coach under whom Spradley wrestled as a high schooler at Mount Pleasant and later served as an assistant.
“He was announcing the state track meet up at A&T,” Spradley said of Hinson, who retired after the 2020 campaign. “But he was keeping up with (the wrestling tournament), and he called and congratulated me. It was just really good to hear from him.
“After that, the calls started coming in. (Concord football coach) Marty Paxton called and told me congratulations, and there were some other coaches from across the state calling.”
But although he’s a young coach, Spradley’s been in the business long enough to know what makes the difference. That’s why he quickly tried to turn the narrative away from his accomplishing such a feat as a first-year head wrestling coach and put the credit squarely on his young Tigers’ shoulders.
Again, Mount Pleasant took six wrestlers to Trinity Saturday, and five of them had the wherewithal to make the finals: McEachern, Miller, Pickard, Kluttz and Crayton.
“I don’t know when the last time was that Mount Pleasant had six placers, much less five in the finals,” Spradley said. “The kids just wrestled well. It’s a testament to how much work the kids put in this year – in the offseason and through the season staying focused with not having weekend tournaments and wrestling after graduation. It’s just a testament to them.
”Some coaches coach their whole life and never win one. But to be blessed enough, lucky enough, to have a team of fighters who worked hard … it’s not me; it’s the kids. And our kids, a lot of them go to Darkhorse and these other clubs, and these coaches work with them. It makes a difference.”
And although their six wrestlers fell short of the numbers that Fred T. Foard and Central Academy had, the Tigers came through in the clutch.
As the semifinals started, Mount Pleasant trailed Foard, 74.5-67, with Central Academy (63.5) close behind. By the time the finals started, the Tigers (114) had clawed their way into the lead, while Foard (102.5) and Central Academy (98.5) were next.
“We needed three wins in the finals or a pin and a win in the finals, and we had to obviously have some help,” Spradley explained. “We had to have Foard not win both of their lightweight matches (at 106 and 113 pounds).”
Foard’s wrestler at 106 won, but its 113 lost, keeping the Tigers’ hopes alive. But McEachern, Miller and Pickard also went down, leaving only Kluttz and Crayton.
“I told the kids after the semis that we were in the lead, but I didn’t tell Levi we needed a pin,” Spradley said. “But he kind of knew. He’s been big-time for us all year. He went out and got a pin, and that kind of sealed the deal for us.”
After that, Crayton won 220-pound gold. Again. When the 285-pound match was done, the Tigers’ celebration began.
Suddenly, finishing second in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference didn’t seem to leave much of a wound at all. A state championship was all the salve the Tigers needed.
“At the end of the day, we all coach because we want to win,” Spradley said, “and I want to win every time we step on the mat, and it did hurt not to win the conference after such a strong season.
“But if losing the conference championship and losing the regional championship helped us to win the state championship, I’ll take that all day.”
It was official: The state title was headed to tiny Mount Pleasant, and Spradley got on the phone immediately to let his wife know. She had been anxious the all day.
Meredith texted back her own encouraging message to her accomplished husband.
“That’s great! I’m so excited for you!” she wrote.
Apparently, Meredith was also excited for another reason.
As the team often has done during state tournament time throughout the years, the Tiger qualifiers dyed their hair bleach blond as a sign of solidarity.
Their new head coach politely declined to join them.
But then Meredith – the loving, stand-by-your-man coach’s wife – got her husband into some trouble.
“She kind of dug me into a hole because she told the kids that if all six of them placed, I’d bleach my beard,” said Spradley. “They had been wanting me to bleach my hair with them for states, and I wouldn’t do it. Then our assistant coach, Jake Balmas, said, ‘I’ll do it, too,’ so I was like, ‘Whatever, OK.’
“And then we were up there in a battle for the state championship, and I said something stupid,” Spradley continued. “I said, ‘I’ll do my hair AND my beard.’ I’ll be durned if they don’t go out there and all six (place)!”
On Tuesday evening, before his family’s trip to the beach, the Tigers’ burly wrestling coach had to make a stop to get his hair and beard done.
“That’ll be interesting,” Spradley laughed.
So paint the Tigers bleach blond -- all of them. And I’m sure the always-supportive fans will paint the town red in celebration.
Just paint the Tigers’ against-all-odds wrestling team state champions.