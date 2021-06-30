C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: A Tiger state of mind: Led by its first-year head coach, Mount Pleasant claims 2A state wrestling title

Spradley was beside himself with emotion. One minute, he’s imagining how he will do things in his first season as the Tigers’ coach, and the next he’s hoisting the state championship plaque.

Who knew?

“It was unbelievable,” Spradley said. “Honestly, we had kind of been watching points, but Foard had 11 guys, (Central Academy) had eight, and we had six. We knew we had a chance if everybody wrestled well, but it was kind of a longshot. When you have 11 guys, points-wise, it’s hard to catch a team like that.

“We were kind of hanging around and hanging around, and after the semis, we jumped into first. We started kind of counting up points and matching up where we could be, and I was like, ‘We really have a chance!’”

By the end of the day, not only did Mount Pleasant have its team title, but it had also produced two individual state champions in Levi Kluttz (195 pounds) and Chase Crayton (220). For Crayton, it marked the second year in a row that he had won a title.

Three other Tigers -- David McEachern ( 120), Dalton Miller (160) and Kyler Pickard (170) -- had second-place finishes, while Trent Almond (106) was fourth.

It was a proud coach moment for Spradley.