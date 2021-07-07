C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: After last year’s heartache, resilient Kluttz comes back to take his place as a state champ

Nothing could get Kluttz out of the doldrums at that point. There was just a feeling of emptiness that he could not shake.

“The days immediately after (last year’s championship match) were probably some of the worst days of my life,” Kluttz shared. “I couldn’t do anything to take my mind off of it. The day after the championship, I went to practice at Darkhorse, thinking, ‘This will be something good to get my mind off it.’ But getting there and wrestling just made it worse. It eased my mind not being able to just sit around and think about it, but it also made it worse because I’m only in there to get better to win one thing, and that’s the one thing that just got taken from me.

“The support from everybody at Mount Pleasant and everybody at Darkhorse was really good, and that helped me a lot,” added Kluttz. “But the days were hard.”

Complicating matters was the fact that, about a month later, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full force. Sports, especially contact sports like wrestling, came to a halt. Kluttz could train, but he could not actually get on the mat and wrestle.

The only real match logged in his memory was … that one.

Thankfully, Kluttz had coaches willing to go the extra mile.