C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Breaking down the four big playoff games involving Cabarrus County football teams

CONCORD – It started in the oppressive heat of August with 10 Cabarrus County football teams dreaming of magical seasons.
Now, as the weather has shifted from shorts-and-T-shirt time to it-sure-is-cold time, the field is down to four.
And the great thing, for the county anyway, is that all four have a chance of marching on to the next round of their respective playoffs.
No one is overmatched going into this second-round weekend, and that should tell you a lot about football in Cabarrus County this season.
It was some of the best around.
That’s not a small-town sports editor waving his pom-poms for the local teams; it’s fact. You’re not going to find many counties, especially ones this size, with 40 percent of their teams left, especially since the N.C. High School Athletic Association recently got rid of subdivisions for the football playoffs.
Anyway, now it’s time to break down the games themselves. As mentioned earlier, all the local teams have a legitimate chance to win, even if one of those wins would kinda, sorta break my heart (more on that later).
Jay M. Robinson (10-1) at Monroe (7-1)
It’s a new age in Jay M. Robinson football, and the Bulldogs have returned to the realm of relevancy with authority.
Two years ago, this program won one game. Now, under the guidance of head coach Darius Robinson, the Bulldogs are contenders.
Legit contenders.
Last week, they burst into the Class 2A playoffs with a 33-14 first-round home win over West Stokes.
Now, the heavy lifting REALLY starts for the Bulldogs.
Monroe has been a vaunted team for years, what with its highly respected head coach (Johnny Sowell), state-championship pedigree and history of sending players on to the major college level – and even the NFL. Current New York Jets receiver Jamison Crowder is one of the most recent success stories.
(One cool fact for Cabarrus County fans is that Mount Pleasant athletics director Brad Hinson was once a star quarterback for the Redhawks.)
Brad Hinson ain’t walking through that door, but the Redhawks have plenty of great players still in the fold, especially junior quarterback Khamani Robinson (22 touchdowns and just three interceptions), which is why they won the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference and earned the West Region’s seventh seed for the playoffs.
The Bulldogs enter as the 10th seed, and they are not daunted. Their coach has them believing they can take on the world, and the only slip-up they’ve had this year was a loss to a solid 4A team (Waxhaw Cuthbertson).
Jay M. Robinson’s roster is full of two-way – and, in some cases, three-way – players who just make it happen, whether it’s standouts on a shutdown defensive line, special teams titans, or a bevy of offensive players who are big and faster than they might look (tight end/defensive lineman Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs and quarterback/linebacker Blue Monroe are just a few examples).
The Bulldogs weren’t hoping to get to this point of the season; they were EXPECTING to.
Can they seize the moment?
Charlotte Chambers (10-1) at Hickory Ridge (9-2)
This will be one of the most highly anticipated games not only in Cabarrus County but in the Greater Charlotte region as a whole, if not the state.
Tenth-seeded Chambers (formerly Vance) is a bona fide Big Dawg, being the winner of two consecutive state championships. That’s no small feat, especially since the Cougars won their titles at the Class 4AA level.
My guess is that the Cougars will be a bit salty having to come to Harrisburg, especially since they defeated the Ragin’ Bulls, 34-27, in an early-season matchup. But Hickory Ridge got the West Region’s more favorable seed (seventh) by having won the Greater Metro 4 Conference, while Chambers finished a close second to nationally ranked Cornelius Hough in the Queen City 3A/4A.
The Bulls, winners of seven in a row, are real, though. Their two losses this season were to heavyweights – they also fell to four-time defending state champion Charlotte Catholic – and they’ve blown out most everyone else they’ve faced. They had a surprisingly close game to Cox Mill last month, but I think that was something they needed as the playoffs neared.
Things don’t come easily in the postseason, even though the Bulls sort of gave that notion the Heisman after a 31-7 win over Asheville A.C. Reynolds in the first round last week.
But you want explosive?
Cougars put up 73 big ones in a 53-point win over South Caldwell last week.
I don’t think that will happen tonight because the Ragin’ Bulls are too stout defensively, but the Cougars do have their share of big-play guys, starting on offense, where junior quarterback Anshon Camp has a speedy receiver like Kevin Concepcion (offers from Power 5 schools like N.C, State, Wake Forest, Maryland and Boston College) and a supremely talented running back like Daylan Smothers (offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, N.C. State and the like).
And then on defense, edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is being recruited by the Georgias, Oklahomas, Floridas and Texases of the world.
Again, the Cougars are stacked.
The Ragin’ Bulls do have their own player of that stature in junior receiver Christian Hamilton – his growing list of pursuers includes Auburn, Michigan State, Georgia, Notre Dame. North Carolina and Texas A&M).
But the Bulls haven’t done their damage this year by relying solely on their blue-chipper, so don’t expect the script to change tonight.
Talented quarterback Alex Bentley has a highly recruited blocker – Charlotte commit Cade Goldman – leading a tough overall offensive line. Plus, Bentley has myriad options to catch passes, starting with Davidson recruit Sabin McLaughin Jr. as well as Spencer Higdon and Jalen Harris.
The Bulls have a strong two-headed monster at running back, with senior Randall Fisher providing the lightning and junior Aaron Carey bringing the thunder, as Carey is averaging nearly 8 yards per carry. Bentley also is a serious running threat.
Defensively, Kyle Perry and Jordan Wilkes seem to having homing devices installed in their shoulder pads, what with their ability to find the football, and Vincent Tuders, Ethan Young and Jaylon Pemberton are among a strong cadre of tacklers.
The secondary, sparked by Trey Overton, has 10 interceptions for the Bulls.
Finally, this is more than just a big playoff game for Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson; it’s another head-to-head meeting with a team that is close to his heart, as he spent time on the Cougar sidelines as offensive coordinator.
This one is big all the way around.
Get there early.
Concord (7-3) at Lenoir Hibriten (7-3)
This is an interesting game for me to break down because, well, it involves my hometown team and a school I once attended.
Living so far away from Lenoir, this isn’t usually a conflict I face, but here we are.
However, I think those of you who’ve gotten to know me over the past seven years know I’m going to give it to you straight, no chaser.
Seventh-seeded Hibriten is a good program. Really good. The Panthers won a 2AA state championship in 2017, and they’re annually a threat to go deep in the playoffs. And those folks in the foothills come out and support their team in droves, no matter how cold it gets, on Friday nights, so expect Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium to be rocking.
But the 10th-seeded Spiders are one of the most inspired and improved teams in the state. They believe in their coach, Marty Paxton, because he has led them through so much over the past four years.
They endured some ugly losses on those Friday nights.
They became the focus of ridicule, even drawing public criticism from some of their very own fans.
And I can’t tell you how many emails I personally received from folks complaining about the state of the program.
(All of it's something I still don’t completely grasp, considering the rebuilding project that Paxton faced when he arrived at his alma mater four years ago. And besides: These are kids! Not college guys on scholarship or pros drawing a salary. Stay classy, Concord.)
But I digress.
Either way, the 2021 season has been one of pride, redemption for these Spiders and their coach, and I applaud them.
After losing to Jay M. Robinson on opening night and then suffering a four-touchdown defeat to a private school (Cabarrus Warriors) in their next game, these Spiders eschewed the snickers, lifted their helmets, and just played great football.
Together.
That takes something special, and it manifested itself again after they came off a blowout loss in the “Battle for the Bell” game against rival A.L. Brown and romped over Waynesville Tuscola in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs last week.
Hibriten is my old school, so of course I wouldn’t mind seeing the Panthers win.
But I’d also smile if the Spiders walk away on top at least one more Friday night.
And they can.
Cabarrus Warriors (8-2) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (10-1)
This second-round matchup of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II playoffs, which is actually the state semifinals for the private schools, is setting up to be something special.
Simply put, this is actually a state-championship-caliber matchup.
No kidding.
Both teams are laden with talent, especially the third-seeded Cabarrus Warriors, who boast what I think is one of the county’s most dangerous offensive threats in running back Will Jones, a sophomore who has a chance to rush for 2,000 yards this season while also being a top-notch receiving threat. (I like to refer to him as “the Christian McCaffrey of the NCISAA.”)
Jones has 1,650 yards and 24 touchdowns rushing (9 yards a carry, y’all) to go with 457 yards and six touchdowns receiving. And if Cabarrus won tonight, it would have one more game to play this season – the championship game.
But Metrolina Christian will have something to say about that.
Metrolina Christian is the second-seeded team in this eight team playoff field, and it earned that distinction largely because of its narrow victory over Cabarrus earlier this year.
But when Cabarrus lost to Metrolina on that Oct. 22 night, it figured it would meet the Indian Trail school again and planned for a much different outcome the next time around.
It won’t be easy, though, especially with the game being played on Metrolina’s home field.
Metrolina Christian has won eight games in a row and has some playmakers in its own right, especially in its two-pronged attack at quarterback in Reid Eighmy and Tucker Wren.
Cabarrus wants revenge but cannot let its eagerness translate into mistakes. But this is the second year in a row that Cabarrus has made it this far, with several of the current players having been on last year’s team, so that could play to its advantage.