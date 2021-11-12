C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Breaking down the four big playoff games involving Cabarrus County football teams

Living so far away from Lenoir, this isn’t usually a conflict I face, but here we are.

However, I think those of you who’ve gotten to know me over the past seven years know I’m going to give it to you straight, no chaser.

Seventh-seeded Hibriten is a good program. Really good. The Panthers won a 2AA state championship in 2017, and they’re annually a threat to go deep in the playoffs. And those folks in the foothills come out and support their team in droves, no matter how cold it gets, on Friday nights, so expect Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium to be rocking.

But the 10th-seeded Spiders are one of the most inspired and improved teams in the state. They believe in their coach, Marty Paxton, because he has led them through so much over the past four years.

They endured some ugly losses on those Friday nights.

They became the focus of ridicule, even drawing public criticism from some of their very own fans.

And I can’t tell you how many emails I personally received from folks complaining about the state of the program.