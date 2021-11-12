C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Breaking down the four big playoff games involving Cabarrus County football teams

Cabarrus wants revenge but cannot let its eagerness translate into mistakes. But this is the second year in a row that Cabarrus has made it this far, with several of the current players having been on last year’s team, so that could play to its advantage.

Concord (7-3) at Lenoir Hibriten (7-3)

This is an interesting game for me to break down because, well, it involves my hometown team and a school I once attended.

Living so far away from Lenoir, this isn’t usually a conflict I face, but here we are.

However, I think those of you who’ve gotten to know me over the past seven years know I’m going to give it to you straight, no chaser.

Seventh-seeded Hibriten is a good program. Really good. The Panthers won a 2AA state championship in 2017, and they’re annually a threat to go deep in the playoffs. And those folks in the foothills come out and support their team in droves, no matter how cold it gets, on Friday nights, so expect Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium to be rocking.

But the 10th-seeded Spiders are one of the most inspired and improved teams in the state. They believe in their coach, Marty Paxton, because he has led them through so much over the past four years.