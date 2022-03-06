C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Bulldogs boogie their way to the basket and into the Class 2A state finals

Their feet, legs and arms were warming up for “The I-85 Shuffle.”

You could sense it as the marched back to the bench, high-fiving and nodding their heads, during a North Surry timeout.

“We knew we couldn’t be stopped, and I told everybody to get to the rack,” Batts said. “Jaylan was going to the rim, Jermaine was going to the rim. I told everybody, ‘We need to make an effort to get to the rack, not settling within (North Surry’s) zone (defense). Let’s impose our will on them and get easy buckets.’ And they listened.

“We run and get to the cup – that’s us. The first three minutes of the third quarter, I knew that we actually had a different mindset. They actually listened, they calmed down, and you could see their jitters were gone. Once we lock in and execute, we’re extremely dangerous.”

One person who was particularly locked in was Jackson, a senior guard who seemed to thrive off the crowd’s energy, whether it was the loud adulation of Bulldog supporters or the howls from North Surry fans. He regularly showed speed, skill and strength as he handled hacks from Greyhounds while going to the hoop and converting three-point plays.