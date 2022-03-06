C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Bulldogs boogie their way to the basket and into the Class 2A state finals

GREENSBORO – There probably is an official name for the dance the Jay M. Robinson boys basketball players were doing at midcourt Saturday afternoon.
But for now, we’re going to call the quick-twitch, fast-legged, all-while-bouncing-and-swinging-your-arms jig that the Bulldogs were doing “The I-85 Shuffle.”
That’s what they did collectively when they went up to Greensboro and dominated North Surry in the second half of the Class 2A West Regional finals Saturday, and they’ll get a chance to do it again next week when they make the trip up to the Triangle to play for the state championship.
Jay M. Robinson earned that right by posting a 79-61 victory over the Greyhounds at Greensboro Grimsley High School’s packed gym.
.@JMRHS_mBBALL "They goin' to da 'ship! They goin' to da 'ship!"@JMRHS_Athletics @indytribune pic.twitter.com/frWGdqZDus— C. Jemal Horton (@CJemalHorton) March 5, 2022
The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (27-3) will now appear in their second state title game since 2016, when they won the 3A crown, although this one lacked the drama at the end that the buzzer-beater to send them to Chapel Hill six years ago had.
But it was just as gratifying.
“It feels wonderful,” Bulldogs head coach Lavar Batts Sr. said. “It’s good to be back again, but the job’s not finished yet. Getting there is a blessing, but we need to win it. We have to win it. It’s strictly business. That’s been our motto this year.”
This game wasn’t a thing of beauty for the Bulldogs, but it was a masterpiece at the same time.
The full gym – let’s call it Grimsley Indoor Stadium – and the noisy fans seemed to have a negative effect on Jay M. Robinson initially. The Bulldogs weren’t horrible at all, but they certainly didn’t show the ability to run the floor and turn teams over that had been their hallmark all season.
It was the fourth-seeded Greyhounds (24-4) who were most aggressive. They went inside for baskets, got trips to the free throw line. And by the end of the first period, North Surry had a 17-15 lead.
Again, not bad, but the Bulldogs clearly weren’t themselves.
There was a bit of an awakening in the second quarter, but the Greyhounds were able to stay within striking distance for most of the time, and the game was knotted at 34 at halftime.
That’s when Batts convened with his players in the downstairs locker room and had, well, we’ll call it a “discussion.”
“We talked to them at halftime,” Batts said, “and told them, ‘We need to become the aggressor. We did hit a few 3’s in the first half, but that’s not us. Let’s get to that rack. Let’s play defense and play our style of game.”
It would start by feeding 6-foot-6 Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs in the paint. He towered over his defenders, and he was stronger and tougher. He had gotten off to a good start by scoring 11 of his 23 points in the first half, and he got cooking early in the second half, too, when he produced its first points with an acrobatic putback to give the Bulldogs the lead.
North Surry, with a valiant effort, hung in there momentarily, briefly taking leads on a 3-pointer by junior point guard Jahreece Lynch (14 points) and later a layup by James McCreary (20 points).
But then it became a Bulldog parade to the basket, just as Batts instructed.
Jay M. Robinson’s Jermaine Gray, Jaylan Jackson and Hobbs were unstoppable getting inside for easy hoops or earning trips to the free throw line. The Bulldogs proceeded to go on a 16-6 run to end the quarter, and they were in control, 58-47.
It didn’t stop there.
As the Bulldogs eased into their full-court pressure defense, turnovers ensued, and the Greyhounds seemed out of synch, especially with Lynch briefly sidelined with an injury. It was nearly halfway through the fourth period before North Surry scored another field goal.
By then, the Bulldogs had a commanding 67-48 lead.
Their feet, legs and arms were warming up for “The I-85 Shuffle.”
You could sense it as the marched back to the bench, high-fiving and nodding their heads, during a North Surry timeout.
“We knew we couldn’t be stopped, and I told everybody to get to the rack,” Batts said. “Jaylan was going to the rim, Jermaine was going to the rim. I told everybody, ‘We need to make an effort to get to the rack, not settling within (North Surry’s) zone (defense). Let’s impose our will on them and get easy buckets.’ And they listened.
“We run and get to the cup – that’s us. The first three minutes of the third quarter, I knew that we actually had a different mindset. They actually listened, they calmed down, and you could see their jitters were gone. Once we lock in and execute, we’re extremely dangerous.”
One person who was particularly locked in was Jackson, a senior guard who seemed to thrive off the crowd’s energy, whether it was the loud adulation of Bulldog supporters or the howls from North Surry fans. He regularly showed speed, skill and strength as he handled hacks from Greyhounds while going to the hoop and converting three-point plays.
“You’ve got to love these environments as a basketball player,” said Jackson, who matched Hobbs for the game high with 23 points of his own. “These are the moments you live for. These are the types of games you want to play in to show everybody what you’re made of as a player and, more importantly, show yourself what you’re made of.”
But Jackson knew Saturday wasn’t about himself.
Although after the Bulldogs were done exchanging pleasantries with the Greyhounds in the post-game handshake line, he stepped out alone and did … the dance.
“The key to the game was wanting it, listening to what Coach Batts was telling us,” said Jackson. “You have to be very disciplined against teams like (the Greyhounds) because they’re not going to make any mistakes, they’re not going to do anything their coach isn’t telling them to do.
“So we had to be disciplined, match their energy and match their intensity, and then we’d just let the basketball gods decide who wins after that.”
Hobbs, while he didn’t do his personal version of what we’ll also call “Saturday Afternoon Fever” like Jackson, he was just as dynamic during the game.
Although Hobbs has the ability to knock down 3-pointers, he wasn’t interested in that on this day, partly because Batts ordered his team to do the opposite and party because he and the Bulldogs were having their way in the paint.
“At halftime, we were just like, ‘We’ve got to take over, we’ve just got to take off on them.’ Then we came out here, and that’s what we did.
“When I got the ball in the high post, I felt like there was nobody there who could stop me. Then I was able to get my teammates involved, and everybody was going in unison.”
The Bulldogs’ next opponent, No. 1-seed Farmville Central (27-3), is also known for its aggressiveness and ability to get to the basket. Farmville Central defeated second-seeded Kinston, 66-58, to get to the state finals.
But on Saturday, the Bulldogs weren’t focused on a future foe or anything else other than their team.
“I don’t want to sound cocky or anything, but we were kind of expecting this coming into the season,” said Jackson. “This was our goal all year long. Now that we’re finally here, we just have to capitalize, lock back in – we had a lot of fun -- and seize the moment. It’s right in our face.”
And so is the “I-85 Shuffle.”
Or whatever it's really called.
SCORING SUMMARY
Jay M. Robinson 17 17 25 20 -- 79
North Surry 19 15 13 12 -- 61
JAY M. ROBINSON – Hughes 2, Wheeler 9, Jaylan Jackson 23, Rowe 2, Brooks 2, Jermaine Gray 14, Jordan 4, Daevin Hobbs 23