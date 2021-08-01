C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Bulls should buy into a baseball man like Sells

HARRISBURG – Jordan Sells didn’t know it at the time, but the seeds for one day becoming a high school baseball coach began to get planted in his mind some 25 years ago.
Most people in Richfield knew Sells and his daddy, Wes, who was active in the community, especially as a coach on various T-ball and Little League teams in the tiny Stanly County town.
Jordan played several different positions for his daddy’s teams back then, but his favorite was riding shotgun next to Wes on warm summer nights as they headed home from the day’s practice.
Even now, all of 31 years old and the new head baseball coach at Hickory Ridge High School, those nights are still some of Jordan’s fondest memories.
“Just always driving home with my dad, having to understand and listen to what he was going through drew me into coaching.” Sells said. “Even in Little League, there’s still strategy and gamesmanship and handling a roster. You get a little bit of a taste for it then.”
It was a trend – a thirst for baseball knowledge – that continued for years down the line.
“Even when I was playing, I found myself getting close to coaches,” Sells recalled, “As far as being in the dugout, I would find the coaches and just hang around them and listen to what they were talking about – just trying to learn the game. I always thought I was trying to get better as a player through that, but at the end of the day, I was actually preparing to get myself into coaching as well.”
Late last month, Sells replaced Branden Knapp, who had been the Ragin’ Bulls’ head coach since 2010. It’s Sells’ first time as a head man.
But despite his relative youth, this ain’t Sells’ first trip around the bases as a coach.
He’s led teams in the popular travel-ball ranks, he’s been the head mentor for American League squads, and he’s spent the last eight years leading a West Stanly JV team that fed into one of the most productive varsity programs in North Carolina’s 2A classification.
While at West Stanly, where he assisted head coach Chad Yow for eight seasons, Sells helped the Colts take home three conference championships – 2017, 2018 and 2021. In the years the Colts did not win the title, while sharing a league with Mount Pleasant, they finished in second place. This past season, West Stanly won the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference with a perfect 10-0 record.
Now, after those educational rides home with his father and fortifying stops in Montreat and West Stanly, he is at Hickory Ridge, taking over a team that finished third in the Southwestern 4A Conference this past season.
But he was a pretty good player before all that.
Catching the fever
Sells was a standout catcher at North Stanly High School, where he was a two-time all-conference selection before graduating in 2008. He signed with Montreat, and by his sophomore season, he had moved into the starting lineup as the leadoff hitter. He became a team captain for his junior and senior seasons.
Sells was mostly a contact hitter at Montreat, thriving on putting the ball in play and getting on base, until he added power to his arsenal in his final campaign there.
But two other MAJOR things happened during his time in the mountains, although they, too, had roots in his beloved Stanly County.
For one – we’ll call it the most important; you’re welcome, Jordan – he got to make things “official” when he finally got closer to this cute girl named Katherine, whom he met when he was a student at North Stanly and she at Albemarle High. In the summer of 2009, as he was going into his sophomore year at Montreat and she was down at East Carolina, Katherine became his girlfriend.
Six years later, she became his bride, and they welcomed their first child, a son named Wesley Miller Sells, last month, right around the time he accepted the Hickory Ridge job.
The other big thing that happened while Sells was a player at Montreat was the final confirmation that coaching was what he was born to do.
The summer after his junior year, an injury kept him from playing, so he opted to spend his days back home in Richfield. (Being close to Katherine probably didn’t hurt, either.)
While there, he coached “a travel-style team” that included his younger brother, Carson, and some of his teenage pals. He developed a passion that still burns strong to this day.
“(Coaching) was always in the back of my mind growing up, but that’s when it finally clicked with me that this was what I wanted to do, that I really enjoyed seeing and helping other players grow,” Sells said.
A lesson in baseball
By 2013, he was off and running with his high school coaching career at West Stanly.
As a lifelong baseball man, he brought a lot to the Colts, but he stands by the assertion that he gained more while there, especially from the program’s esteemed head coach, Chad Yow.
As a varsity assistant, Sells watched Yow in every facet, much like he did as a Little Leaguer walking around Richfield on his father’s heels in the dugout.
Boy, was it valuable.
“When I got there, I was a young and inexperienced coach,” Sells said. “At times like that, you think you know a lot about baseball and how to operate a team and a coaching staff, but I really knew nothing when I got there, when it really boils down to thinking back to that moment. I had no idea. I had no idea what I was going into and what I would end up learning.
“I think I was able to be a part of one of the best staffs in the state with Coach Yow. I really, truly believe that. I think he gets recognition but maybe not as much as he deserves. I learned everything from managing players, managing in-game situations, defensive positioning.”
But what Sells learned from Yow went well beyond the lines. In fact, it even included getting those lines nice and straight, if necessary, when he was taking care of the field.
“On the fieldwork aspect, it was just being able to manage a facility,” Sells said. “That was one thing that I really took to with Coach Yow – he really, really cared about a well-manicured facility. Not just the actual playing surface but everything around it. We were always trying to do stuff to improve our facility, and that’s one thing that I had no idea about going in.
“The way he always worded it was, ‘Baseball’s not just a three-month-out-of-the-year job; it’s pretty much a 365-days-a-year job, whether it’s mowing or taking care of the edges of your dirt.’ That’s something I really took from him was his commitment to that, and I hope that I’m able to continue that on my own.”
Which begs the question that every Hickory Ridge fan wants to ask: What will Sells’ approach and his plans for the Ragin’ Bulls be?
He doesn’t miss a beat when answering. Remember: He’s been dreaming about leading his own program for most of his 31 trips around the sun. He’s ready to take it on.
“As far as the style of play that I’m hoping to instill there,” Sells said, “is just hard-nosed baseball players -- guys that are going to hustle on and off the field, hustle down the line, take an extra base when there’s an extra base to be taken. I think a lot of baseball has gone to seeing how hard you can hit the baseball – which is great; I love seeing hard-hit baseballs. But I also love consistent contact. I love to have a lineup full of guys who can put the ball in play. Hopefully, when it gets to the point that we’re playing in February, that’s what I’ve instilled in our hitters at Hickory Ridge.
“Defensively, on the mound, I love developing strike-throwers. If we can develop strike-throwers, if we can pound the strike zone, we’re going to get a lot of people out.”
But while Sells will be coaching and teaching at Hickory Ridge, he won’t be moving to Cabarrus County any time soon. He, Katherine and young Wesley will continue to reside in Albemarle, which is within a half-hour’s drive from here.
“But we’re excited about making some new friends in Harrisburg,” Sells adds.
And you never know: Maybe one day, it’ll become the place from which his own son will be riding shotgun, sharing a love for the game with his daddy on the way home.