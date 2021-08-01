C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Bulls should buy into a baseball man like Sells

But what Sells learned from Yow went well beyond the lines. In fact, it even included getting those lines nice and straight, if necessary, when he was taking care of the field.

“On the fieldwork aspect, it was just being able to manage a facility,” Sells said. “That was one thing that I really took to with Coach Yow – he really, really cared about a well-manicured facility. Not just the actual playing surface but everything around it. We were always trying to do stuff to improve our facility, and that’s one thing that I had no idea about going in.

“The way he always worded it was, ‘Baseball’s not just a three-month-out-of-the-year job; it’s pretty much a 365-days-a-year job, whether it’s mowing or taking care of the edges of your dirt.’ That’s something I really took from him was his commitment to that, and I hope that I’m able to continue that on my own.”

Which begs the question that every Hickory Ridge fan wants to ask: What will Sells’ approach and his plans for the Ragin’ Bulls be?

He doesn’t miss a beat when answering. Remember: He’s been dreaming about leading his own program for most of his 31 trips around the sun. He’s ready to take it on.