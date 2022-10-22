C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: By taking down mighty Bulls, Chargers made a seismic step

CONCORD – This night, this frigid Friday in Cabarrus County, just might go down in Cox Mill football lore as the best homecoming in school history.

No, the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Chargers didn’t clinch a conference championship with their 34-31 comeback victory over No. 1 Hickory Ridge. And, no, they didn’t beat the Ragin’ Bulls for the first time ever; this was actually their third victory in the 11-game series.

But there’s no denying that this was a Cox Mill win that reverberated well beyond the boundaries of Cabarrus County and across North Carolina.

For three years now, Hickory Ridge has been the best team in the county and had been untouched against inter-county competition. And for the past few seasons, the Bulls had been on the precipice of joining the state’s elite, while Cox Mill had been an upstart team that was just outside, looking up to Hickory Ridge in the Greater Metro 4 Conference standings, the Independent Tribune’s Cabarrus County rankings, as well as the more important MaxPreps.com statewide listings.

But on one magical night, that narrative was quashed.

Trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Chargers, well, came charging back, making astounding defensive plays and executing offensive series with precision to knock off the Ragin’ Bulls in what was the Game of the Year in Cabarrus County.

The comeback was culminated with senior quarterback Dymere Edwards’ 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Coard in the middle of the end zone with 18 seconds left, extending the Chargers’ winning streak to four games as they improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the GMC. Hickory Ridge dropped to 5-4, 3-2 GMC and has its most losses since 2019.

The victory thrusts Cox Mill into second place in the league standings behind conference champion Mooresville and likely guarantees the Chargers a home playoff game.

But more important, the Chargers thrust themselves into a space reserved only for highly respected teams. Cox Mill is no longer The Little Engine that Couldn’t.

Facing the most dire circumstances – a freakin’ two-touchdown deficit to a Hickory Ridge squad that many still believe can go deep in the Class 4A playoffs – the Chargers somehow lived to tell about it. Heck, they even danced about it after upsetting a team that had only lost one GMC game in two years entering Friday.

“We never folded,” Third-year Cox Mill head coach Shawn Baker said in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “We got a little bit outside ourselves for a while, but we put it back together. It’s like I told the guys, ‘We became a REAL team tonight – a REAL team.’”

From the way things started, you couldn’t necessarily predict the game would end up this way.

It wasn’t that the Chargers were playing poorly. Sam Cowher, Vincent Stitt and Vance Tayler were making defensive plays all over the field for the Chargers, and Cox Mill took the early lead. But it also looked as if Cox Mill had nary an answer for the talent and skill that Hickory Ridge brought to the field, whether it was Caden Haywood’s 86-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Harris, linebacker Jordan Wilkes’ lining up in the Wildcat package for short-yardage situations and bulling his way to first downs or a touchdown, or the sure-handed Connor Shulman’s scoring pass from Haywood off a pass that had been tipped by the Chargers.

Shulman’s play gave Hickory Ridge a 28-14 lead heading into halftime, and Coard spent most of the first half on the sideline after an apparent knee injury. Coard came back in the second half sporting a brace on his knee, and the Bulls definitely looked in control when the score remained the same going into the final period.

That’s when Cox Mill moved to a level people hadn’t seen since 2019, when the Chargers were a 3A program in the South Piedmont Conference and wound up tying Northwest Cabarrus for the league title.

The first real sign of life came when Edwards threw a pass to 6-foot-5 senior Titus Ivy in the corner of the end zone with Hickory Ridge linebacker Kyle Perry (18 tackles) had him defended well. But the 5-11 Perry just wasn’t big enough for the high-flying Ivy, who squeezed the ball to cut the margin to 28-21 after a Sam Weber PAT.

Then came what Baker called “The Play of the Night.”

It truly was impressive.

Hickory Ridge running back Vincent Griffin burst untouched through a wide hole on the offensive line and seemed destined to run all 65 yards for a score that would’ve put the Bulls back up by two touchdowns.

Instead, Nick Jones peeled off the receiver he was defending and pursued Griffin vigorously. I mean, Jones just wouldn’t stop, even though many had been resigned to the fact that Griffin was going to score.

Finally, around the 10-yard line, Jones went full-bird airborne like a superhero, and he had Griffin in his grasp when he landed on the 3-yard line. After that, Hickory Ridge sent in Wilkes, as it had many times Friday, but the Cox Mill defense was impenetrable this time.

The Bulls had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Brandon Bowman, making the score 31-21.

“That was the biggest play of the night!” Baker said. “Nick Jones had a non-stop effort. (Griffin) broke loose, and Nick ran him down and stopped him at the 3-yard line. The defense bowed up and held them to three points. That’s the biggest difference in the game right there – the biggest difference in the game.”

The Chargers capitalized on the opportunity when they worked the ball into Hickory Ridge territory and Edwards connected with Ivy again in virtually the same spot, pulling to within 31-28 with a little more than three minutes left in the game.

More magic would be needed, but it didn’t look like it was coming for the Chargers.

First, after the Cox Mill defense made the Bulls punt, the Chargers were whistled for a block in the back on a good return by Kendall Harris. Then, on fourth down in their own territory, the Ragin’ Bulls tipped a pass that was intercepted by Hickory Ridge.

But right after that, the Cox Mill defense stripped the ball from a Hickory Ridge runner and Jones recovered it on his own 18-yard line with fewer than two minutes remaining.

That’s when Edwards and Co. went on The Drive.

Ivy started it off with a 26-yard reception, and then Edwards threw successful passes to Zaiyon Evans and Harris. Evans then made another big play when he caught a pass, made a defender miss along the sideline, and moved into Hickory Ridge territory. Finally, Edwards found Ivy again, and Ivy went out of bounds at the Hickory Ridge 20-yard line. After another Harris reception that gave the Chargers the ball at the 18-yard line, timeout was called with 20 seconds remaining.

That set up second down, and it seemed like a sure thing the Chargers would go to what had been an unstoppable play to this point: a fade to Ivy in the end zone.

But that’s not how it unfolded.

“We had been running a couple of smash routes with the corner ball, and so we went (with an) empty (backfield),” Baker explained. “Honestly, we hadn’t called this play since we were in 7-on-7s this summer. Honest to God. (The Bulls) were playing wide with their safeties, and it kind of put Tyrell one-on-one with a linebacker, and he beat him to the spot, and Dymere Edwards put it where it needed to be.”

Game.

The balance of power in Cabarrus County had taken a seismic shift.

The Bulls’ offense had several big moments in the first half, and it finished with its usual big number: Haywood completed 24 of 37 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns, Harris caught seven passes for 216 yards and two scores, Shulman had eight receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown, Hamilton rushed for 107 yards, and Wilkes ran for another score.

But in the second half, Hickory Ridge managed just three points.

“We kind of got bogged down on some drives, and we missed opportunities to make plays,” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson said in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “Plays that we made in the first half, we just didn’t make (in the second half). I think that’s what happens sometimes with kids – they press the issue and things of that nature. We probably had seven or eight false starts from our power set (with Wilkes receiving the direct snap), and that cost us.

“When we got the interception, the game should’ve been over, but the kid fumbled the ball, and we’re done.”

Baker said the outcome was rather eerie, considering the pre-game speech by his special teams coordinator, former NFL punter Ken Walter, the father of Cox Mill punter Devin Walter.

It was almost as if the elder Walter predicted how things would happen, and it set the table for the embolden Chargers.

“The first thing that came out of (Walter’s) mouth was, ‘Guys, all I want to know is, if we happen to get down by 14 points, how are you going to respond? Are you going to lie down? Or are you going to keep fighting for each other like we’ve done all year? That’s all I want to know.’

“When we went in at halftime, that’s the same speech I gave them: what we talked about earlier today,” Baker added. “How would they respond? Because we were doing things to kill ourselves. We gave up big plays that shouldn’t have happened, like the tipped pass that happened before halftime and the long touchdown that went right through our safety’s hands and (Harris) kept his concentration and caught it. But we stayed together, and we stuck to it, and we got the win. That’s all that matters.”

Walter wasn’t the only assistant coach who provided inspiration. It just so happens that they gave it to the head coach.

“I can’t say enough about our coaches; they kept me afloat when I was losing it sometimes,” Baker said. “They kept saying, ‘Coach, we’ve got you. We’ve been here before.’ They calmed me down, they calmed our kids down, and they coached their tails off.

“(Offensive coordinator Jonathan) Grice called a helluva game in the second half, (defensive coordinator Jamelle) Byrd called a helluva game in the second half. Our coaches did a great job.”

But, ultimately, it was up to the players. They were going to be the ones who carried the burden of walking through the Cox Mill hallways this week to whispers that they had been the latest bunch to finish second-best to the Ragin’ Bulls. They were going to be the ones who “just couldn’t get it done” on homecoming night, which typically is supposed to be all but a guaranteed win for the home team.

But with their resilience, with their plain-old want-to, they did it. The Chargers moved into a rarefied place by toppling a titan like Hickory Ridge, which had made its own rigorous journey from relative anonymity in recent years to reach such lofty status.

The Cox Mill heroes were aplenty.

It was sophomore Jeremiah Jones rushing for a 68-yard touchdown when he was forced to fill in spur-of-the-moment for the senior Coard in the first half. It was Jones’ relentless defense – he also closed out the game with an interception – and the pursuit by Cowart, Stitt and Taylor, and the pass coverage in the second half of Kylin Coleman and Kaisean Roberson.

And then, of course, there was Edwards, who bears the nickname “Dime”-mere Edwards, and he was throwing them all night long.

“He’s so resilient,” Baker said of the transfer from Charlotte Chambers. “He came out and finished strong and did what he had to do. I can’t say enough about him. The guys believe in him. When we were down by 14, he’s scrambling, he’s running to make first downs and telling guys where to be. When you’ve got a quarterback that teammates believe in, there’s no telling how far you can go.”

Overall, it was just a glorious night for Cox Mill. One that will be celebrated for a very long time, whether it’s on social media and plain, old word of mouth over the next few years.

If things go according to Baker’s plan, from now on, victories like this won’t be considered upsets; they’ll be expected.

“I’m happy for our coaches, I’m happy for our (players), I’m happy for our school,” Baker said. “It’s real big to beat a program like Hickory Ridge – they’re a helluva proram, Coach Jupiter is doing a great job with them, and they’ve got players everywhere. But like we tell our kids, ‘When you play with confidence, it’s hard to beat anybody. When you have that swagger, you can’t take it away.’

“This just builds our confidence. It puts the icing on the cake, but we can’t go out next week and have a letdown. We have to treat it like any other game. We can’t say, ‘Oh, we beat Hickory Ridge and the season’s over and we did what everybody thought we couldn’t do.’ No, we’re going to go out and play South Iredell like we played Lake Norman, like we played Hickory Ridge, like we play the A.L. Browns: We’re going to go out and give it our all.”

As the night neared early morning and Baker was headed home to his family, he took a deep breath as he answered a question.

No, this wasn’t the ultimate satisfaction, he made clear; he still wants more for his program. But is Cox Mill football in a different place after Friday night?

“Absolutely,” Baker said. “I knew we were going to take our bumps and bruises the first year. Last year, we got a little better. We stumbled a little bit after the first three games, but we knew we had the pieces. Our guys were kind of young, and our senior class kind of grew up with me as a first-time head coach.

“Where do we go from here? Well, we’re going to keep trying to go up. We’re not complacent, we’re not satisfied. We’re going to keep coaching hard. We’re trying to go to the next level, we’re trying to be an elite program in Cabarrus County, like Hickory Ridge. We’re trying to get on Hickory Ridge’s level, and I think we made a step tonight.”

Yes, they did.

Without a doubt, they made one giant step for Charger-kind.