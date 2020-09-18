C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Cabarrus sports teams are off and running; let’s hope they get to finish

Public-school football, which normally is dominating the high school sports scene this time of year, doesn’t get going until February. But if we’re being honest, whether that happens or not will depend largely on how well all these sports do this fall.

If there isn’t some jump in COVID cases, especially among the young athletes, between now and then, there’s a good chance we could get some football – and all the other sports we love.

If the opposite happens, well …

The county’s first official football game takes place next Friday, when North Raleigh Christian comes to town to take on the Cabarrus Warriors at Cannon School’s Randy Marion Field.

My core belief is that everything will be a success this fall. I know the adults in charge at both the public and private schools here will follow every guideline their state associations put in place, and they’ll probably add a few more of their own to make things even safer.

We can’t get mad if the adults aren’t allowed to watch in person. OK, I guess that was the wrong way to put it.