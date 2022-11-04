C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Cannon Cougars have one state title. Now the pursuit of another begins

CONCORD — The Cannon Cougars aren’t the only Cabarrus County football team that begins state-playoff play tonight, but they probably have the biggest chip on their shoulder pads.

And why shouldn’t they?

This season, they won a conference title.

They’ve won six consecutive games.

They’re a defending state champion, the only one from a county filled with football talent.

Yet the Cougars enter the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs as a seventh seed — out of eight teams in the field.

Granted, the Cabarrus County co-op squad of Cannon School and Concord Academy players will be competing at a higher level this year, moving from NCISAA Division II to Division I. But the Cougars’ state-title rings still have a fresh glare, and no team in the NCISAA playoff bracket has a longer winning streak going.

And that makes them a SEVENTH seed?

Oh, yeah, you’d best believe that Cougars coach Jamie Bolton was extra motivated when he met with his team Monday before practice.

“I told the guys, ‘We’re the hottest team in the entire in NCISAA. No one wants to draw us in the playoffs right now, and we have as good a chance as anybody to win this thing,’” Bolton said.

“Having that chip on your shoulder motivates our team to go out and play and have even more determination. Having to prove yourself is always great, and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

The Cougars take the first step tonight when they travel to Georgia — yes, Georgia! — to take on second-seeded Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (7-3).

It’s a step they’ve essentially been preparing for over the past two months, right around the time they hit the most trying time in their season.

The Cougars started 2022 much the way they ended 2021, by playing football that produced lots of points, led by the junior dynamic duo of running back Will Jones and quarterback Tyler Jones and notching wins in their first two games.

Then they lost a home game against Raleigh Ravenscroft, a one-loss team, and the next week they were routed by Division I-recruit-laden (college, that is) Charlotte Providence Day, 41-10.

It wasn’t what the program was used to under Bolton, who’s in his third year as head coach but who has already guided the Cougars to two conference titles and, of course, last season’s state championship.

But Bolton, who was offensive coordinator at South Carolina’s York Comprehensive High before his arrival in Concord, assured his players they would be fine.

“I told our team,” Bolton said, “‘These losses don’t define who we are.’”

He then told his players the story of how the 2018 York squad had overcome a similar hiccup in its season and, more so, the Cougars had, too, when they shook off the disappointment of finishing second in the conference last year to go on and capture state-championship glory that included defeating two teams that had beaten them during the regular season.

“I’ve been here before; we’ve been here before. Trust the process,” Bolton told them, adding, “And our kids bought in, and we buckled down and won six straight.”

But it wasn’t just a magical turning of the football ignition or a change in mindset that led to the turnaround. There were some things that had to be fixed, even for a team that was scoring an average of 30 points per game at that point.

Like most football teams, it started with the interior line, where the Cougars had three new starters.

“I think after those two (losses), it kind of shed light to our players, especially our new players, that we were going to have to really step up to play at the level that we wanted to, and I think they have,” Bolton said.

The three new offensive linemen were talented, but they were new to the program — and, in some cases, new to football.

Junior Santiago Castenada was a 6-foot-2, 240-pounder who was a student in the history class Bolton teaches at Cannon School. Castenada had never played football but instead had a background in taekwondo. Bolton told him to give football a try, and now he’s the Cougars’ starting right guard.

Sophomore Sajjan White was a basketball player who’d never put on pads, either. Now he’s the starting center.

Junior Isaiah Neal transferred in this year from public-school Class 4A North Mecklenburg. Bolton likes to say Neal has “that Dawg mentality,” but his learning curve to the program was widened because he had to play along both the offensive and defensive lines.

“We were kind of nervous about what our line looked like at the beginning of the year because of all the inexperience,” Bolton admitted, “but it’s a testament to their hard work, and our coaching staff has done a really good job of getting guys ready to play.”

Together, Castenada, White and Neal have teamed with three-year starter Hayes Galloway, two-year starter Grant Mills and senior Colin Bullard to become one of the Cougars’ strengths, as they create lanes for Jones (1,437 yards and 28 touchdowns rushing) and precious pocket time for Green (2,101 yards and 21 TDs passing) to produce an offense that now puts up an average of 38 points and 383 yards per game.

During the winning streak, the Cougars have scored at least 42 points in every game but one — they scored 33 that night, when they defeated Indian Trail Metrolina Christian to clinch the Piedmont Athletic Conference crown.

The Cougars also got an offensive weapon this season to replace the “take the top off the defense” role that the graduated Xander Lamb — now on the Charlotte 49ers’ roster — had last year.

That would be Cox Mill transfer Colin Reese, a slender junior slotback with speed, good hands and precise route running.

Reese has come in and led the Cougars in receiving (734 yards, 12 touchdowns), which makes it much more difficult for defenses to focus on Jones’ running.

“What an unbelievable talent he is,” Bolton said of the 5-10, 165-pound Reese. “He and Tyler hit it off really quickly this summer. They would stay after to throw routes to get the timing, and that timing certainly played off.

“Colin is one of the best technical route runners I’ve ever been around. He’s a disciplined kid; he’s great for our culture and our team, and the kids love him.”

Reese has also been a perfect fit for an already-strong receiving corps that features Gavin Powell, who’s moved to a tight end/H-back role; Max Riley, who didn’t play last year because of injury and has transitioned nicely to an outside receiver; and David Wheeler, another newcomer who has 409 yards and three touchdowns.

And, of course, defenses have to be wary of Jones in the passing game, as he has 478 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Can defense win a championship?

The fact that the Cougars are so prolific offensively often overshadows a solid defense. But the fact is, the Cougars allowed a total of 28 points in their three conference games and posted two shutouts this season.

That’s translated to offensive success, as the Cougars have forced 18 turnovers, and many times have created short fields for Green and Co.

And the defense has also produced points itself.

Sophomore defensive back Mason Mierzwa, for instance, has intercepted five passes, and he’s returned three of them for touchdowns.

Senior Brayson Wilson has also been a ballhawk with three interceptions and 13 pass deflections, while Jackson Scurlock also has three picks, followed by Zander Rabon (two) and Amir Morocco (one). Sophomore cornerback Anderson Lee hasn’t registered an interception, but he’s deflected seven passes.

Junior linebacker Sam Davis leads the team in tackles (68), and senior Eli Snodgrass is close behind with 65 stops. And Bullard has been a nightmare (the good kind, if you’re the Cougars) with 56 tackles and nine sacks. In fact, five Cougars have at least two sacks, led by Neal and freshman Griff Galloway (four apiece) along with Tucker Kelley and Jones (two each).

“This is the best defense we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Bolton said.

Gap kids

But Rabun Gap-Nacoochee is a good team, too. Not only are the Eagles the 15th-ranked team in all of North Carolina — public and private schools included — but they’re 77th in Georgia.

They share two common opponents with the Cougars, and the results were basically the same, although the score in one game was a lot closer.

The Eagles lost to Providence Day, 24-21, and they wiped the field with High Point Christian Academy, 62-7. Besides losing to Providence Day by 31 points, Cannon also routed High Point Christian in a conference game, 42-14.

The Eagles also are a big team, quite possibly the biggest the Cougars will have faced this season. The Eagles have six players who weigh more than 300 pounds, while Cannon has just one — 303-pounder Hayes Galloway.

Ironically, Rabun Gap likes to put the ball in the air, and Eagles sophomore left-handed quarterback Gavin Owens — who has scholarship offers from several schools, including the ACC’s Louisville and Virginia Tech, and the SEC’s University of Kentucky — has completed passes to 13 different players.

The Cougars’ stout defensive backfield will definitely get a test from tall Rabun Gap receivers Marshall Pritchett (6-5, 205) and Trey Horne (6-3, 175) along with tight end Ezra Burgess (6-5, 230).

“They also probably have the best defense in the state, but I like our matchups,” Bolton said. “I think we’re pretty good at the skill positions. I’m thinking if we can be efficient on offense and stop the run on defense, I think we’ve got a really good chance to shock the world.”

Tough road ahead

But the reality is the Cougars must win three consecutive games, against some of the biggest, most accomplished private-school programs in the state (and Georgia) to win it all.

That would be no small accomplishment.

Should the Cougars win tonight, they’d face the winner of sixth-seeded Ravenscroft (one of the two teams to beat them this season) and third-seeded Charlotte Christian, which also has its share of college recruits.

On the other side of the bracket, as possible title-game matchups, are respected programs such as Arden Christ School, Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Latin and Providence Day, the reigning Division I champion.

Will it be more challenging?

Uh, yeah.

Are the Cougars daunted?

Nah.

Right here in the thick of all the heavyweights is right where they wanted to be. Green said as much the week after the Cougars lost to Providence Day, declaring that his team was about to “win out.”

The Cougars’ coach has faith in them, too. After all, they are the only Cabarrus County team still competing that has players who know what it takes to go the distance.

They plan to rely on that experience.

And, well, they believe in themselves. What good program doesn’t?

“I think that, obviously, (competing for a Division I title) will provide additional challenges,” Bolton said. “Obviously, when you play a team like Providence Day with so many good athletes or Charlotte Christian that’s coached so well or Rabun Gap that is big and physical, each team brings a different challenge. But we also bring a uniqueness, too, that those guys haven’t necessarily had to play. We’ve been playing a different set of teams the last couple years, so I think that gives us an advantage, too.”

So the proverbial chip will be there tonight when the Cougars go down to Georgia. They’ll wear it proudly, and they’ll work to forge their names in Division I hardware the same way they did at the Division II level.

By testing themselves against the state’s best until they became the state’s best.

“I believe that we’re probably in the top four, not a seventh seed,” Bolton said. “But the good thing about the playoffs is you can prove all that. Last year was the same way (as a No. 3 seed). Not that we deserved to be a higher seed last year, but it’s certainly nice to be able to go to places and prove yourself.

“It’s like I told our guys, ‘It doesn’t matter what seed we are. We’ve been playing our best football, and we know that we’ve got a good chance against anybody.’”

Thus begins the quest for another ring.