C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Cannon grad Cindric has enjoyed the ride on long road to becoming a NASCAR champion

He chuckles.

“I think that side of things is really fun,” he added. “I haven’t been able to because of my schedule and because of COVID, but I look forward to being able to get over there and reconnecting with a lot of those folks.”

Cindric actually gets to see at least one person affiliated with Cannon School pretty frequently: fellow Xfinity driver Harrison Burton, who himself had an outstanding season.

Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton, finished eighth in the standings and was named Xfinity Rookie of the Year. Burton won four races this season.

Largely because of their age difference – Burton is two years younger -- the pair of young racers weren’t necessarily close buddies in high school. But they knew each other and competed on many of the same circuits in their efforts to climb in the sport.

In many ways, they’ve always shared a bond.