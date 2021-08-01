C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Chargers’ new volleyball coach will be one to watch

“I just didn’t really like their values; they were pretty money-hungry,” Hooker said. “A lot of the clubs in the Triangle area are. Excel was really good about being supportive of what my family needed when I played. My dad was in the Army, so he was deployed quite a bit. To me, that’s what volleyball is supposed to be -- a sports community is supposed to be your second family. When I realized that coaching at this club wasn’t really that, I said, ‘Well, I’m just going to do my own thing.’”

And just like that, all of 18 years old, Hooker founded Carolina Chaos Volleyball Club to give economically disadvantaged youths in the Triangle area the opportunity to play the sport competitively.

The name Chaos comes from its faith-based roots.

“We kind of wanted to be able to share our fellowship with our athletes,” said Hooker. “It became, ‘Even through all the chaos, if Christ is at the center of your heart, he can get you through it all.’ So we came up with Carolina Chaos.”

Now, what started out as one team with 12 girls has become six teams with more than 60 athletes and 12 staff members. Hooker takes pride in what the program has become, and she strives to maintain its core values in the ultra-competitive – and ultra-expensive – sport of club volleyball.