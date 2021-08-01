C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Chargers’ new volleyball coach will be one to watch

CONCORD – You never know who’s watching.
It’s a decades-old saying, but it’s still so very true.
Take the Cox Mill volleyball program, for instance.
Back in 2016, the Chargers were in Raleigh for the Class 3A state championship match at N.C. State University’s Reynolds Coliseum.
Sure, Cox Mill won the title that day, dominating opponent Chapel Hill, 3-0. But it wasn’t about the Chargers winning as much as it was HOW they went about their business, even before they took the court and showed their playing skills.
It was during that time that a 21-year-old first-year assistant coach for another team stood in the bowels of the storied arena and got her first impression of Cox Mill volleyball.
Abby Hooker was, well, hooked on the Chargers.
“When I was at Carrboro and we were in the state championship game in 2016, Cox Mill played right after us,” Hooker recalled. “I honestly just loved their vibe. The way they walked in, you could tell they were a winning-mentality school.”
Little did Hooker know that in five short years, she’d be leading the same Cox Mill program.
Late last month, Cox Mill athletics director Philip Davanzo III announced that Hooker had been hired as the Chargers’ newest coach. She replaces Ralph Viegelmann, who in April announced he was stepping down after spending two seasons as head coach.
Hooker, now 26, has a winning pedigree in her brief tenure on the sidelines.
Hooker comes to Cabarrus County after two seasons as the head coach at South Granville High School in Creedmoor, where she led the Vikings to back-to-back Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference championships. In each of those seasons, South Granville reached the second round of the state playoffs.
Before taking over at South Granville, Hooker spent three seasons at Carrboro and played a pivotal role in that team claiming two consecutive Class 2A state titles (2016 and 2017).
The Cox Mill team Hooker saw in 2016 was coached by Michelle Phillips, and Viegelmann continued the winning tradition by taking the Chargers to the state championship match this past season. Over the years, Hooker continued to hear about the Chargers as they claimed conference title after conference title and went deep into the playoffs.
While she didn’t necessarily imagine herself one day leading the Cox Mill charge, she couldn’t resist the chance to apply once Viegelmann’s departure became public.
“When I heard about this position, I was super excited,” Hooker said. “It just seemed like a special program, a special school.”
Creating Chaos
Hooker knows a thing or two about special volleyball programs, and that isn’t limited to her experiences at South Granville and Carrboro.
Growing up in Asheville, with athleticism and smarts to match, she first thought her future would be on the softball diamond. But when she got to middle school, a coach introduced her to volleyball, and she’d found her passion. She fell in love with the fast pace of the sport, the energy and enthusiasm it required.
Pretty soon, she was playing club volleyball for a small, faith-based team called Winning in Christ. Later, the program was changed to Excel Volleyball Club, and Hooker was a member throughout high school.
Although she had opportunities, Hooker decided not to pursue the sport in college, mainly because a school she loved and respected contacted her for a different reason.
“I thought I was going to be a dentist,” Hooker said. “I got an academic full ride to UNC, and I couldn’t turn that down. I said, ‘This is a great school, I’m not going to graduate with any debt, so I have to take this opportunity.’”
Months later, she was walking around the Chapel Hill campus, wide-eyed, thrilled and no longer a volleyball player.
But she wasn’t done with the sport.
In her free time, Hooker coached for a small club in Durham.
Let’s just say that volleyball program did NOT make a good first impression on her.
“I just didn’t really like their values; they were pretty money-hungry,” Hooker said. “A lot of the clubs in the Triangle area are. Excel was really good about being supportive of what my family needed when I played. My dad was in the Army, so he was deployed quite a bit. To me, that’s what volleyball is supposed to be -- a sports community is supposed to be your second family. When I realized that coaching at this club wasn’t really that, I said, ‘Well, I’m just going to do my own thing.’”
And just like that, all of 18 years old, Hooker founded Carolina Chaos Volleyball Club to give economically disadvantaged youths in the Triangle area the opportunity to play the sport competitively.
The name Chaos comes from its faith-based roots.
“We kind of wanted to be able to share our fellowship with our athletes,” said Hooker. “It became, ‘Even through all the chaos, if Christ is at the center of your heart, he can get you through it all.’ So we came up with Carolina Chaos.”
Now, what started out as one team with 12 girls has become six teams with more than 60 athletes and 12 staff members. Hooker takes pride in what the program has become, and she strives to maintain its core values in the ultra-competitive – and ultra-expensive – sport of club volleyball.
“There were a lot of great athletes in that area who went to inner-city schools in Durham and Raleigh, and they just can’t afford the thousands of dollars that club costs,” Hooker said, “so I worked really hard to secure money from businesses that would kind of sponsor these girls to play.
“We took the framework of, ‘As long as you can get there, we don’t care where you stay.’ A lot of clubs up in that Raleigh area, they make you stay in a certain hotel (during tournaments), and that’s just another added expense that doesn’t really meet the needs of all families. So we really worked hard on fundraising and getting sponsorships so that girls could play.”
Hooker has served as a Chaos coach and is the club’s director. But how will that work now that she’ll be in Cabarrus County leading one of the most respected high school programs in the state?
“I got really lucky,” Hooker explained, “that a lot of my friends that also played volleyball – they might have played on the (N.C.) State or Carolina club teams – and met in open gyms, they really helped me build it up. My friends want to continue it. They love coaching, they like being with the kids.
“I’ll kind of from a distance be guiding them through the legal aspect and the paperwork, but they’re still going to run the program for the girls.”
A new frontier
Hooker assures that her work with Chaos won’t interfere with her coaching duties at Cox Mill one iota.
And, well, her track record supports that, starting with the fact that she built a whole volleyball club from scratch while maintaining her good grades throughout college. Then, after graduating from UNC, she led her club team to national tournaments while assisting a back-to-back high school state champion.
For the past two years, she taught science at one school – Durham’s Kestrel Heights Charter School – and then drove 45 minutes to another school – South Granville – and led it to consecutive conference titles.
Oh, and did we mention that she’s been in graduate school working on a masters in middle grades education at Appalachian State for the past year?
Yeah, that, too.
So while continuing the Chargers’ tradition of winning won’t exactly be easy, it definitely isn’t beyond Hooker’s capabilities.
She already has plans for how she’ll approach things with this team, and it’s not much different from the style she’s employed for most of her life – professionally and personally.
“I think we live in a world where people are striving to be perfect, and my coaching philosophy is, ‘We’re not striving for perfection; we’re striving to be excellent,’” Hooker said. “And if we can come into the gym and we can be excellent in everything we do – not necessarily perfect because we’re going to make mistakes, we’re going to fail. But it’s about how do we bounce back and how do we respond to adversity. Then ultimately, we’re going to achieve a champion mindset because a championship doesn’t come with it.
“Getting the girls to buy into that -- wanting to be pushed hard and wanting to be together and wanting to be a part of the community – leads to success.”