C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Check, mate: In the ultimate game of chess, Baker leads Chargers against old friend, team

Since coming to Cox Mill, the Chargers have employed a similar offensive approach that Baker used at Hough, when the Huskies averaged nearly 350 yards and more than 28 points per game in his final season. Meanwhile, as Jenkins told me earlier this week, “We haven’t changed a whole lot.”

And now, for the first time, they will be staring across the sidelines at one another, with each man trying to stay two moves ahead of what he figures the other coach expects him to do.

While both coaches are looking forward to the game, going head-to-head with a solid opponent, trying to take down a good friend is not something either relishes.

“I don’t think you ever really enjoy it,” Jenkins said. “Because I root for him. Every week, I root for him, and this week I can’t. So I don’t know if I enjoy it in that respect.

“I think it’s neat. I think it’s great. It gives me a chance to see his program up close and see how he’s doing and what he’s doing and how his program’s growing. I think it’s a neat experience for both of us because it’s not very often that you get to go against someone you worked closely with. We shared an office for three years and, basically, daily phone calls on top of sharing the office.”