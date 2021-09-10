C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Check, mate: In the ultimate game of chess, Baker leads Chargers against old friend, team

CONCORD – Despite the labels of physicality, toughness and brute strength that have been perpetuated about football throughout the generations, it’s really more like a game of chess.
Yes, it indeed takes a different mindset to run full bore into another person wrapped in hard plastic and bad intentions, but the thing that often separates the victors from the defeated is the ability to execute your moves under pressure, even when your opponent has an idea of what’s coming after a week of intense film study.
Tonight, on the Cox Mill High School football field, the ultimate example of this will take place when the Cornelius Hough Huskies (2-0) come to town to take on the Chargers (3-0) in a non-conference game.
Why will this be such a chess match?
The programs are basically mirror images.
Second-year Cox Mill head coach Shawn Baker spent five seasons at Hough, the last three as offensive coordinator. He was one of the top assistants under Huskies head coach Matthew Jenkins, who was the longtime defensive coordinator at Concord before taking over at the Lake Norman-area school.
Each man knows what the other likes to do as a football coach. They strategized in meetings together. They celebrated inspirational wins together. They lifted each other after emotional defeats.
Since coming to Cox Mill, the Chargers have employed a similar offensive approach that Baker used at Hough, when the Huskies averaged nearly 350 yards and more than 28 points per game in his final season. Meanwhile, as Jenkins told me earlier this week, “We haven’t changed a whole lot.”
And now, for the first time, they will be staring across the sidelines at one another, with each man trying to stay two moves ahead of what he figures the other coach expects him to do.
While both coaches are looking forward to the game, going head-to-head with a solid opponent, trying to take down a good friend is not something either relishes.
“I don’t think you ever really enjoy it,” Jenkins said. “Because I root for him. Every week, I root for him, and this week I can’t. So I don’t know if I enjoy it in that respect.
“I think it’s neat. I think it’s great. It gives me a chance to see his program up close and see how he’s doing and what he’s doing and how his program’s growing. I think it’s a neat experience for both of us because it’s not very often that you get to go against someone you worked closely with. We shared an office for three years and, basically, daily phone calls on top of sharing the office.”
Added Jenkins, “I’m looking forward to it. At least I think I’m looking forward to it. At 10:30 (tonight), I may not be looking forward to it – I don’t know. But at least right now I’m looking forward to it, and I think he is, too.”
He is.
A high-caliber opponent
Early this year, Baker actually encouraged Cox Mill athletics director Philip Davanzo III to set up the game.
Shortly after Baker took the job in January, Davanzo approached and told him they had an opening for Week 4 of the 2021 fall season. When Davanzo asked what team he wanted to play, Baker didn’t hesitate.
“Hough,” he said flatly.
Baker remembers Davanzo being a bit surprised by his answer.
“(Davanzo) was like, ‘Are you sure? I know you just came from there, and there are a lot of emotions from there, and I know they’re like family to you.’” Baker recalled.
“I said, ‘No, I want Hough, because I want our kids to play tough competition. I want our kids to see what a good team looks like and how we need to practice to get to where those teams are.’ I wanted our kids to play some top-notch, high-caliber teams.”
And Hough certainly qualifies as high-caliber.
Since Jenkins took over in 2017, the Huskies have a record of 40-13. Only once have they failed to go at least three rounds into the state playoffs – at the highest classification, 4AA. And the year they didn’t, they went two rounds deep. That was last season, when they won the I-MECK 4A Conference title over eventual state champion Charlotte Vance (now Julius L. Chambers).
Hough, which opened in 2010, has had been littered with blue-chip players over the years. A story in the Fayetteville Observer last year detailed how, entering the 2020 season, Jenkins and his staff had helped develop 21 FBS players in just three seasons.
Some schools – i.e. Cox Mill – haven’t had that many in their entire existence.
This year, even though so many players left for major college programs, Hough’s cupboards aren’t exactly bare. The Huskies have three players who are regularly ranked among the top 50 seniors in the state – defensive lineman Curtis Neal (Wisconsin commit), cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray (East Carolina) and athlete Brodrick Gooch (Old Dominion).
That, of course, doesn’t include 6-foot-3, 220 junior quarterback Tad Hudson, who has committed to North Carolina, and many others who’ll wind up on college rosters.
But don’t expect the Chargers to be daunted. Not now. They’re actually playing some of the best football in program history, conjuring memories of their 2019 team that shared a conference title with Northwest Cabarrus.
Part of the reason for that is the fact that Baker has sought to play tradition-rich programs with an eye toward getting stronger and competing with the best down the line.
But in many ways, these Chargers are doing that now.
This preseason, the Chargers practiced with Chambers, which has won the last two 4AA state titles, and, as Baker said, “held our own and showed we belonged.” They also had a scrimmage with South Carolina powerhouse Rock Hill South Pointe and certainly weren’t outclassed, as a single turnover was the difference when the first-teamers were on the field.
The preseason preparation has manifested itself in the regular season, with the Chargers – using a combination of outstanding offense, defense and special teams – beating Hopewell, rival Northwest Cabarrus and York (S.C.) on consecutive Fridays.
More than a game
But the games the Chargers have played entering tonight weren’t personal.
This one is waaaay personal.
And it isn’t just Baker’s relationship with Jenkins that will be a part of the equation.
Baker said he still has a close bond with many of Hough’s current players.
“Yeah, they called me last week, talking junk,” he said with a laugh. “Most of the kids there now were freshmen and sophomores when I was there. But they still call me and check on me, texting me, telling me, ‘Good game, Coach, congratulations on the win.’ “
In addition, Hough defensive coordinator Chachi Sullivan is also one of Baker’s good friends, dating back to their college days at S.C. State University.
And the friendship he forged with Jenkins will last a lifetime, he said.
“Me and Coach Jenkins are really good friends,” Baker said. “If I’ve got something that I’m pondering about or I have a question about something, ‘(Jenkins and Sullivan), I call those guys. Those are two guys that I trust.
“I call Coach Jenkins and piggyback off him, get some ideas from him if I have any questions about anything. That’s one thing about Coach Jenkins: He always says, ‘If you ever need me, give me a call.’ So we talk all the time.”
But when asked early this week if he and Jenkins would talk leading up to tonight’s game, Baker said a line had to be drawn.
“Nah, not this week,” Baker said. “We talked Sunday for a little bit, but we both know we’ve got a job to do, and we love each other. But at the end of the day, we’re both trying to win a game.”
Frenemies
While such a game will be new territory for Baker, Jenkins has been in this position before.
Before he moved to North Carolina, he had been a head coach in Nevada and had to face a former assistant. Then, in his first year at Hough, he had to play a home game against his old Spiders team, led by his good friend Glenn Padgett.
The Huskies won by two touchdowns that night, so Jenkins, obviously, doesn't hold things back when he's going against his buddies.
“Bake is one of my good friends in the state, just like Glenn is one of my really good friends,” Jenkins said. “But the reality is, when 7:30 shows up on Friday, I don’t look across and see a friend, and I know he doesn’t look across and see a friend. And when the game is over, and the score is whatever it’s going to be, we’re friends again. And that’s never going to change.
“Bake’s a great human being, he’s a fantastic football coach. He’s done a great job at Cox Mill, and they’ve got a great team, and we’re excited about the opportunity to go over and play them. I know this is a big week for them. I think it will be a great night of football.”
But when two teams like to do things so similarly, what kind of impact will that have on the game?
Does that mean scoring will be low? That would be a shock with one team averaging 40 points per game (Hough) and the other averaging 27 (Cox Mill).
Does either coach feel a need to go out of his way to do something drastically different, just to throw off his opponent/friend?
Jenkins likened tonight’s game to the 2003 Super Bowl, when former Raiders coach Jon Gruden was leading his Tampa Bay team against his former squad and “Gruden could tell the Tampa Bay defense exactly what was coming because Callahan took over and they were basically running the same offense.”
Said Jenkins, “I told the kids (at practice earlier this week), ‘Understand something: (Baker) has done 7-on-7 hundreds of times against Chachi’s defense. There is nothing right now that Coach won’t know going into the game. So he has the advantage, guys, of knowing what we have done for three years together.’
“So he can run scout teams and say, ‘Hey, when they give this look, this is what they’re doing,’" Jenkins added. "And the same thing on offense. We haven’t changed a whole lot. We are who we are. I mean, we tinker with what we do, and we emphasize a little more of (some things) this year and a little less of some things, depending on what we have personnel-wise. But it hasn’t changed much since he was calling the offense. And so he kind of understands what we do offensively.
“I think that’s where the advantage is a little bit less for him because we know that he’s basically running the same offense there that he ran with us also.”
For the record, Tampa Bay won that Super Bowl, 48-21.
Tonight isn’t the Super Bowl, but Baker wants it just as badly. He’ll enjoy connecting with an old friend and matching wits with him.
But Baker admits he wants this one a little more than he normally wants to win on Any Given Friday.
“Of course,” he said, “but not just for me, and not just because it’s my old team. I want to win this game for us – our players, our coaches, our school. To me, it’s going to be one of the biggest games in Cox Mill history.