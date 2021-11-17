C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Concord soccer season ends in Hickory, but fond memories of 2021 will live forever

HICKORY – In the end, even though their hearts were broken, even though their season had come to a dramatic end, the members of the Concord boys soccer team bravely trotted over to their fans and clapped with them one last time.
These Spiders were grateful for every one of their supporters who’d made the 1½ drive to watch them take one more step toward high school sports immortality – the state championship.
And even though they’d lost, thing was, they’d played like champions.
Really, they had.
The Spiders held what we now know is one of the state’s two best teams, Hickory, to a single goal. And, well, that goal had BARELY been a goal.
But the point was definitely good – there’s no doubt about that – and the Spiders were saddled with their only loss in their last 20 games, falling to the Red Tornadoes, 1-0, in the Class 3A state semifinals Tuesday night.
“I think we played Concord soccer today,” Spiders coach Todd Tinsley told me in a telephone interview Tuesday night. “It just didn’t bounce our way.”
Concord’s season ends with a 24-3-1 record and a host of accomplishments for one of the best programs in an elite soccer county – Cabarrus is home to the private-school state champion Concord Academy boys as well as the public-school champion Cox Mill girls and the conference-title-winning boys program for the 4A Chargers).
And for the Spiders, who had reached the state semifinals once before in their program’s history, the 2021 season had been a special one. They won the South Piedmont 3A Conference with a perfect league record (14-0), and for several weeks running, they were the Masters of Shutout, keeping 17 teams scoreless this season.
And their two losses going into Tuesday?
Those had come by a combined two goals.
They essentially had been great every time they took the pitch
And Tuesday night was no exception.
The atmosphere was perfect for high school soccer – a smallish field surrounded closely by fencing, with rabid spectators RIGHT on the players. And even though it was Hickory’s home turf, the crowd wasn’t just pro-Red Tornadoes; in addition to Concord fans and cheerleaders, some players from other schools in the area had shown up just to root for the Spiders because, well, they were Hickory’s opponent on this particular night.
According to Hickory Daily Record reporter Mark Parker, fans stood – STOOD! – three rows deep in some places surrounding the field.
For once, and deservedly so, the Concord got to experience a game environment similar to the ones, say, the basketball team does on Friday nights at Rimer Gymnasium.
Hickory and Concord played to a stalemate at halftime, remaining tied at 0. Concord was playing its trademark tough defense, and so was Hickory.
Then, about 15 minutes into the second half, the Red Tornadoes (22-3-1) finally scored.
Here’s how Tinsley described it:
“A ball was in the box, close to the keeper (Will Bowers). The keeper was in the right place. I want to say it bounced off our leg – or somebody’s leg. It was hard to tell. (The ball) kind of went backwards on him. It wasn’t even a fast ball. It was too close to him when it hit the leg, and he leaned back, and it barely crossed the line. It didn’t even reach the net.”
Still, the goal was good, and Hickory took its 1-0 lead.
But this Concord team had faced adversity before. In their run of dominance this season, things hadn’t come easily.
And so they fought.
The Spiders put shot after shot on goal, coming close, but the Red Tornadoes, who will play Western Alamance in the state finals Friday in Cary, responded valiantly themselves. Plus, Hickory had some good fortune.
In the final five minutes, Concord’s hard-kicking Jackson Kirila fired a shot from about 25 feet out. It hit a player in the back and, as Tinsley described it, “missed the post by a foot to the goalkeeper’s left.
And for only the second time this season, the Spiders failed to score in a game.
Three losses by a total of three goals.
“Their ball bounced, ricocheted and went in,” Tinsley said, “and ours ricocheted and barely missed. The ball just didn’t bounce our way.
“We did what we were supposed to do, and you just leave it up to the soccer gods. And they spoke.”
After he and his players went over and showed gratitude to their fans, it was time for the hardest part of the night for Tinsley: giving his final postgame speech of the season. He’d made it many times before, including twice before in the state semifinals – once in Florida and two years ago in Charlotte when the Spiders lost to Charlotte Catholic.
But that experience didn’t make this time less difficult.
“It’s never easy,” Tinsley said. “It’s a speech nobody wants to ever make, but you’re going to make it. Ninety-nine percent of the teams lose. We were lucky to lose at this stage.”
He wasn’t in it alone, though.
His Concord family was there, too. Right with him. Right with the players.
“We had sent a message to our alumni kids, ‘Hey, come, because this is going to be a rough place to play with people right around the fence line,’” Tinsley explained to me. “So when I’m giving my speech, I’m looking at (the current Spiders), and all my old players are there, too. And if we had won, we fully planned to take a picture with the alumni because they are us, we are them.”
Tinsley reminded his players of what they’d accomplished this season, how they winners, just by making it to that noisy pitch in the foothills Tuesday night.
As one of the final four 3A teams in North Carolina, they had created a lifetime of memories, not just for themselves but also for many of their classmates, parents, coaches and administrators who had been along for the ride.
That 2019 squad had created its own special place in program history, reaching its deepest point ever in the playoffs, and now this 2021 crew had, too.
The great part/scary part is that the Spiders are young enough – they are slated to lose only three senior starters in Oliver Coreas, Isaac Arellanes and Andrew Beohler – that they’re equipped to make another deep run next season.
Tinsley reminded the Concord elder statesmen that, if that indeed happens, he expects to see them in the crowd, right along with the other former Spiders.
“I told some of our guys,” Tinsley said, ‘You crossed the line tonight. You’re seniors, and you’ve become alumni. But you’re still Concord.
‘And WE’RE Concord.’”