C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Concord soccer season ends in Hickory, but fond memories of 2021 will live forever

And for only the second time this season, the Spiders failed to score in a game.

Three losses by a total of three goals.

“Their ball bounced, ricocheted and went in,” Tinsley said, “and ours ricocheted and barely missed. The ball just didn’t bounce our way.

“We did what we were supposed to do, and you just leave it up to the soccer gods. And they spoke.”

After he and his players went over and showed gratitude to their fans, it was time for the hardest part of the night for Tinsley: giving his final postgame speech of the season. He’d made it many times before, including twice before in the state semifinals – once in Florida and two years ago in Charlotte when the Spiders lost to Charlotte Catholic.

But that experience didn’t make this time less difficult.

“It’s never easy,” Tinsley said. “It’s a speech nobody wants to ever make, but you’re going to make it. Ninety-nine percent of the teams lose. We were lucky to lose at this stage.”

He wasn’t in it alone, though.

His Concord family was there, too. Right with him. Right with the players.