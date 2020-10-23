C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Corey Seager hearing sounds of success from stands at World Series

Corey, of course, has enjoyed a blessed four-year stint with the Dodgers, although sidelined by some serious injuries along the way, but now he’s in the throes of the best postseason of his life.

Actually, it’s one of the best postseasons anybody in the storied game’s history has ever had.

Corey headed into this week’s World Series on the heels of being named the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player after knocking five homers and RBIs to take out the Atlanta Braves. Jeff and Jody certainly don’t want to get in the way of any momentum Corey has going, so they’ve tried to keep their distance while in Arlington.

But they’ve actually had to keep their distance.

Because of the coronavirus, Corey and his fiancée, Mady, are in the MLB bubble, which is limited to postseason participants and a select few loved ones.

Jeff and Jody arrived in Arlington Monday evening, and their time with their son has pretty much been limited to a few brief FaceTime calls and some text messages.

It’s nothing like three years ago, when they got to see Corey up close every now and then and chat with him after batting practice before games.