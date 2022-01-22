C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Cox Mill grad Moore Jr. built to be an ambassador

Having cramps, especially during a sports competition, usually isn’t a good thing.
In the case of former Cox Mill boys basketball star Wendell Moore Jr., it actually didn’t turn out so bad.
In fact, it turned out to be lucrative.
A few weeks ago, BOA Nutrition – not THAT BOA – announced it has inked a name, image and likeness deal with Moore, who this year is the Duke basketball team’s leading scorer and captain. Moore will be featured in the Raleigh-based company’s new ad campaign and in social media over the next several months.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Moore was one of several basketball players at Duke who began using the company’s sodium replacement product, BOA ENDURE, after having problems with cramping in the second half of a game this season.
He apparently found some relief after using the company’s product. And before you know it, Moore was sounding like a veteran pitchman, almost in the spirit of a NASCAR driver celebrating in Victory Lane.
“I began using BOA in December when my trainer suggested it could help me with replacing the sodium I lose during games,” Moore said in a statement released by the company. “I loved it right away, and there is no doubt it helped me … and the taste is great, too.”
The spewing beer was missing. He’s still not 21.
Moore is a junior guard at Duke and is currently leading the team in points and assists. He’s a contender for the ACC Player of the Year Award. Many experts believe Moore could be a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft if he decides to leave early.
Those expectations aren’t much of a surprise for folks in Cabarrus County, where Moore was raised and cemented his reputation as an affable student with a 4.0 GPA who also just happened to be unstoppable going to the hole and getting “and one’s.”
Before his arrival at Duke, Moore was the MVP of back-to-back state championship teams for Cox Mill. He’s the county’s all-time leading scorer, among boys, and he was the first player from Cabarrus to make the coveted McDonald’s All-American Team.
He was a heckuva catch when he graduated from Cox Mill in 2019, and apparently he still is.
Last year, it was announced that Moore had also inked an NIL deal with another North Carolina-based company, Bojangles’. Now, he’s telling folks how to relieve aches and pains.
And much like another player with ties to the area, former Davidson College star Stephen Curry, people will trust him.
“We are delighted that Wendell chose to become an ambassador for the company,” Jon Pritchett, BOA Nutrition President & CEO, said in the company statement. “Not only are we excited to have one of the best college basketball players in the nation representing us, we’re also proud to have a home-grown star from North Carolina.
“The Tar Heel State has a great tradition of college basketball, but we’ve also got an amazing heritage of creating innovative products in our state. Having Wendell as one of the people who can help us tell the incredible story of how BOA is creating novel products that help optimize the performance of athletes at all levels of competition, is an exciting opportunity for us all.”
There’s the Wow Factor, and then there’s the Wendell Factor.
And it’s obviously coming to a product near you.