C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Cox Mill grad Moore Jr. built to be an ambassador

Having cramps, especially during a sports competition, usually isn’t a good thing.

In the case of former Cox Mill boys basketball star Wendell Moore Jr., it actually didn’t turn out so bad.

In fact, it turned out to be lucrative.

A few weeks ago, BOA Nutrition – not THAT BOA – announced it has inked a name, image and likeness deal with Moore, who this year is the Duke basketball team’s leading scorer and captain. Moore will be featured in the Raleigh-based company’s new ad campaign and in social media over the next several months.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Moore was one of several basketball players at Duke who began using the company’s sodium replacement product, BOA ENDURE, after having problems with cramping in the second half of a game this season.

He apparently found some relief after using the company’s product. And before you know it, Moore was sounding like a veteran pitchman, almost in the spirit of a NASCAR driver celebrating in Victory Lane.