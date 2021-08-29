C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Cox Mill’s defense was all Charged up all night long

CONCORD – Chargers were coming from everywhere, all directions, in all forms.
They were coming on running plays, they were coming on pass plays. And by the end of the first quarter Friday night, Northwest Cabarrus quarterback Alex Walker probably thought Chargers were coming at him during timeouts, too.
The Cox Mill defense was THAT intent on wreaking havoc.
And it did.
Whether they were down linemen, bad-intentioned linebackers or speedy defensive backs rushing in unexpectedly, Walker was constantly harassed, resulting in the Cox Mill defense clearing the way for a 35-9 Coddle Creek Cup win over the rival Trojans.
It was as dominant as a defense could be without posting a shutout.
When asked what he thought was the single-biggest reason the Chargers now have a 2-0 record on the season and own the first three-game winning streak in the series with Northwest, second-year Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker began shaking his head with pride.
“That defense, man!” Baker exclaimed. “Our defense is pretty good. Our (defensive) line is pretty good, our secondary is playing well. If we score first, our defense is really hyped up and ready to go. Our defense keeps us going.”
The unit indeed set the tone with its play in the early stages Friday.
After Cox Mill scored on the game’s opening drive, taking a 7-0 lead with 8 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter, the Chargers’ defense seemed to become emboldened, with a bevy of teammates seemingly determined to have a meeting in the Northwest Cabarrus offensive backfield.
There was an assortment of Chargers at each gathering.
Sometimes, it was North Carolina A&T commits Tyshon Bullock and Chris Abraham, a pair of linemen. On occasion, it was hard-hitting linebacker Sam Cowher or one of his cohorts, like Devin Walter, a punter who can sometimes bring the pain, too. Or maybe it was a slick defensive back like Kaisean Roberson, who intercepted a pass. Walter did the same.
At times, it was another Charger – any Charger -- swarming in, causing damage.
“The defense really played together as a team,” Roberson said. “We can be the best defense in Cabarrus County.”
Cowher scoffed.
“Bump that!” he interjected. “We want to be the best defense in the state!”
Roberson nodded eagerly.
“Yeah, in all of North Carolina,” Roberson said.
Friday’s performance against the winless (0-2) Trojans was an example of what the Charger defense is capable of. In addition, the Chargers’ defensive players WANT the privilege of having the highest expectations placed on their shoulder pads.
If the offense plays well, then that’s great, members of the Cox Mill defense say. But they don’t want it to be a must; the defense will do its share of the heavy lifting, they say.
“The defense sets the tone every game, just because of the attitude we have and the players we have,” said Bullock, the big and fast defensive end. “When we play like that, it makes (offenses) nervous. It makes them want to pass faster.”
How could Bullock tell the Northwest Cabarrus offense was nervous Friday?
“It felt like they were running away from me,” Bullock said.
And in the rare instances, Bullock couldn’t run down Walker or a Northwest running back, one – or a small nation -- of his Charger teammates had the job handled.
It’s a shared responsibility.
“We all have to do our jobs, and I was just doing my part and trying to be a leader out here,” Cowher explained. “We started out a little slow, giving up some first downs and stuff, but we fixed that. We did what we needed to do.”
The Chargers kept the Trojans scoreless until about midway through the fourth quarter, when Walker made a nice play by getting an athletic Cox Mill defensive lineman airborne with a perfectly timed pump fake and then sliding to the side to hit Tru Sierra wide open in the end zone from 24 yards.
By then, though, Cox Mill led, 35-7, and victory was pretty much a lock. Still, the Charger defenders continued to play hard, just the way their coach taught them.
“That’s our main goal: Don’t let up,” Baker explained. “We always say, ‘Kill a gnat with a sledgehammer – if we get on ’em, don’t stop!’ And our guys came out and were ready to go. The defense set the tone.”
Many Chargers would’ve been in contention for a top defensive award from Friday’s game, were one given in something as big as the Coddle Creek Cup. But one player who doesn’t get a great deal of attention received Baker’s personal accolade.
“Man, that danggone Caleb Stewart?” Baker began, discussing the sophomore who plays both offensive and defensive lineman for the Chargers. “He gets (overshadowed) by Tyshon and Chris Abraham and Sam and some of those guys, but he’s just a quiet assassin. He doesn’t say anything. Like, I’ve been here since January, and he came through and started at tackle for us last year. He’s just quiet, and he goes.
“He makes plays and pops off those screens,” Baker continued. “But again, Tyshon is here, and Chris is still here, and Sam is playing really well right now, and (Stewart) gets washed down by those guys. But he’s got two more years, and he is a hell of a player.”
But on Friday night, Stewart was one of many Cox Mill defenders coming from several different directions to invade Alex Walker’s personal space.