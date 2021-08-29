C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Cox Mill’s defense was all Charged up all night long

If the offense plays well, then that’s great, members of the Cox Mill defense say. But they don’t want it to be a must; the defense will do its share of the heavy lifting, they say.

“The defense sets the tone every game, just because of the attitude we have and the players we have,” said Bullock, the big and fast defensive end. “When we play like that, it makes (offenses) nervous. It makes them want to pass faster.”

How could Bullock tell the Northwest Cabarrus offense was nervous Friday?

“It felt like they were running away from me,” Bullock said.

And in the rare instances, Bullock couldn’t run down Walker or a Northwest running back, one – or a small nation -- of his Charger teammates had the job handled.

It’s a shared responsibility.

“We all have to do our jobs, and I was just doing my part and trying to be a leader out here,” Cowher explained. “We started out a little slow, giving up some first downs and stuff, but we fixed that. We did what we needed to do.”