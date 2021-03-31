C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Crowder leading Spiders, loving the game at which his father first excelled

“I know it sounds crazy, but he’s not the best form tackler, but he gets the job done,” he added. “He gets ahold of somebody, and he must have the strongest grip around, because when he gets his hands on you, you don’t go anywhere. He gets you to the ground, which is a great thing for us to have.”

Brenden Crowder’s tackling technique, or lack thereof, is the kind of things that keeps coaches miffed. On one hand, their job is to teach kids proper form tackling; coaches coach. On the other hand, Crowder was simply getting the job done.

Hey, the legendary Jimi Hendrix used to hold his guitar upside down when he played it, and he did just fine.

Why mess with what worked?

So Crowder’s tackling technique wouldn’t be touched.

“He has such range,” Concord head coach Marty Paxton said of Crowder. “His limbs are just so long, and he’s kind of unorthodox, when you get down to it. But the most important thing is he gets (ball carriers) to the ground. It’s not textbook, by any means, but he gets the job done.

“He just kind of wraps you up, the whole body. It isn’t like this new roll tackle they’re talking about; he just kind of engulfs you with his whole body and gets you to the ground.”