C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Crowder leading Spiders, loving the game at which his father first excelled

CONCORD – His favorite sport was soccer.
Even now, more than a decade later, Brenden Crowder flashes a smile bright enough to light up Robert C. Bailey Stadium on an autumn night when he talks about it.
He dreamed of making plays on the pitch, of wearing shin guards, not shoulder pads. That really is all he wanted to do when it came to playing sports. Then one day, he started hearing stories of just how good his father was at football, and Crowder’s interests ventured to the gridiron.
He was 6 then, a mere child with a world of possibilities before him.
But that’s also about the time his childhood innocence was ripped away and Crowder, as he puts it, “had to become the man of the house.”
That’s when his father died, the tragic victim of bullets police said weren’t even meant for him.
And that’s when Brenden Crowder knew, for sure, that he wanted to be a football player. Just like his father.
“At first, I didn’t want to play football,” said Crowder, now a junior defensive standout for the Concord High School football team. “I didn’t really like it. I used to like soccer. But then I found out how good he was. All around town, everybody was saying how good he was, and I was like, ‘I want to be like that.’”
Crowder, of course, did become a football player. And he’s a good one.
Playing the “Spider” position, essentially an outside linebacker who drops into coverage sometimes, Crowder is the team’s leading tackler with 48. He’s also tied for the team lead with three tackles for loss, adding a fumble recovery and a deflected pass.
A rangy 6 foot 3 and 175 pounds, Crowder has great football instincts, and he uses them to swarm to the football, wherever it may be, which has been huge for the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Spiders.
Concord (2-3) plays host to Cox Mill (1-4) on Thursday at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.
Crowder certainly has the tools to be a successful football player.
It’s like he was born to play this game.
“He’s got great natural strength for somebody who wasn’t able to be in the weight room (in the offseason because of COVID-10),” said Concord defensive coordinator Ryan Crowder, who is not related to the player.
“He didn’t lose that much of his strength. He does a really good job of just taking on blocks, not being passive and letting the play come to him – he comes to the play. He uses his physical abilities.”
The Concord assistant coach shakes his head.
“I know it sounds crazy, but he’s not the best form tackler, but he gets the job done,” he added. “He gets ahold of somebody, and he must have the strongest grip around, because when he gets his hands on you, you don’t go anywhere. He gets you to the ground, which is a great thing for us to have.”
Brenden Crowder’s tackling technique, or lack thereof, is the kind of things that keeps coaches miffed. On one hand, their job is to teach kids proper form tackling; coaches coach. On the other hand, Crowder was simply getting the job done.
Hey, the legendary Jimi Hendrix used to hold his guitar upside down when he played it, and he did just fine.
Why mess with what worked?
So Crowder’s tackling technique wouldn’t be touched.
“He has such range,” Concord head coach Marty Paxton said of Crowder. “His limbs are just so long, and he’s kind of unorthodox, when you get down to it. But the most important thing is he gets (ball carriers) to the ground. It’s not textbook, by any means, but he gets the job done.
“He just kind of wraps you up, the whole body. It isn’t like this new roll tackle they’re talking about; he just kind of engulfs you with his whole body and gets you to the ground.”
Crowder said he tries hard not to think much about his father’s death these days, but it’s also hard for him to talk about football without mentioning his father.
Ezekiel Crowder had been a strong player at Raleigh’s Enloe High in the 1990s, and Brenden said many fans in the area felt he had what it took to play in college. But, according to news reports, after graduating from Enloe, Ezekiel joined the Army and even survived a tour in Afghanistan.
Sadly, it was when he returned to the States that he would die by gunfire.
According to news accounts, on Aug. 3, 2010, the affable Ezekiel was sitting on a porch in Southeast Raleigh with some friends when shooting erupted. A bullet hit one man on the porch, while five hit Ezekiel.
Ezekiel Crowder was 30 years old, the father of three.
(In full disclosure, I didn’t speak with Crowder about the way his father died. The aforementioned information was gathered from news reports at the time.)
As far as how he dealt with his father’s death at such a young age to go on and become a football standout today, Crowder said, “I try not to think about it, really. I just look at it as I’m the man of the house now.”
But he had to work to get here, and I’m not talking about weight lifting and wind sprints. Crowder’s hardest work, other than dealing with the emotional aspect of growing up without man he first idolized, came in the classroom.
In order to remain eligible to play this season, Crowder did extra schoolwork on the weekends and got better focused as he and the other students in Cabarrus County adapted to the struggles of getting an education in the COVID-19 Era.
“It’s his willingness that makes him special,” Paxton said of Crowder. “He took it upon himself to get it done. He put himself in a hole, but it did mean a lot to him to make sure he went back and did all that. You know it means a lot to him. He really went back and busted his tail.
“I think the young man, his love for football and his athleticism is what separates him,” Paxton added.
Even in death, Crowder’s father has still given him life lessons. Crowder didn’t want to fall victim to the same thing that held his father back as a football player: academics.
“It motivates me because he didn’t get to play past high school, even though he could have,” Crowder said of his father. “His grades (weren’t very good). But I want to play past high school.”
So after all his sweat equity in the classroom, Crowder got to take a monumental step toward that goal. There he was on Opening Night, weirdly in late February, preparing for a game at Central Cabarrus. It would be his first start as a varsity player.
He was giddy, he was anxious. His emotions were all over the place. He was finally where he felt he was supposed to be, doing what his father once did.
Just like he’d always dreamed.
“I was super nervous,” Crowder recalled. “I remember thinking, ‘Man, I hope I don’t forget these blitzes and all the coverages and stuff.’ That’s all that was going through my head, really.
“I remember right before the game, (Concord assistant) coach (Jason) Porter told me, ‘You’re built for this.’ He was hyping me up. Once I made that first tackle, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah! I’m in this game now!’ And I went out and had 13 tackles.”
It’s been a trend that hasn’t changed this season. Crowder is doing the ‘Spider’ position justice, a figurative tip of the helmet, if you will, to so many respected athletes who played there before him – former NFL player Jimmy Hitchcock to Carter Mozingo to Cameron Blackwelder to future NFL player Hamsah Nasirildeen.
And, of course, the football player he’ll forever admire: the late, great Ezekiel Crowder.