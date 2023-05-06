HARRISBURG – They fell short of one goal.

Hey, it happens in sports. That’s why, as some say, a sporting event is the best reality TV you can watch.

So now, after Friday night’s 4-3 loss to Mooresville in the Greater Metro 4 Conference tournament championship game, the Hickory Ridge softball players have ONLY – and that’s a very sarcastic “only” for those of you who might miss the point – accomplished one-and-a-possible goals this season.

“Our first goal was to win the conference outright in the regular season,” Hickory Ridge coach Justin Davies told me last week. “The second goal was to win a conference tournament championship also, and then the third goal is to win that state championship.”

The Ragin’ Bulls (20-2) got the regular-season crown, having romped through the GMC with a perfect 12-0 record. It was their third league title in four years.

And then, of course, came Friday’s defeat to a strong Mooresville squad, although one that the Bulls had beaten by a combined eight runs in their two regular-season matchups.

But the third goal, that Class 4A state title, is still alive.

The Bulls have the pieces to do it, considering that they’re still technically the No. 1 overall team in the state and have arguably the best talent in all of North Carolina as well.

But Davies said talent alone is not why the Bulls have been so successful this season.

It’s their bond.

“We have talent, and we’ve had talent in the past,” said Davies, who’s in his fifth season leading the program. “This team is just as talented as some of the other ones, but these girls just gel together. It’s really cool to see. They battle together, they cheer for each other. That’s what’s really special about this season.

“If you really talk about the inside, the inner workings of this team, it’s just the bond that these girls share.”

They are a tight-knit group, and it all starts with one of two athletes who could be considered their best player: senior pitcher/infielder Anna Dew.

Dew, who has signed with Elon, well, does it all.

Entering Friday’s game, she’d thrown 108 innings. In that time, she struck out 186 batters and allowed just one extra-base hit, a double, with an E.R.A. of 0.32.

Oh, and she swings a mean bat, too, carrying a .437 average with team bests of 27 RBIs and four home runs.

But remember when I was talking about the team bond? Dew is the glue.

“She’s a leader,” Davies said of Dew. “I’m not even talking about her abilities on the mound. It’s all the other tangibles. She even gives the pre-game speeches to her teammates.”

What’s more, Dew brought a stuffed animal into the fold and uses it to recognize her teammates. After every game, she presents it to someone on the team, much like a player of the game award. That teammate gets to keep the stuffed animal until the next “award” is handed out by Dew.

“She could throw a no-hitter, perfect game, and she will never present it to herself,” Davies said, referring to Dew’s award. “In fact, she’ll end up arguing with her teammates, wanting to make sure someone besides herself gets it.

“It has an impact. These girls want to play for her. She really wants to lead when she could be saying, ‘Hey, I’m the best. It’s all about me.’”

With this team, Dew has plenty of players she could give the award to every game. One player who certainly would be a candidate is fellow senior Grace Bechtol, who’s a bona fide star as a shortstop and backup pitcher.

Bechtol herself is bound for college ball, having inked with Radford University. She hits for a robust .528 batting average to go with 18 RBIs, five doubles, five triples and three home runs.

And when Bechtol gets on base, she a menace, having swiped 16 bases this season.

“She’s been a special player since she’s been here at Hickory Ridge,” Davies said of the 5-foot-4 Bechtol. “Last year, she killed it. She should have won player of the year last year, and she’s the best this year. Offensively, defensively, she’s just killing it.”

Dew and Bechtol certainly aren’t a two-man gang, though.

There’s junior catcher Tori Kirkpatrick, who took over the position last year when Kylie LaRousa left for Appalachian State and has been holding things down behind the plate, building a perfect connection with Dew. Kirkpatrick also bats clean up and boasts a .388 average with 23 RBIs, five doubles, three triples and two round-trippers.

Then there’s sophomore phenom Kristyn Embler, who last season was the first freshman to start on the varsity team on Opening Night for Davies.

“I’ve had freshmen who played for me – tweeners who worked their way up throughout the season,” Davies said. “But (Embler’s) the first one I took right from the beginning.

“She’s got all the tools. You talk about a five-tool player? She’s going to be a special one. Her work ethic is special. She was a gymnast, so she’s used to spending five, six hours in the gym. She can play anywhere you put her, No. 2 pitcher, No. 3 hitter. She’ll be playing softball for a while after high school.”

Embler currently is belting the ball at a .333 clip with 21 runs batted in, four doubles, two triples and three homers, one of them a grand slam.

The remaining Bulls with batting averages north of .300 include junior Laura Herzig (.321) and senior Sierrra Swanson (.304).

And other contributors to the team’s 17 home runs are Swanson (two), junior Chloe Woodward (two) and senior Karcen Burnette (one).

Hickory Ridge had only one loss during the regular season, and it came to defending 3A state champion West Stanly, which is strong again this year with a 23-1 record.

Like Friday night’s defeat to Mooresville, the difference between the teams was a single run, with the Bulls falling, 1-0.

“It was a good battle, but we have no excuses: West Stanly just beat us,” Davies said flatly.

Asked if he thought the loss helped his team, Davies said, “I would hope so. If it did anything, it just kind of took that pressure of going undefeated off. Having that loss, we got it out of our system, and we can just keep on playing, one game at a time.”

He pointed out that the Bulls haven’t just torn through their entire schedule.

“We’ve had some tough games,” Davies said. “Hough had us beat, we came back in the last inning (and won, 8-7). Piedmont battled us 0-0 going into the eighth, then Chloe Woodward hit a three-run homer to win it.”

That resilience paid off last month, when Hickory Ridge faced nationally ranked Southwestern Randolph, which held the state’s No. 1 ranking at the time. Hickory Ridge was fifth.

In Asheboro, the Bulls shut out the Cougars, 3-0.

That night, Burnette was sizzling, accounting for all three runs, including smacking a two-RBI single in the seventh to provide the final margin.

Dew was really on top of her game, too, going the distance and yielding just three hits, eight strikeouts and a walk. Bechtol, Burnette and Woodward each had a stolen base.

So the Bulls know what it takes to bounce back from Friday’s defeat, even if it might’ve hurt a little more than the regular-season loss because it ended a streak of three straight conference tournament championships and kept them from one of their goals.

But you know that loss also will whet this team’s appetite to succeed in the postseason even more.

“We know how to battle in tough situations, and that’s what it’s going to take to get deep in the state playoffs,” Davies said.

The final goal, no matter what happened Friday night, remains a strong possibility.