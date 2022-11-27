C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: For Bulldogs’ Hobbs, commitment day was also Mother’s Day

CONCORD – This one was for Mom.

Well, technically speaking, it was for Daevin Hobbs himself, but the timing of the Jay M. Robinson football star making his college declaration Thursday evening was all about his mother, Adrianne.

Hobbs, of course, announced that he would be heading to the University of Tennessee, a high-level program in the Southeastern Conference. Most would argue it’s the highest level of college football.

He had planned to do it back in August, but the decision-making process was tough, so he decided to push the date back. He chose Thursday, Nov. 25, Adrianne’s birthday.

And, well, it was kinda perfect.

Adrianne was someone who’d played a major part in getting him to and from sports practices and workouts since he was a little boy – and that’s been a LONG time because now he’s every bit of 6-foot-5, 275 pounds.

She’s also someone who gave him hugs and stern talking-to’s just when he needed them most and sat in the stands in a near-panic worrying about him getting hurt – even as he annihilated the other boys out there who were essentially the Lilliputians to his Gulliver.

And Adrianne is the person who – now get this – is responsible for his prowess on the football field.

It’s kinda been the running family joke, but it’s a story painted in truth.

When Adrianne was a student at King’s College in Pennsylvania, she played on a flag football team. There was only one caveat.

“They didn’t use flags,” said Dennis Hobbs, Daevin’s father and the principal at Jay M. Robinson. “It was tackle without pads.”

Like his son, Dennis is a big man and stands somewhere in the vicinity of 6-4.

“I’d say (Daevin) gets his size from me, but his football comes from his mom,” Dennis said.

Adrianne cracks up when she hears about what her husband told me.

“Oh, that’s right!” she said with a smile. “It WAS tackle! The flags were there for just show, I guess. But we watch a lot of football in the house, too.”

And Daevin clearly spent a lot of time watching his parents, as he followed their example of being disciplined in all the important areas of his life, from the classroom to the different fields of play.

Dennis Hobbs had been a fine athlete, too, except he did his thing on the basketball court.

“Everybody tried to get me to play football growing up, but I decided to give up football in the eighth grade and turn to the hardwood,” Dennis said. “Even at the college I went to, they tried to get me to play football up there, but the basketball coach wasn’t having it.”

Dennis did all right. While playing Division III basketball, also at King’s College, he earned his bachelor’s degree and went on to earn two master’s degrees before going on to a successful career as an educator.

That, of course, is the goal for Daevin, and he’ll get a jump on his degree when he graduates from Jay M. Robinson in January and enrolls at Tennessee for the spring semester. Of course, football will be a big part of his life, now that it’s paying for college, but he’ll also be missed around the Pitts School Road campus because of his basketball skills.

As many people know, in addition to being Cabarrus County’s first five-star football recruit in quite some time, Hobbs was also one of the best basketball players around. He dominated the postseason while leading the Bulldogs to a state championship last winter, but his hoops career will be over come January.

His presence, to understate it, will be missed. Not many Class 2A programs have a 6-5, 275-pound center who can control the boards, dunk on you, and then come down on the next trip and swish a 3.

But he leaves with all the support in the world from his basketball coach.

“It’s amazing,” Jay M. Robinson boys basketball coach Lavar Batts Sr. said. “I’m so proud of that young man. He’s worked his butt off for more than four years. He’s always been that guy who puts in the extra work and takes everything seriously.”

Batts told a story Thursday evening of his first experience with Hobbs. He hadn’t even met him yet; he was an eighth-grader dreaming big, and he had a message for the hoops coach at the school where his dad was about to become principal.

It was bold.

But it’s so Hobbs.

“He sent me a video through his dad’s phone and said, ‘Coach Batts, I’m going to win you your next state championship.’” Batts recalled. “And last year, he did it.

“When he puts his mind to something, and he’s working at something, he’ll get it done. I’m just so excited for him. The sky’s the limit if he just stays humble and hungry.”

Hobbs played JV basketball as a ninth-grader but then had an outstanding postseason as a varsity call-up that year. As a sophomore, he was the South Piedmont 3A Conference Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“Junior year, he came out with a whole ’nother mission,” Batts said. “He’s in the gym all the time and in the weight room. He was like, ‘This is it. This is going to be our year.’

“After the (state championship) game, he said, ‘Coach, I told ya!’ He even said, ‘We’re going to run it back next year, too.’ So we’ll see what happens.

“I’m definitely going to miss him when he leaves the school. We’ve got some other guys who need to step up, but with the leadership he’s provided to some of these younger guys, I think we still should be good. But missing him is going to be a big blow.”

And, please, don’t get Adrianne talking about January.

Even though the family’s spent years preparing for this, she’s just not ready.

But she better get prepared because she might be faced with this a few more times – at least.

The Hobbs family is full of talented athletes.

Majorly talented athletes.

Daevin’s two sisters, junior Ella and freshman Camri, are star basketball players who’ve been getting major college looks for years. His younger brother, Reason, is establishing himself as a promising basketball player, performing well on the AAU circuit.

And while Dennis has certainly done his share over the years, he also has numerous duties as a high school principal who must also attend the athletic events of children that are not his own.

That’s where Adrianne has come in and carried the weight like a fullback on fourth-and-1. And clearly, she can handle it because Dennis declares she was one tough football player back in her day .

Over the years, she’s gotten Daevin where he needed to go, helped in getting all the accessories he needs for both football and basketball, and now does the same thing for her other three children. Ella and Camri, for example, attend Jay M. Robinson, too, but they play ball for Indian Trail-based 1 of 1 Academy Prep, a team created by Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

So Daevin thought it was the perfect decision to honor her by making his announcement on HER day.

“With all these articles, you don’t really hear about her much,” Hobbs explained. “People know about my dad with the school and all that, but she does a lot for us, an equal amount as my dad. I figured this would be a cool little birthday gift, a good day for her.”

He did it while cracking wise, but Adrianne said that’s just who Daevin is.

At the start of Thursday’s ceremony, Hobbs was joined by his parents, his sisters, and his brother. Batts and Bulldogs football coach Darius Robinson stood to the side, while Daevin was flanked by close friend and teammate Zi’Kei Wheeler, former teammate Blue Monroe and fellow Jay M. Robinson senior Isaiah Herrara.

As the announcement neared, Hobbs ducked below the table and emerged with a wrapped birthday package for his mother.

“Oh, it’s her birthday, for y’all that don’t know,” he said. “She said she turned 28 today, so this is her birthday gift.”

The crowd let out a collective giggle.

Adrianne smiled, giving him that mama’s “I’m going to get you when we get home” look, and slowly opened the package. She grinned again as she revealed a black, long-sleeved shirt emblazoned with an orange “T.”

In effect, he had let her make the announcement.

“That’s so sweet,” Adrianne said later. “It meant a lot. He’s a good kid, and I’ve always been there to either love on him or jump on him whenever he needed it, so it was cool what he did today.”

Asked about his comment about her being 28, she laughed and said, “Daevin’s the life of the party. He’s a goofball, always making jokes, trying to make people smile and laugh.”

But then Adrianne is asked about January. Is she ready to send her man-child to Knoxville in a matter of weeks?

“Want me to start crying now?” she said. “I cry a lot – happy tears, though. We’ll be able to see him on the weekends, so that’s exciting. But, yeah, I’ll miss him. Everybody’ll miss him, I’ll just cry more.”

But Daevin is ready to go. Not in a “I gotta get out of my parents’ house” kind of way. He’s just ready for the next stage of his life, which looks like it’s going to be one thrilling ride.

Games on national TV. The possibility of Name, Image and Likeness dollars in his pocket for walking around money. And all the other new adventures of daily college life.

He admits he’ll miss his siblings and going to their games. And he knows he has to make the adjustment, at least early on, from being the Big Man on Campus.

Of course, he’ll definitely miss his mom and dad, the people who helped get him here, even when he didn’t realize it.

And he has a special place in his heart for the woman who clearly is responsible for him being the football player he is today.

“It’s tough,” he said. “But I’ll be back. No need for her to cry. I’m not going away forever.”

Maybe he’s not going away forever, but it’s clear Daevin Hobbs can go a very long way.