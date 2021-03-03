C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: For Concord Academy girls, the third time’s the right time for a breakthrough

ASHEVILLE – The Concord Academy girls basketball team had been in this spot three times over the last three years, one step away from wearing the crown as best in the state.
But each of the previous two times, even though they’d dominated a good conference and sent quality athletes to play at the college level, the Eagles had come up short, with last year being an extra painful, three-point loss that ended with them missing a late 3-pointer to tie the game.
There would be no heartbreak this year; only a breakthrough.
The Eagles traveled to the mountains Saturday and finally got to stand at the top of them emotionally, as they defeated host Asheville Christian Academy, 58-57 in overtime to claim the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A title.
It marks the first time in school history that the Concord Academy girls basketball program has won a state title.
This was the second consecutive year these two teams had met in the finals. But this time, the Eagles wrote a different ending.
“This was the third year in a row for us, and the other two, we were right there for both,” Concord Academy coach Bill Middlebrooks told me in a phone conversation the day after winning the title.
“Before, we just couldn’t finish it. The first time, we played Forsyth Country Day in the final, and (the Furies) went to the free throw line too much, they hit their free throws, and we had too many turnovers. Last year, we were just missing layups and free throws. And this year, it was almost a déjà vu, because we were missing free throws again. But we found a way.”
Concord Academy wraps up its 2020-21 season with an 18-2 record. Asheville Christian finishes at 13-8.
The Eagles lost to just one team this season, falling twice to Winston-Salem Quality Education Academy.
The Eagles had several players play critical roles in winning the championship this year, but senior Reagan Dickens definitely made sure she ended her career on a high note.
Dickens, a forward, led the Eagles with 12 points and a career-high-tying 19 rebounds to go with five blocks and two steals.
Zoey Ward tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds, Zykia Benjamin put up 14 points and eight rebounds, and McKenzie Taylor had 10 points and five rebounds
The second-seeded Eagles had a tough road to travel to win their championship.
Although they received a first-round bye after finishing as Metrolina Athletic Conference titlists, the Eagles faced No. 3 Forsyth Country Day in the second round and had to rally to get the win that night in their home gym.
From there, they would have to go through two No. 1 seeds. First, there was a road trip to High Point Christian in the state semifinals, and the Eagles won, 65-58. Then Saturday, they had to play overtime before wresting the championship frim Asheville Christian on the Lions’ court.
“When I say I felt a relief, that I just felt great for my seniors, who were the main people I was thinking about anyway, I told somebody on the way home, ‘I feel like I could retire now. I got that monkey off my back!’” Middlebrooks said with a laugh.
But the Lions, a stellar program known for its championship pedigree, didn’t make it easy for the Eagles.
Concord Academy had a chance to win it in regulation, but it had a costly late turnover, and Asheville Christian responded by hitting a clutch basket to tie score. The Eagles still had an opportunity in the closing seconds to come out on top, but their last-second shot attempt failed.
Overtime awaited.
The Lions managed to take control for a while in the extra period. But Concord Academy had been in this situation before, and clearly the Eagles had learned from their mistakes.
Asheville Christian was leading by three points late, when Ward scored on a putback and cut the lead to a point, 57-56. After an Asheville Christian miss, Concord Academy’s Taylor was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to put the Eagles in front with about 50 seconds to go.
Asheville Christian raced down the court and put up another shot that was off the mark, and the Eagles rebounded with a little more than 20 ticks left. The Lions hustled to intentionally foul Eagles senior Jael Miller, who missed two free throws.
Asheville Christian recovered the ball with 6.6 seconds remaining, and headed back down to potentially break the Eagles’ hearts once more.
The Lions’ plan was simple: Get the ball into the hands of standout guard Nahndi Smith and let her make a play.
Smith indeed got the ball, lowered her head, and headed for the hoop.
“We knew she was going to go to the basket,” Middlebrooks said, “so we told everybody to keep a foot in the paint.”
Smith did go for the basket, but when the Concord Academy defense converged, she kicked the ball out to an open teammate.
Suddenly, the potential game-winning shot was in flight. It seemed to take eons to come down.
Were the Eagles going to head home disappointed again?
“When that shot went up, it was like slow motion,” Middlebrooks recalled.
But the shot was too long. When it missed, Dickens was there for her 19th rebound, and the Eagles had their title.
Finally.
“Reagan balled out,” Middlebrooks said. “She was the one all week who kept saying, ‘Coach, we’re going to win this! Coach, we’re going to win this!’ She kept saying it, and she played big.”
It takes something special to win a state title: talent always helps, and so does a little luck.
But I’d say something else contributed to the Eagles’ amazing run: being mentally tough.
Here they were, for the third year in a row, on the precipice. Twice before, they’d been turned away. Yes, it would’ve been easy for them to assume that winning a state title just wasn’t in the cards for them, especially the way they were at risk of squandering a late lead once again.
But not this time. They stood strong. They trusted each other. They believed.
And later this spring, Middlebrooks is going to be fitting them for state championship rings.
“They’re just mentally tough,” Middlebrooks said of his players. “Even when we lost that lead, Reagan and Zy were both saying, ‘We’re still good! We’re still in it! What defense are we in, Coach?’ That’s the only thing they were concerned about was what defense we were in. We told them what defense to run, and they went out and executed it.
“I’m so glad that that happened, especially for my younger girls to see that. I have (a lot of young players) coming back, and for those girls to see how well those seniors adjusted and didn’t quit, it was great for our program. I’m so glad they saw that, so they’ll know what it’s going to take to get back to that level. I’m thankful for those girls.”
For a veteran coach like Middlebrooks, in some ways, it opened up a fountain of youth. He was invigorated, and he spoke glowingly of his four seniors: Dickens, Benjamin, Jael Hall and Ariana Rodriguez.
“It was awesome,” Middlebrooks said. “Once we won it, I was so excited. I was just relieved to finally get this thing. As a coach, I want to win – everybody wants to win that state championship. But I’ve been at it so long, my first thoughts were about these seniors, the girls that have put in so much work to get it done. So it was a great feeling.”
Middlebrooks let out a doting sigh for the seniors who led the way for Concord Academy’s first girls basketball state title.
“The Class of 2021,” he said, “these girls will never be forgotten.”