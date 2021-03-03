C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: For Concord Academy girls, the third time’s the right time for a breakthrough

It takes something special to win a state title: talent always helps, and so does a little luck.

But I’d say something else contributed to the Eagles’ amazing run: being mentally tough.

Here they were, for the third year in a row, on the precipice. Twice before, they’d been turned away. Yes, it would’ve been easy for them to assume that winning a state title just wasn’t in the cards for them, especially the way they were at risk of squandering a late lead once again.

But not this time. They stood strong. They trusted each other. They believed.

And later this spring, Middlebrooks is going to be fitting them for state championship rings.

“They’re just mentally tough,” Middlebrooks said of his players. “Even when we lost that lead, Reagan and Zy were both saying, ‘We’re still good! We’re still in it! What defense are we in, Coach?’ That’s the only thing they were concerned about was what defense we were in. We told them what defense to run, and they went out and executed it.