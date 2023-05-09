HARRISBURG – This offseason had been different.

Before the 2023 campaign, Hickory Ridge baseball coach Jordan Sells had put his athletes through a winter program they’d never experienced as ballplayers.

And it wasn’t about baseball.

No, this offseason regimen was about team-building, bonding, the types of mental exercises you might experience at a big, company getaway, where co-workers either end up as best buddies or, quite honestly, barely being able to look at each other when they cross paths in the office.

Fortunately, it was the former for the Ragin’ Bulls, as the players developed a bond for one another that had them tighter than ever and, most important, ready to play their best baseball together because of a renewed sense of trust and confidence.

Then, on Opening Day, they lost.

A talented Class 3A East Rowan squad defeated the Bulls, 6-2. And though Sells believed in his preseason approach and knew his own players were talented, he also knew they were teenagers, who can have fragile egos at times and take losses hard.

He expected the mood at practice the next day to be a flat, a bunch of ballplayers with a lack of focus.

Sells, who’s in his second season coaching the Bulls, was pleasantly surprised.

“It was actually the exact opposite,” Sells recalled. “It was one of the more focused practices that we’ve had.

“They were disappointed that we lost, but they understood that it was just one game and they were moving pretty quickly away from it.”

Boy, did they?

In the next game, Hickory Ridge beat a really good Mount Pleasant team, one that, like the Bulls, will host a state playoff game tonight. It was the start of a seven-game win streak for Hickory Ridge as it began its march toward the top of the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

The Bulls went on to win their first outright league title in program history, and last week they captured the sweep, taking the conference tournament championship.

Tonight, as the No. 4 seed in the Western Region of the Class 4A playoffs, the Bulls (21-4) play host to 25th-seeded Southwest Guilford (14-11) at 7 p.m.

Sells and his players attribute being in such a position largely to the unity the team formed in the preseason.

“It was stuff that required a lot of teamwork, where players had to work with someone they may not see every day, somebody they might not hang out with outside of baseball,” Sells said. “We kind of got this team a little bit closer than just an ordinary team. It helped them buy into what we were trying to do.

“It took a little while for them to understand why we were doing it, but once they figured out, ‘We think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel here,’ they started to buy in and kind of enjoyed it.”

That’s because the bonding eventually wasn’t about being TOLD to spend time together. The players liked it so much that soon hanging out with one another is just something they wanted to do.

“We would go to Sonic and get food together,” senior shortstop Anthony Umbach said, “and sometimes we would meet at some of the guys’ house and play cards. We had movie nights. We were just always hanging out with each other. Now we trust each other. We know we can count on each other.”

Added senior pitcher Garrett Pyne, “This year, we’re just been one big family. We’ve always had the talent. All these guys are really, really great guys. But in the past, there’s always been a little bit of separation and division amongst the team. There were some cliques and posses here and there that kind of separated us. But this year, we’ve really been intentional with coming together as one, and it’s just been extremely beneficial on the field as well.”

It shows in their record. The Bulls’ 21 wins equals the most in school history, tying the mark of the 2018 squad that shared a Southwestern 4A Conference crown with Myers Park before reaching the third round of the playoffs.

A win tonight would put this group in a class by itself, but the Bulls are set on making it clear that this isn’t about individuality.

The preseason team-building helped make them more cohesive, but there was a built-in closeness that came with a familiarity of being in the same circle. With 12 seniors on the roster, many of the Bulls have known each other a long time. Umbach and Pyne, for example, started playing ball together when they were 5 years old.

“The first time I ever set foot on a baseball field, he was there,” Pyne said of Umbach.

“All of us are close, and it manifests itself on the field,” he added. “As a pitcher, you’ve got to be able to trust your defense. All the guys behind me, just knowing that I can trust their abilities and not have to try and do too much and just play our game together, it’s just been special.”

Umbach echoed those sentiments.

“It’s just knowing each other,” Umbach said. “Like our center fielder -- he’s fast, and he’ll get to balls that other people wouldn’t get to. I can trust that and rely on other people to have my back and make a play whenever we need it.”

So egos are thrown to the side.

“They don’t really care about anything other than winning right now, and they’re doing every single thing they can to win every single baseball game,” Sells said of his seniors.

The Hickory Ridge roster is full of playmakers.

Umbach, who has signed with Emory & Henry, is one of them.

Umbach sparks the Bulls with his ability to reach base and his baserunning.

“If he gets on base, we score,” Sells said.

Other offensive energizers are sophomores Bowen Powell and Parker Lakey.

“But honestly, it’s the entire lineup,” Sells added. “If somebody’s not getting it done, somebody steps up and has a big night.”

That includes on the pitcher’s mound, where Pyne, who’s headed to Davidson College, has shined. Also, fellow senior Keely Furr has been a mainstay, an efficient hurler who just throws strikes and challenges hitters. Most of the time, he wins, going 8-0 on the season.

“And our entire bullpen has been strong,” Sells said. “They’ve really been awesome.”

Among the Bulls’ other players who’ll take the diamond in college are towering 6-foot-5 pitcher Davis Rhyne (Air Force), Cadyn Schlechty (Wake Technical Community College), and Gavin Baucom and Furr, who both have offers on the table but have not yet settled on a school.

With such a collection of talent and its closeness, Hickory Ridge has won 10 straight games heading into tonight.

That sweep of the GMC regular-season and conference tournament title was sweet, too.

“It feels good,” Umbach said. “Last year, we didn’t have that much success. But this year, everyone has been buying into the plan, everyone has been playing together. Our team is just focusing on the team and bonding really well and doing all the things that Coach has been teaching us. Everything is clicking, and we’re winning. It’s fun.”

Sells, however, said the conference double is a testament to where the team is headed.

“It definitely is a big step forward from where we were last year,” he said. “For us to do this in Year 2 of a new program is just a gigantic step forward. From what I understand, it’s never been done in school history. It’s a huge accomplishment that I really hope these players understand the legacy that they’re trying to leave here and also build off for next year.”

Who knows? Perhaps now the winter team-building will become an annual affair for the Bulls. Or maybe they’ve grown so close that it’s no longer needed.

Perhaps the standard has been set.

Either way, the 2023 Bulls put together something special, something that’s never been done in the 17 years the school has been open.

But the hope is that they’ve started a trend.

“We’ve all grown to become best friends,” Pyne said. “It’s been awesome to do stuff like that, whether it’s going out to get something to eat our just hanging out and watching UFC fights. That’s all a credit to Coach Sells and the rest of our coaching staff trying to create a better culture here, and the way that they want us to do it is leave it better than we found it.

“That’s what we’re focused on. We’re trying to build something up that’s going to stay for a long time, and that family culture is a part of that.”